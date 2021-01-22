For the first time since the start of the 2018-19 season, the Fairfield girls’ basketball team has notched back to back victories.
The Green Knights went on the road to YAIAA-3 foe Littlestown, who was playing with just six players, and came out 48-40 victors.
The victory didn’t come easy for Fairfield (2-2 Y-3, 3-3 overall), as the Thunderbolts raced out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter on the strength of an offensive outburst from Wendi Snyder, who hit two early trifectas.
Maddie Neiderer, who had a game-high 20 points, hit a triple to get the Knights on the board but Littlestown held a 15-3 lead after one.
“There was a lid on the basket,” Fairfield coach Andrew Ditty said. “Every shot that could go in, wouldn’t go in. And that Littlestown team is the hardest playing six-person team that I’ve seen since Hoosiers.”
The Knights hit their stride in the second quarter. A Neiderer 3-pointer capped a 12-2 run to cut the lead to 17-12. Araceli Portillo answered with a big layup for the Bolts to push it back out to seven, but then Fairfield freshman Breana Valentine went to work.
Valentine scored 10 of her 18 points in the frame, including the last six of the quarter for the Knights to give them a 23-22 lead at the break.
“Breana is far more mature than her age,” Ditty said. “She’s composed with the basketball and understands the game. She’s added a lot to our team this year and the other girls have confidence in her as well.”
Fairfield kept the hammer down in the third quarter as the shorthanded Bolts began to tire. First it was an eight-point solo run from Valentine, then Neiderer hit a layup with seconds remaining in the frame to take a 38-28 lead after three.
“Last year we just weren’t bonded like we are this year,” Neiderer said of Fairfield’s improvements. “We work together better as a team, and last year we just didn’t have the chemistry. But this year it’s a lot different. We have freshmen that are committed to working at practice and all the girls want to play, so it’s a lot more intense at practice than it was last year.”
Kylah Green, who led the Bolts with 16 points, made a pair of layups mid-way through the final quarter to cut the lead to 38-33, but that’s as close at Littlestown would get.
Neiderer hit a big layup in traffic to push the lead back out to 40-33 as part of her eight fourth-quarter points as the the Knights finished out the victory.
“This year we’ve done a much better job of running the offense that coach put in,” Neiderer said after the game. “We’ve seen on tape how well that’s working and we’re just playing much better together as a team.”
Though COVID forced the Bolts down to six players, it was an early season thumb injury has kept out star guard Ava Collins since Jan. 11.
“Against York Catholic I landed straight on my thumb and I went ahead and broke my scaphoid and my metacarpal bone,” she said before the game. “I’m hoping to get it X-rayed again this Tuesday and be back on the court by maybe next week.”
Collins said that in her time away, she’s tried to act as an extra assistant coach for the Bolts.
“When the girls come off the court they come right to me, which I really appreciate,” she said. “I try to tell them anything I see to help and I know it’s really tough with them having so few players. I’m hoping be back soon and to get out there with them.”
Littlestown (0-4, 1-4) will look to get back on track Tuesday as it welcomes Bermudian Springs, while Fairfield travels to Hanover for a key divisional matchup.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Fairfield 3 20 15 10 — 48
Littlestown 15 7 6 12 — 40
Fairfield (48): Madison Cromwell 1 0-0 2, Emma Dennison 3 1-3 7, Breana Valentine 9 0-0 18, Maddie Neiderer 8 2-2 20, Kira Weiker 0 1-3 1. Non-scorers: Bollinger, Ott, Battern, Hamilton. Totals: 21 4-8 48.
Littlestown (40): Kellee Staub 3 1-3 7, Araceli Portillo 2 4-6 8, Wendi Snyder 3 1-2 9, Kylah Green 7 2-9 16. Non-scorers: Myers, Shelley. Totals: 15 8-20 40.
3-pointers: F-Neiderer 2. L-Snyder 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.