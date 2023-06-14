Representing the tying run with two on and two out in the sixth, Biglerville’s Gavin Taylor belted a ball to deep left that appeared destined to bring home both runners and slice Post 262’s deficit to one run.
However, Chambersburg left fielder Evan Brown hopped on his horse and ran it down a couple steps shy of the fence to keep Post 46’s lead steady at three runs.
Chambersburg added a run in its half of the sixth and went on to a 5-3 victory in Franklin County American Legion action Wednesday night at Greene Twp Park in Scotland.
“We were where we wanted to be late in the game. We had runners on and a chance to score,” Biglerville assistant coach Brian Weikert said. “Gavin hit that ball well, but their guy had the range to get back there and make the play.”
Biglerville (1-3) trailed 5-1 heading for the seventh, but gave itself a chance after Nolan Miller and Tyson Taylor notched back-to-back singles to begin the inning.
A sac fly by Jared Hollabaugh brought Miller home, then Cam Hartzel’s groundout scored courtesy runner Tavian McAuliffe to produce the final result.
“We struggled offensively for a while tonight,” Weikert said. “I wish we could’ve gotten a key hit earlier in the game when we had a chance to score, but their starting pitcher was really good.”
The visitors didn’t produce many threats against Post 46 starter Cam Helman over the first four innings.
An Eli Weigle single with one out in the first, a two-out hit by Gavin Taylor in the second and an error that allowed Taylor to reach to start the third were all that Post 262 could muster until Gavin Taylor’s two-bagger to begin the fifth.
Helman retired the next three hitters in the fifth to keep his shutout going.
Biglerville finally got on the board in the sixth when Kolton Trimmer ended Helman’s night with a ringing double that chased home Hartzel with one out.
All told, Helman went 5 1/3 innings and allowed one run on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk. He threw strikes on 47 of his 75 offerings.
Post 262 starter Miller pitched in and out of trouble for most of the night, but kept his team within striking distance.
Chambersburg (5-1) put together a four-run third inning with Treyton Sarvis smacking a single off of Miller to score a run and Brown belting a two-run double to break open the scoring.
In the sixth, Hunter Stevens led off with a double and Carter Fogel brought him home with a single with two outs.
Miller went all six frames in defeat. He allowed five runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and six walks.
“Nolan did a good enough job to keep us in the game and he also allowed us to rest the rest of our arms,” Weikert said. “I thought we played good defense tonight, too.”
Biglerville has a doubleheader at McConnelsburg on Friday at 6 p.m.
Gavin Taylor paced Biglerville’s seven-hit attack with a pair of knocks, while Sarvis had three hits for the winners and Brady Deneen and Fogel each had two.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Biglerville 000 001 2 — 3 7 1
Chambersburg 004 001 x — 5 9 1
Nolan Miller and Tyson Taylor; Cam Helman, Nolan Dupont (6) and Brady Deneen. WP: Helman. LP: Miller. SO-BB: Miller 2-6; Helman 4-1, Dupont 0-0. 2B: B-Kolton Trimmer, Gavin Taylor; C-Carter Fogel, Evan Brown, Hunter Stevens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.