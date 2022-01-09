CANNER DUALS
Homestanding Biglerville won three of four matches on Saturday to place second at its Canner Duals. The lone setback for the Black & Gold came at the hands of South Western, which prevailed 39-30 in their matchup.
Biglerville (11-3) hung 48 points on the board in victories over Northeastern, Shippensburg and Delone Catholic. Against South Western (7-1), the Canners took a quick 15-0 lead thanks to pins by Sean Sneed and Joey Ney, sandwiched around a decision by Devan Ponce at 132.
Kaiden Conaboy put the Mustangs on the board with a fall at 145 before Gage Bishop won his third bout of the day, a 5-3 nod over Gavin Leitzel.
South Western hit the gas from there, claiming the next five bouts, four via fall. Joe Sprenkle and Robbie Sterner posted quick sticks at 160 and 172, respectively, before an Owen Reed decision. RJ Utz and Ayden Wysocki put 12 more points on the board to put the match out of reach.
Brody Gardner and Caden Kessel both won by pin for the Canners in the final contested bouts.
Ponce and Kessel were both 4-0 with a pair of pins. A host of Canners sported 3-1 records on the day including Gardner (106/113), Sneed (126), Ney (145) Bishop (152/160) and Jacob Mead, who split time between 215 and 285. Mead won three times by pin.
Biglerville 48, Northeastern 27
106-Caden Kessel (B) p. Wales, :45; 113-Hewitt (N) p. Brody Gardner, 1:04; 120-Orner (N) fft; 126-Kocoronis (N) d. Sean Sneed, 9-6; 132-Devan Ponce (B) p. Shank, 1:02; 138-Joey Ney (B) fft; 145-Seth Lady (B) p. Ford, 1:12; 152-Tyson Taylor (B) fft; 160-Gage Bishop (B) p. Staub, 3:03; 172-Maley (N) p. Daniel Sanchez, 1:18; 189-Levi Roberts (B) fft; 215-Jacob Mead (B) p. Schmerge, 3:40; 285-Perry (N) p. Mason Keiper, 3:15
Biglerville 48, Shippensburg 22
113-Gardner (B) d. Viens, 5-0; 120-Estep (S) fft; 126-Sneed (B) fft; 132-Isael Sanchez (B) fft; 138-Ponce (B) p. Holderbaum, 1:54; 145-Ney (B) d. Alcantara, 6-2; 152-Frontino (S) md. Bishop, 14-0; 160-Taylor (B) fft; 172-Gleason (S) p. D. Sanchez, 1:04; 189-Koser (S) p. Roberts, 3:25; 215-Keiper (B) p. Reed, 2:54; 285-Mead (B) p. Fry, 3:15; 106-Kessel (B) fft.
Biglerville 48, Delone Catholic 18
120-Evan Glass (DC) fft; 126-Sneed (B) fft; 132-Ponce (B) d. Connor Bauerline, 6-0; 138-Artem Reichart (DC) d. Ney, 15-8; 145-Lady (B) p. Justin Emeigh, 5:55; 152-Bishop (B) p. Isaac Roth, 1:24; 160-Devin Reese (DC) d. Taylor, 4-3; 172-Jonathan Lawyer (DC) p. D. Sanchez, 1:31; 189-Roberts (B) fft; 215-Keiper (B) d. Sam Scovitch, 7-4; 285-Mead (B) p. Hilfiger, 1:11
South Western 39, Biglerville 30
126-Sneed (B) p. Dominic Warfield, 5:34; 132-Ponce (B) d. Wyatt Hale, 8-6; 138-Ney (B) p. Ian Borrell, 3:39; 145-Kaiden Conaboy (SW) p. Lady, 4:45; 152-Bishop (B) d. Gavin Leitzel, 5-3; 160-Joe Sprenkle (SW) p. Taylor, :50; 172-Robbie Sterner (SW) p. D. Sanchez, :34; 189-Owen Reed (SW) d. Roberts, 7-4; 215-RJ Utz (SW) p. Keiper, 5:40; 285-Ayden Wysocki (SW) p. Mead, :51; 106-Brody Gardner (B) p. James Bonczewski, 2:25; 113-Kessel (B) p. Natalie Handy, 3:07; 120-Brian Williams (SW) fft
Shippensburg 39, Delone Catholic 21
126-no contest; 132-Bauerline (DC) fft; 138-Reichart (DC) p. Holderbaum, 3:08; 145-Alcantara (S) d. Roth, 7-6; 152-Frontino (S) p. Landon Smith, 1:08; 160-Reese (DC) fft; 172-Gleason (S) p. Lawyer, 2:59; 189-Koser (S) fft; 215-Scovitch (DC) d. Reed, 4-2; 285-Fry (S) p. Hilfiger, 2:15; 106-no contest; 113-Viens (S) p. Groves, 3:14; 120-Estep (S) p. Glass, 1:57
Manheim Township Duals
Bermudian Springs came away from Manheim Township with one win in hand following a four-match performance on Saturday. The Eagles (4-5) pinned their way past Trinity, 44-30, while losing to Governor Mifflin (37-30), Manheim Twp. (58-18) and Jesuit High School (52-12) of Tampa, Florida.
Against the Shamrocks, Berm picked up pins from Jakson Keffer (138), Bryce Harner (145), Chanse Boyer (152) and Carter Storm (189). Austin Anderson and Ty Livelsberger posted major decisions at 113 and 126, respectively.
Governor Mifflin 37,
Bermudian Springs 30
113-Austin Anderson (BS) p. Debellis, :35; 120-Reece Daniels (BS) p. Rivera, :46; 126-Ty Livelsberger (BS) p. Rodriguez, 5:03; 132-Brennan Schisler (BS) d. Hazlett, 6-4 SV; 138-Jackson Keffer (BS) d. Sirak, 4-2; 145-Huesgen (GM) p. Bryce Harner, :57; 152-Moyer (GM) md. Chanse Boyer, 14-0; 160-Jones (GM) p. Evan Beshore, :55; 172-Schools (GM) d. Carter Storm, 11-8; 189-Lang (GM) p. Jesiah Farley, 3:57; 215-Codi Rodgers (BS) fft; 285-McKnight (GM) p. Kayden King, 2:11; 106-Pletz (GM) p. Alyssa Kuhn, :58
Manheim Twp, 58,
Bermudian Springs 18
120-Daniels (BS) p. Over, 1:45; 126-Kam. Williams (MT) p. Livelsberger, :38; 132-Hillard (MT) p. Schisler, 2:13; 138-Alicea (MT) p. Keffer, 2:56; 145-Zeyak (MT) p. Harner, 1:58; 152-Boyer (BS) p. Kemp, 3:29; 160- Colon (MT) p. Beshore, 1:54; 172-Olavarria (MT) p. Storm, 2:59; 189-Farley (BS) p. Duran, 4:52; 215-O’Hara (MT) p. Rodgers, 1:12; 285-Washington (MT) p. Caden Dull, :46; 106-Terry (MT) p. Kuhn, :30; 113-Kae. Williams (MT) md. Anderson, 14-0
Jesuit 52, Bermudian Springs 12
132-Basile (J) p. Schisler, 1:07; 138-Crook (J) p. Keffer, 1:45; 145-Harner (BS) d. Hoss, 9-6; 152-Crook (J) tf. Boyer, 4:56 (18-1); 160-Young (J) p. Beshore, :28; 172-Jenkins (J) md. Storm, 12-0; 189-Desiante (J) p. Farley, :26; 215-Rodgers (BS) fft; 285-Dull (BS) fft; 106-Albo (J) p. Kuhn, :46; 113-Lermer (J) p. Anderson, 1:07; 120-Vargas (J) md. Daniels, 15-3; 126-McGill (J) d. Livelsberger, 7-2
Bermudian Springs 44, Trinity 30
138-Keffer (BS) p. Bixler, 2:32; 145-Harner (BS) p. Bergey, 2:41; 152-Boyer (BS) p. Scherra, :40; 160-Shull (T) p. Beshore, :33; 172-Gray (T) p. Farley, 1:25; 189-Storm (BS) p. McCoy, 2:47; 215-Paytner (T) p. Farley, 1:25; 285-Dalton (T) p. Dull, :26; 106-Lewis (T) fft; 113-Anderson (BS) md. Sutton, 8-0; 120-Daniels (BS) p. Whitley, :17; 126-Livelsberger (BS) md. Bowie, 11-1; 132-Schisler (BS) fft.
Octorara Duals
The Colonials dropped four of five matches in their trip to Octorara on Saturday, thumping Archbishop Ryan for their lone victory of the day. The Ox (3-8) fell short against Solanco (54-18), Octorara (37-30), Unionville (49-18) and Exeter Twp. (47-19).
Against Archbishop Ryan, New Oxford received six-pointers from Lane Johnson (152), Brandon Sanders (172), Alex Bermejo (189), Isaac Byers (215), Jake Bixler (285), Luke Aiello (106), Ethan Aiello (113) and Trent Uhler (120). Bixler posted a 5-0 day with four pins.
Solanco 54, New Oxford 18
106-Luke Aiello (NO) p. Rutt, :44; 113-Smith (S) p. Ethan Aiello, 1:50; 120-Bare (S) p. Trent Uhler, :45; 126-Williams (S) d. Jerry Dattoli, 6-5; 132-Smith (S) p. Zane Bodvin, 5-4; 138-Fulton (S) p. Chance Lawyer, :50; 145-B. Williams (S) p. Blaine Shupe, 1:51; 152-Adams (S) p. Lane Johnson, 3:03; 160-Derek Price (NO) p. Dunlap, 1:25; 172-Plastino (S) p. Brandon Sanders, :43; 189-Castagna (S) p. Alex Bermejo, 5:34; 215-Summers (S) d. Isaac Byers, 8-1; 285-Jake Bixler (NO) p. Harris, 1:39
Octorara 37, New Oxford 30
113-E. Aiello (NO) fft; 120-Uhler (NO) d. Kernan, 8-4; 126-Walton (O) p. Liam Hyp, 1:09; 132-Dattoli (NO) d. Jeffries, 3-0; 138-Johnson (O) p. Bodvin, 3:36; 145-Lawyer (NO) p. Nuckols, 5:13; 152-Trainor (O) p. Johnson, :58; 160-Focht (O) p. Price, 2:51; 172-Carlin (O) md. Sanders, 16-5; 189-Wood (O) p. Bermejo, 3:49; 215-Kush (O) d. Byers, 9-3; 285-Bixler (NO) fft; 106-L. Aiello (NO) fft
Unionville 49, New Oxford 18
126-Dattoli (NO) p. Minter, 1:38; 132-O’Rourke (U) d. Bodvin, 7-6; 138-Julier (U) md. Lawyer, 13-2; 145-Roberts (U) p. Shupe, 1:10; 152-Tryon (U) p. Johnson, 2:18; 160-A. Julier (U) d. Price, 9-5; 172-O’Leary (U) p. Sanders, :42; 189-Bellafiore (U) p. Bermejo, 4:58; 215-Miller (U) p. Byers, 1:56; 285-Bixler (NO) p. Hammell, 2:36; 106-Haines (U) d. L. Aiello, 2-0; 113-Coursey (U) p. E. Aiello, 1:44; 120-Uhler (NO) p. Pizii, 1:32
Exeter Twp. 47, New Oxford 19
132-Bodvin (NO) d. Gery, 5-4; 138-Warchal (ET) p. Lawyer, :57; 145-Karas (ET) p. Shupe, 1:11; 152-Johnson (NO) fft; 160-DiPiero (ET) tf. Price, 21-6; 172-Strauss (ET) p. Sanders, :47; 189-Miller (ET) p. Bermejo, :21; 215-Orzolek (ET) p. Byers, 5:12; 285-Bixler (NO) p. Peterson, 3:27; 106-Boyd (ET) d. L. Aiello, 4-2; 113-Lubenow (ET) d. E. Aiello, 4-0 SV1; 120-Henderson (ET) p. Uhler, 2:59; 126-Dattoli (NO) md. Boyer, 8-0
New Oxford 51, Archbishop Ryan 19
138-Toczydlawski (AR) md. Lawyer, 15-4; 145-Pfeffier (AR) p. Shupe, :36; 152-Johnson (NO) p. Alloway, 2:08; 160-Rehfuss (AR) p. Price, 18; 172-Sanders (NO) p. Vargas, 2:09; 189-Bermejo (NO) p. Dalton, 1:31; 215-Byers (NO) p. McKinstry, 3:22; 285-Bixler (NO) p. Bell, :51; 106-L. Aiello (NO) p. Kennedy, :50; 113-E. Aiello (NO) p. Martinez, 3:25; 120-Uhler (NO) p. Perez, 1:24; 126-O’Toole (AR) d. Dattoli, 15-13; 132-Bodvin (NO) d. Scalen, 12-6
