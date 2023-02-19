For Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus and Tanner Rock, the wrestling mat became a chess board on Saturday evening.

Yacoviello-Andrus could see the board unfold five or six moves in advance, rendering his opponent defenseless as strikes came in waves. For Rock, just when it appeared he was outmaneuvered and possibly cornered, he launched a counter-attack that proved decisive and ultimately victorious.

Contact Josh Martin at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.