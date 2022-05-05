Muhlenberg College overcame an early two-run deficit by scoring three unanswered runs to edge Gettysburg College 3-2 in a thrilling Centennial Conference softball playoff game on Thursday evening at Swarthmore College.
The fourth-seeded Bullets (19-17) will take on top-seeded Swarthmore (27-5) in an elimination game on Sunday morning. The Garnet defeated third-seeded McDaniel College (18-23) 8-0 in six innings in an elimination game to end the Green Terror’s season.
Second-seeded Mules (21-19) advanced to Sunday’s championship game, where they will take on the winner of the Gettysburg/Swarthmore contest. Muhlenberg needs one win to claim the Centennial Conference title and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, while its opponent will need to defeat the Mules twice for the championship.
Gettysburg jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Thursday as sophomore Allegra DeCandia delivered a clutch, two-out double down the left-field line that scored juniors Jess Campana and Olivia Moser.
Muhlenberg cut its deficit in half with an RBI single in the top of the second to make it a 2-1 ballgame before leveling the score at two-apiece the following inning using three straight singles to plate the tying run.
Gettysburg threatened to go back in front in the bottom of the third, loading the bases with two outs, but the Mules escaped the jam after getting an inning-ending popout.
Muhlenberg used a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth inning to claim their first lead of the game, 3-2.
In their half of the fifth, the Bullets threatened, putting a pair of runners on with two outs. However, Muhlenberg maintained the one-run advantage by getting a flyout to strand the runners.
Down to their final three outs in the bottom of the seventh, sophomore Julia Smith and Campana hit back-to-back singles to give Gettysburg a pair of runners with nobody out, but the Mules used a flyout followed by a pair of strikeouts to escape with the win.
Freshman pitcher Paige Forry (11-7) tossed her 15th complete game of the spring, suffering a hard-luck loss in which she struck out six batters while yielding three runs on seven hits — all of which were singles.
Smith went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Bullets’ offense while Moser added a pair of hits. DeCandia’s two-run double accounted for the game’s only extra-base hit.
Campana, sophomore Giovanna Komst, freshman Lauren O’Leary, and freshman Gianna Peralta contributed a base hit apiece in the loss.
Gettysburg outhit Muhlenberg 10-7 in the game and did not commit an error while leaving ten runners on base. The Mules stranded six baserunners and were charged with one error in the contest.
Sunday’s elimination game between Gettysburg and Swarthmore will start at 11:00 a.m. at Swarthmore.
The championship game will follow 30 minutes after the Gettysburg -Swarthmore matchup. If necessary, a winner-take-all game will be played immediately following the first championship game.
