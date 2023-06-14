Representing the tying run with two on and two out in the sixth, Biglerville’s Gavin Taylor belted a ball to deep left that appeared destined to bring home both runners and slice Post 262’s deficit to one run.

However, Chambersburg left fielder Evan Brown hopped on his horse and ran it down a couple steps shy of the fence to keep Post 46’s lead steady at three runs.

