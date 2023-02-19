For Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus and Tanner Rock, the wrestling mat became a chess board on Saturday evening.
Yacoviello-Andrus could see the board unfold five or six moves in advance, rendering his opponent defenseless as strikes came in waves. For Rock, just when it appeared he was outmaneuvered and possibly cornered, he launched a counter-attack that proved decisive and ultimately victorious.
It was checkmate for the Bermudian Springs freshman and Littlestown sophomore who left Susquenita High School as champions when the District 3 Class 2A Section 1 Tournament came to a close.
Rock, whose first-place medal was draped over a Littlestown Chess t-shirt, said he and his teammates joined the school’s chess club because they thought it would be fun. Turns out, chess can provide lessons applicable to wrestling.
“Even if it looks like you’re going to lose, there is still a possibility that you could come out on top,” he said.
Yacoviello-Andrus (127) and Rock (172) brought home gold while Times Area cohorts Caden Rankin (133) and Cameron Mingee (139) of Littlestown, and Biglerville’s Joey Ney (145) placed second.
Biglerville finished second in the team race after qualifying an area-high 10 wrestlers to the District 3 Championships. West Perry crowned five champions among its 10 D3 qualifiers to easily outdistance the 16-team field.
Lofty expectations preceded Yacoviello-Andrus (32-3), who had tremendous success on the youth level. The young Eagle did nothing to diminish hype as he decimated the 127-pound field on Saturday. He used a technical fall and pin to book a spot in the finals opposite Upper Dauphin’s Jordan Peiffer (25-6). Peiffer had not a single answer as Yacoviello-Andrus put on a chain wrestling clinic.
A takedown and tilt made it 5-0 in an instant before Peiffer was granted an escape. A dump for a takedown and three resulting nearfall points, followed by another tilt set the score at 12-1 in a two-minute blitz. A sequence in the middle period saw Yacoviello-Andrus block a throw, hit a takedown, hook up a bundle and eventually land a fall with a reverse half.
Yacoviello-Andrus took the title in stride, pushing aside hype or outside influence.
“You can’t think of rankings or things like that, none of that matters,” he said. “What matters is what goes on on the mat. You can only control what you’re thinking and what you can make your opponent think on the mat.”
Yacoviello-Andrus has piled up 28 bonus-point victories in his varsity debut, with Saturday’s coming at 127 after spending nearly all of the season at 133. He said the drop wasn’t easy, but he tested himself ahead of the postseason and was comfortable with the move going forward.
He turns his attention to districts, where one of his season goals could become a reality.
“I want to win districts, but getting to Hershey is the main goal,” he said, adding that 40 wins is also on his checklist. “I’m working to see how far I can go. The end goal would be to go to states and place as a freshman and be the first at Bermudian to have done that.”
Rock (29-3) pinned his way to a section title, taking out Big Spring’s Clayton Hetrick in a topsy-turvy final.
The first period was scoreless despite a scramble lasting nearly a minute. Rock went ahead 2-1 at the midway point of the second before another flurry of switches and re-switches to close the period.
Hetrick scored two nearfall to begin the third before Rock switched for a reversal to go up 4-3. Hetrick reversed with a minute left, only to see Rock reverse for a final time and stack shoulders for the fall in 5:27.
“It was kind of crazy,” said Rock. “A lot of things went kind of funky, not what I expected but some of my (practice) partners are kind of funky so I just kept my balance. I’ve gotten more used to it because in the past I’ve got caught in scrambles and lost matches.”
With more than two dozen falls to his credit this season, Rock is never out of a match.
“I’ve heard from very good wrestlers that I’ve worked with that to get an A-plus on a wrestling mat is to get a pin,” he said. “So I work for being the best I can on the mat.”
Littlestown entered only six wrestlers on Saturday but pushed half of those into the finals. Rankin (20-4) blanked Berm’s Reece Daniels in the semis, 4-0, to earn his spot. Rankin was unable to solve West Perry’s Blain Puchalsky in a 6-0 loss.
Mingee (28-2) also fell to a Mustang, as old nemesis Tyler Morrison used a quick 4-0 start to score a 7-0 decision. Morrison (34-6) nearly hit a spladle in the opening moments, and was up 4-0 after two minutes of action. An escape and takedown in the second made it 7-0, and from there the lanky Morrison kept Mingee at bay.
“I wrestled him twice last year and I just can’t finish my shots against him,” said Mingee, who dropped decisions of 1-0 and 4-0 to Morrison in last year’s postseason. “He’s obviously really good on top, he has long legs and he throws those in hard. You wouldn’t expect him to be so strong because he’s tall, but every time I get in on my shot he throws that whizzer in and I can’t figure it out.”
Mingee, who spent a lot of time in the offseason working on his top game at various camps, said he’s looking forward to seeing Morrison against next Saturday at CD East.
“I think I’ll see him next week, so I’m excited for that,” he said. “I like wrestling good competition.”
After a quarterfinal round where eight Canners had their hands raised, Ney (30-9) was the lone Biglerville wrestler to reach the finals. He did so by taking out top seed Peter Ranck of Halifax in impressive fashion, 7-2.
“I went in there with a clear mind and went in to have fun,” said Ney of the semifinal upset. “We’ve been working hard at practice and I was doing nothing outside my toolbox, just being myself.”
Ney piled up 31 points in three wins prior to the finals, where he couldn’t slow West Perry’s Tyler Seidel in a 15-0 setback. The Biglerville junior said he’s comfortable with his shots and feels his top game has improved as the season has worn on. He credited head coach Ken Haines and teammates as the Canners continue to enjoy postseason success.
“A lot of it is from coach, he puts a different perspective on the sport for all of us,” said Ney. “Everyone has been working hard, it’s a great environment.”
Biglerville wrestlers joining Ney at districts include Kye Nelson (4th at 107), Brody Gardner (4th at 114), Devan Ponce (3rd at 139), Seth Lady (3rd at 152), Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia (5th at 160), Landon Taylor (6th at 172), Levi Roberts (4th at 189), Mason Keiper (3rd at 215) and Mason Mentzer (6th at 285). Ponce dropped a 5-4 semifinal decision to Morrison, after the Mustang scored three nearfall points with 20 seconds left in their bout. Roberts and Keiper also narrowly missed a place in the finals, losing respective decisions of 4-2 and 6-4 before rallying in the consolations.
Bermudian is advancing six wrestlers to districts, including Cole Schisler (107) and Daniels (133), who bounced back to both place third. Austin Anderson (121) and Jakson Keffer (139) were both fifth and Bryce Harner placed sixth at 145. Sophomore Nathan Keller, who was seeded second at 152, did not compete after missing weight.
A year after failing to advance a wrestler to districts Fairfield will have a pair of entrants at CD East. Senior heavyweight Johnathan Anders battled his way to bronze to book a spot in the field, alongside freshman Lincoln Kearchner who placed sixth at 215. Anders (12-2) rebounded from a loss in the semis with decisions of 3-0 and 4-3.
The District 3 Championships take place on Saturday at Central Dauphin East High School.
District 3 Class 2A Section 1 Tournament
Saturday – Susquenita H.S.
Team: 1. West Perry (WP) 229, 2. Biglerville (Big) 155, 3. Big Spring (BiS) 124, 4. Upper Dauphin (UD) 132.5, 5. Trinity (Trin) 124, 6. Susquenita (Sus) 108, 7. Bermudian Springs (Berm) 104.5, 8. Newport (New) 103, 9. Eastern York (EY) 98, 10. Littlestown (Lit) 72.5, 11. Hanover (Han) 57, 12. Halifax (Hal) 54, 13. Kennard-Dale (KD) 39, 14. East Pennsboro (EP) 35, 15. Fairfield (F) 20, 16. Delone Catholic (DC) 9
Championship Semifinals
107-Detar (Trin) tf. Nelson (Big), 2:08 (23-7); Polcha (New) d. Schisler (Berm), 8-2; 114-McLendon (Sus) tf. Leigh (WP), 5:27 (17-2); Lewis (Trin) p. Gardner (Big), :43; 121-Rush (WP) p. Quigley (Sus), 4:54; Peterson (UD) d. Corbin (Han), 4-2; 127-Yacoviello-Andrus (Berm) p. Hernandez (Han), 1:27; Peiffer (UD) d. Weidlich (EY), 10-4; 133-Puchalsky (WP) p. Wright (New), :58; Rankin (Lit) d. Daniels (Berm), 4-0; 139-Mingee (Lit) tf. Lilly (New), 5:10 (16-0); Morrison (WP) d. Ponce (Big), 5-4; 145-Ney (Big) d. Ranck (Hal), 7-2; Seidel (WP) tf. Fulton (Sus), 2:19 (16-0); 152-Zeigler (WP) tf. Lady (Big), 6:00 (17-2); Sanderson (EP) p. Schmit (KD), 5:21; 160-Hockenberry-Fultz (WP) p. Kauffman (Sus), 1:47; Gray (Trin) p. Shoap (Han), 3:30; 172-Rock (Lit) p. Nace (WP), 1:08; Hetrick (BigS) md. Taylor (Big), 8-0; 189-Enders (Hal) d. Boden (WP), 5-4; Staker (EY) d. Roberts (Big), 4-2; 215-Paynter (Triu) p. Wenrick (UD), :14; Hutchinson (BigS) d. Keiper (Big), 6-4; 285-Wentzel (UD) p. Myers (WY), 1:44; Lesher (New) p. Anders (F), 2:00
5th Place
107-Woodring (Hal) p. Bradley (BiS), 2:54; 114-Garner (EY) d. Laughman (Han), 8-6; 121-Anderson (Berm) md. Osbaugh (BiS), 12-1; 127-Weidlich (EY) p. Hernandez (Han), 4:37; 133-Olivetti (Trin) p. Lighty (EY), :54; 139-Keffer (Berm) d. Lilly (New), 4-2 SV; 145-Souders (BiS) d. Harner (Berm), 7-3; 152-Schmit (KD) d. Benner (New), 4-2 SV; 160-Buitimean-Garcia (Big) p. Miller (New), 4:06; 172-Frisenda (Sus) md. Taylor (Big), 11-1; 189-Yeager (BiS) d. Latshaw (UD), 2-0; 215-Sleva (WP) p. Kearchner (F), 2:16; 285-Myers (EY) p. Mentzer (Big), 3:33
3rd Place
107-Schisler (Berm) md. Nelson (Big), 9-0; 114-Leigh (WP) d. Gardner (Big), 9-2; 121-Quigley (Sus) p. Corbin (Han), 4:40; 127-Hefenfinger (Sus) d. Hetrick (BiS), 4-3; 133-Daniels (Berm) d. Wright (New), 5-1; 139-Ponce (Big) d. Neff (KD), 7-1; 145-Ranck (Hal) d. Fulton (Sus), 7-6; 152-Lady (Big) d. Young (Trin), 12-6; 160-Kauffman (Sus) p. Shoap (Han), 2:12; 172-Nace (WP) tf. Sgrignoli (EY), 3:45 (15-0); 189-Boden (WP) d. Roberts (Big), 1-0; 215-Keiper (Big) tf. Wenrick (UD), 3:00 (17-0); 285-Anders (F) d. Roberds (BiS), 4-3
Championship Finals
107-Detar (Trin) p. Polcha (New), 1:43; 114-Lewis (Trin) d. McLendon (Sus), 7-1; 121- Rush (WP) md. Peterson (UD), 17-5; 127-Yacoviello-Andrus (Berm) p. Peiffer (UD), 2:52; 133-Puchalsky (WP) d. Rankin (Lit), 6-0; 139-Morison (WP) d. Mingee (Lit), 7-0; 145-Seidel (WP) tf. Ney (Big), 5:44 (15-0); 152-Zeigler (WP) md. Sanderson (EP), 17-8; 160-Gray (Trin) d. Hockenberry-Folk (WP), 3-0; 172-Rock (Lit) p. Hetrick (BiS), 5:27; 189-Staker (EY) d. Enders (Hal), 4-3; 215-Hutchinson (BiS) d. Paynter (Trin), 1-0; 285-Wentzel (UD) p. Lesher (New), 2:27
