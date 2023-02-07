WARRIORS
Gettysburg's Ian McLean flies through the lane between Big Spring defenders during Tuesday's Mid-Penn game in Gettysburg. The Warriors belted the Bulldogs, 66-50, behind 36 points from Josh Herr.

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

The Gettysburg Warriors went on an 11-0 run early in the third quarter, and turned a three-point lead into an 15-point advantage to take control and cruise to a big 66-50 win over visiting Big Spring in front of an enthusiastic crowd on Tuesday night.

Junior Josh Herr led the Warriors, as he exploded for a career-high 36 points, many of them on layups on the fast break. Herr has improved throughout the year, and has emerged as one of the team’s true leaders, averaging 19.6 points per game in the last six games.

