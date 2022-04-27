Following Cody Furman’s four-pitch walk to load the bases for Braden Manning with Gettysburg trailing by a run in the bottom of the third, Manning belted a triple to the fence in center field that cleared the bases to put the Warriors ahead to stay.
They went on to a 6-4 victory over visiting South Western in YAIAA baseball action on a windy and cold Wednesday afternoon at Gettysburg.
Furman’s walk was the only free pass issued by Mustang southpaw Landin Eyster in his three innings of work.
“I was looking for a first-pitch fastball and that’s what I got,” Manning said.
Gettysburg (6-5, 6-4) head coach Ryan Brady added, “Their pitcher had been throwing strikes all day, so we had no thought of having Braden taking until he got a strike. We trusted him to make a good decision on whether or not to swing.”
Carson Kuhns followed with an inside-out single to right that allowed courtesy runner Noah Decesare to trot home for third for a 6-3 lead for the home team.
South Western (7-5, 6-4) threatened in the sixth, cutting the deficit to 6-4 when Austin Long singled home Dom Praydis after Praydis had doubled to begin the inning. Long took second on the throw back into the infield and then stole third.
However, Manning buckled down, fanning the next two hitters on curveballs.
That brought Manning to 98 pitches, so he knew he was facing his final hitter of the day and he put the gas face on, blowing the ball past the next hitter to end the sixth.
“I knew that was going to be it for me,” Manning said. “I wanted to throw a strike there and get us out of the inning.”
Manning worked six frames to earn the victory. He allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks. He threw 104 pitches, 69 of them were strikes.
“Braden pitched well today. Unfortunately, we elevated his pitch count with some errors early in the game,” Brady said. “But he didn’t let it bother him. He just kept throwing strikes and getting outs.”
South Western tallied a run in the first without the benefit of a hit as Carlos Caraballo reached on a dropped third strike. Then a hit batter and two walks later, the second of which was drawn by Praydis to plate Caraballo, allowed the visitors to break on top.
Gettysburg answered with a pair of markers in its half of the first with Furman grounding out to score Bryce Rudisill and Manning singling home Logan Moseley.
South Western, which would commit two errors in the third, also made a pair of miscues in the first and all six of the Warriors’ runs in the game were unearned.
“We didn’t play well today and we deserved to lose,” South Western head coach Mike Resetar said. “We struck out too much at the plate and kicked the ball all over the field defensively. You aren’t going to beat Gettysburg by playing that way. They’re too good of a team and too well-coached to get away with it.”
The Mustangs leveled things at 2-2 in the second with Colby Bealing doubling to begin the frame. He stole third and then came home on a wild pitch.
In the third, Praydis doubled in Levi Loughry, who had reached on an error with two down.
South Western threatened to tie or go-ahead in the seventh when it had runners on the corners with one out and sent in a pinch runner to take over at first. Furman, Gettysburg’s junior backstop, gunned down said pinch runner at second trying to steal and then Moseley, who was relieving Manning, retired the next hitter on a pop out to earn the save.
“We were ready for them to try to steal there. They pinch ran and we expected him to go,” Brady said. “Cody has done a good job of throwing runners out when they try to steal so far this season.”
In addition to his work on the mound, Manning was the leader at the plate for the Warriors, as well. The junior was 3-for-3 with a single, double and triple, while driving in four runs.
The Warriors are 2-0 at the halfway point of a four-game week with a road contest at Spring Grove on Thursday before closing out the week by hosting Shippensburg on Friday.
“We were running out of games that we could afford to lose if we’re trying to make districts,” Brady said. “These were tough conditions to play in today and it was going to be about who made fewer mistakes. Fortunately, we made a couple less than they did.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
South Western 111 001 0 — 4 6 4
Gettysburg 204 000 x — 6 7 2
Landin Eyster, Dom Praydis (4) and Levi Loughry; Braden Manning, Logan Moseley (7) and Cody Furman. SO-BB: Eyster 2-1, Preydis 4-0; Manning 11-2, Moseley 0-1. W-Manning. L-Eyster. 2B: SW-Praydis 2, Colby Bealing; G-Manning. 3B: G-Manning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.