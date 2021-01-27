Did we witness the end of a remarkable streak on Wednesday night?
Unofficially, I believe so.
Bermudian Springs hosted longtime rival Boiling Springs in what always serves as one of the best Class 2A dual meets in the District 3 regular season. This one did not fail to deliver as the Eagles and Bubblers battled through a dozen bouts with a victor not yet decided. The outcome, as it has so many times before, would be decided in the final tussle of the evening.
Unbeaten junior Kobin Karper carved out a spot for himself in Bubbler lore by nailing down a pin, and in turn a 36-31 win for his team.
Now, about that streak.
It was 20 years ago when the Bermudian Springs wrestling team failed to qualify for the District 3 Team Championships. The Eagles’ run of 21 straight appearances stands as the longest consecutive streak by any school, regardless of class. Class 3A powers Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley are at 19 and counting.
Overall, Berm’s 22 trips to the 2A dance rank first ahead of Boiling Springs and Biglerville, with 20 apiece.
Wednesday’s narrow loss, which came only four days after dropping a 32-28 decision to Northern Lebanon (12-1), pushed Dave McCollum’s squad down to 24th in the power rankings. With only the top four teams making the grade, that’s a steep hill climb by Feb. 13, when the power rankings are frozen and fields cemented.
Bermudian, which lost the first 10 days of competition due to a COVID pause, has a dozen duals left on its schedule but will need a handful of Hail Mary’s to continue its incredible streak.
The Bubblers aren’t home free either, sitting in sixth with an 8-1 record and their lone loss coming against Cumberland Valley.
WARRIORS DOING THEIR PART
It’s always fair to ask whether a team can repeat after claiming a championship, be it a division title or postseason crown. For Gettysburg, the question isn’t so much can it repeat its District 3 3A championship, but will it even get the chance to do so?
The Warriors returned a dozen starters from last year’s team that grabbed D3 gold, which in any other year would’ve made them a lock for not only a spot in the field, but a high seed. Well, that thing called 2020 wasn’t just any other year.
So, despite the fact that they’re a perfect 14-0 following Wednesday’s 33-23 triumph over Chambersburg, the champs remain in limbo.
Gettysburg was in fourth in the 3A power rankings prior to Wednesday’s win over the Trojans, their second such victory in 11 days. Matt Mentzer’s Chambersburg crew has twice scored 23 against Gburg, the only team to break the 17-point mark in a dual.
If Gettysburg indeed comes up short of qualifying it won’t be for lack of effort, or aggressive scheduling. There are nine matches remaining on the docket, including a home dual-meet tourney that includes Cumberland Valley, Dallastown and Hamburg.
BOLTS HAVE
BIG OPPORTUNITY
Littlestown has been a tough team to get a read on with just two matches thus far thanks to a pause earlier this season. The Bolts thumped Hanover and Delone to date but will step up in class tonight when they host Bermudian.
Littlestown was second in the 2A rankings at the close of business on Wednesday, and we should have a much better idea of where it stands after the dust settles against the Eagles.
CANNERS IN
A HOLDING PATTERN
Biglerville has been out of action since a loss at Boiling Springs on Jan. 20, the latest local mat crew to wait through a shutdown. The Canners are scheduled to return to the mat on Feb. 4 at Bermudian Springs.
In a creative attempt to make up for lost time, Bville looks to host a rare weeknight doubleheader on Monday, Feb. 8th. The plan is to host YAIAA-3 foe Littlestown at 5 p.m., then face division counterpart York Tech at 7.
The following night, the Canners welcome unbeaten West Perry to town for a non-conference tilt.
BIG-TIME TILTS
What a night for big school wrestling in the Keystone State. Locally (at least somewhat) Central Dauphin pulled away down the stretch to defeat rival Cumberland Valley, 34-21. The Rams improved to 10-0 while the Eagles slip to 5-2.
Up in District 11, it was Nazareth with what sounded like a wild 32-29 win over Northampton. Jake Doone delivered a 3-2 decision for the Blue Eagles in the final bout of the night to break a 29-29 deadlock.
