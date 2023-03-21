This early in the season, there was no way Gettysburg head coach Ryan Brady was going to allow his starting pitcher to throw enough pitches to complete a game — even if that pitcher had a no-hitter going at the time he was pulled.
The Warriors instead used four pitchers and they combined for a no-hitter in an 8-0 road victory at Dover on Tuesday afternoon.
“The biggest thing today was that all of our pitchers threw strikes,” Brady said. “We have a good defense to back them up, so we want our guys throwing strikes and trusting the defense behind them.”
Senior Braden Manning got the ball to start and he worked the first three frames. He punched out five and walked two, while throwing 50 pitches.
“I knew that I was going to be on a pitch count, so I knew that I wasn’t going to be able to finish the game,” Manning said. “My fastball was working well today and then I went to the curveball with two strikes.”
Sophomore Carson Kuhns followed with two zeroes in his two innings and punched out three with one walk.
Then juniors Wes Coolbaugh and Jonathan Darnell each went an inning to close it out. Coolbaugh struck out one, while Darnell fanned a pair.
While the quartet of arms was doing the job on the mound for the Warriors, junior Hunter Gillin continued his scalding hot start with the stick.
Gillin followed up his 3-for-3 day against Harrisburg last Friday with a 3-for-4 afternoon on Tuesday. Included in that was a three-run double in the first to get the Warrior offense going. He also singled home a run in the sixth and manufactured a run in the fifth when he singled, stole second, took third on an error and came home on a wild pitch.
“Hunter puts in a ton of time all year round. He gets more swings than just about anyone on the team,” Brady said. “He’s gotten himself into great shape and he’s really worked hard to improve.”
Gettysburg (2-0) got out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first with Gillin’s two-bagger being the only knock in the frame.
Kuhns was hit by a pitch to begin the game, then after a pair of outs, Cody Furman and Tegan Kuhns each walked, setting the table for Gillin.
The Warriors added another trio of runs in the second, again with only one hit in the rally.
Furman’s single plated courtesy runner Reid Payne.
“We wanted to get an early lead to put some pressure on them,” Brady said. “They made a few mistakes and we cashed them in.”
A couple of bagels hung by Dover reliever John Hartley, in the third and fourth innings, kept the Gettysburg lead at 6-0.
“We got an early lead and I think we kind of backed off and relaxed a little bit,” Brady said. “We’ve got to keep the pedal down and put teams away when we have the chance.”
Joining Gillin with multiple hits was Furman, who had a pair of knocks, including a double. Carson Kuhns and Wyatt Sokol each touched the dish twice for the winners.
All told, it took the Gettysburg pitchers a combined 105 pitches, 62 of which were strikes, to complete the game.
Dover southpaw Joey Zito, a Towson University recruit, worked the first two frames for the Eagles and didn’t have a lot of success against the strong Gettysburg lineup, though a couple of errors behind him certainly didn’t help his cause.
Zito exited after throwing 57 pitches, 31 of them strikes. He allowed six runs (three earned) and two hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
Gettysburg is back in action at Warwick on Saturday for a 1 p.m. start, though Brady mentioned the game could be played on Thursday due to forecasted bad weather on Saturday. The Warriors are slated for their home opener, which doubles as their Mid-Penn Keystone opener, on Monday when C.D. East is in town for a 4:15 p.m. start.
Gettysburg 330 011 0 — 8 8 0
Dover 000 000 0 — 0 0 3
Braden Manning, Carson Kuhns (4), Wes Coolbaugh (6), Jonathan Darnell (7) and Cody Furman, Reid Payne (6); Joey Zito, John Hartley (3), Connor Higgs (6) and Brayden Bowlsbey. WP: Manning. LP: Zito.SO-BB: Manning 5-2, Kuhns 3-1, Coolbaugh 1-0, Darnell 2-1; Zito 4-3, Hartley 5-1, Higgs 1-0. 2B: G-Hunter Gillin, Furman.
