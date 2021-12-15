There was a war of attrition even before the opening tip-off in Wednesday night’s clash between Littlestown and Gettysburg at the Warriors’ home floor.
Littlestown has been down several players for months and did not use a sub as all starters went the distance. Gettysburg was missing three-fifths of its projected starting lineup — Brandon Myers and Ian McLean were sidelined with the flu and Brody Wagner with a concussion. It turns out a quintet was all that was necessary as the Thunderbolts built a 15-point halftime lead and held on for a 61-52 victory.
“I’ll take the five guys we had out there tonight any day of the week,” said Littlestown head coach Jonathan Forster. “We’re pretty thin right now. I save our timeouts for when they need a break.”
Bolts Jake Bosley and Zyan Herr nearly out-scored the Warriors by themselves as Bosley racked up 26 points and Herr went off for 24, including five from beyond the arc.
Gettysburg countered with 21 points by Trent Ramirez-Keller and a career-best 15 points by Ethan Wagner but fell short.
“We won the second half, but that’s not good enough,” said Gettysburg mentor Marc McLean, whose club fell to 2-2 after winning its tournament last weekend and losing at West York on Tuesday. “We gave up 10 offensive rebounds and turned it over 16 times — that’s 26 extra possessions for them. We’ve got to take better care of the basketball.”
Bosley carried Littlestown (3-1) to a fast start, converting three field goals and two freebies as the guests jumped to an 8-2 lead. Wagner answered with a deuce inside, but Herr splashed a pair of triples in the frame and the Thunderbolts were up 16-10 after one.
Herr buried two more treys in the second stanza to stretch the margin to double digits, 26-14. The squads traded buckets until Bosley grabbed a rebound, dribbled the length of the court and drained a 3-ball as the buzzer sounded to send the Bolts into the locker room with a 33-18 advantage.
“He’s a 25-year-old man in a high school junior’s body,” said Forster of his top scorer. “He’s a big teddy bear. He’s fun to be around — all the guys love him.”
The Warriors responded out of the break with a spirited 9-0 run that got them within 33-27. Ramirez-Keller contributed two buckets and a 2-for-2 foray at the foul line and Hickey drilled from deep to get McLean’s unit back in the hunt. Zach Herr stopped the bleeding with another trifecta. Gettysburg’s Josh Herr put up a prayer of his own and the Warriors were within 38-30. Littlestown’s 7-1 flourish to finish the frame put them comfortably in front, 45-31 with a period to play.
Forster had kind words about his Herr.
“That kid’s unbelievable,” said Forster of Zach. “He was looking to shoot and be aggressive. His confidence is sky high — you can see the flashes. He’s athletic and smart.”
Gettysburg outscored its opponent in the last period, 21-16, but it was a case of too little, too late. Ramirez-Keller led the Maroon and White with eight in the quarter, including a fadeaway that trimmed the deficit to 51-45 with three minutes left, but the Bolts were able to finish off the triumph.
“We were good in spurts,” said McLean. “They’re well coached and beat us up on the boards. Brandon (Myers) and Ian (McLean) give us defense and length. We don’t have that without them.”
Josh Herr finished with nine points and Hankey added seven points for Gettysburg. Wagner added a team-high seven boards, two assists and two blocks to his stat total. Meakin amassed 11 points and 10 rebounds but canned only five-of-11 at the stripe. The Bolts connected on just 13 of 27 free throw attempts.
“It doesn’t help that they are playing 32 minutes,” said Forster of the poor free throw performance. “We’ll be back in the gym working on that tomorrow. We’ll get it figured out.”
Littlestown hosts Delone Catholic on Friday. McLean is hoping Brody Wagner sees his first action of the season when York Suburban comes to town the same night.
Littlestown 16 17 12 16 — 61
Gettysburg 10 8 13 21 — 52
Littlestown (61): Jake Bosley 11 3-8 26, Zyan Herr 7 5-6 24, Christopher Meakin 3 5-14 11. Non-scorers: Caleb Unger, Nathan Thomas. TOTALS: 21-13-27 61.
Gettysburg (52): Mike Hankey 3 0-0 7, Trenton Ramirez-Keller 8 5-6 21, Ethan Wagner 5 5-7 15, Josh Herr 4 0-0 9. Non-scorers: Chris Boone, Jonathan Darnell, Andrew Cole, Carson Kuhns. TOTALS: 20 10-13 52.
3-pointers: L — Herr 5, Bosley; G — Hankey, Herr.
