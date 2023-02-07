The Gettysburg Warriors went on an 11-0 run early in the third quarter, and turned a three-point lead into an 15-point advantage to take control and cruise to a big 66-50 win over visiting Big Spring in front of an enthusiastic crowd on Tuesday night.
Junior Josh Herr led the Warriors, as he exploded for a career-high 36 points, many of them on layups on the fast break. Herr has improved throughout the year, and has emerged as one of the team’s true leaders, averaging 19.6 points per game in the last six games.
“It was just my night I guess,” Herr said. “We were really killing them on the transition. We were struggling in the half court a little bit, but once we started getting out and going it was working. That’s our game, too, and that’s where we scored a lot during the year.”
The Bulldogs (11-9, 5-9 Mid-Penn Colonial) got things started when Jake Knouse drained a long 3-pointer, but 12 seconds later, Herr hit a three from the top of the key and the battle was on. Herr and fellow junior Ian McLean owned the first quarter for Gettysburg (13-9, 10-4 MPC), scoring all 11 of the Warrior points in the period. Meanwhile, Aidan Sallie was just getting hot for Big Spring, and his layup with 19 seconds to go tied the game 11-11 after one.
The second period saw both teams essentially trading baskets. Sallie would fight for a layup, and Herr would counter with a layup on the fast break. Herr’s short jumper-and-one, gave the Warriors a brief 21-19 lead, but Eli Sadvary countered with a three to give the lead back to the Bulldogs. When Tegan Kuhns made his second 3-pointer, and Herr scored again on the break with an and-one, the Warriors took a 27-22 lead into the lockerroom at the half.
“We are learning how to look for each other on cuts,” said Warrior coach Marc McLean. “Our man offense is very good, but we just need to learn how to beat a zone defense. They are really learning how to play basketball together. We were getting the ball to the outlet and then just go. We had 18 transition points. That had to be deflating to them, because we were just getting so many layups.”
After a spinning layup by Sallie dropped, Gettysburg held a 27-24 lead as the third quarter got under way. It was then that the Warriors stepped up their game. Brody Wagner hit a turnaround jumper, then Herr nailed a three off a beautiful assist from McLean. McLean then scored on the break, then a short jumper-and-one, and Kuhns got another layup in transition. Suddenly, in just under three minutes, the Warriors had built a 39-24 lead, and seemed to be in control. But the Bulldogs would not quit.
“We have to learn how to not trade baskets” said Coach McLean. “When we got our nice lead, we just needed to get some stops, but we couldn’t. It’s just frustrating, but their number 3 (Sallie) had a big night. We only had a few turnovers tonight, and I’m happy about that, but we did give up 16 offensive rebounds. We were doing a lot of looking and watching.”
Big Spring won the battle of the boards with 33 rebounds to Gettysburg’s 30, and Salle kept his team in it, scoring 11 third-quarter points. But on this night, it was not enough to stop Herr and the fast-breaking Warriors.
Gettysburg was up 48-38 as the final stanza began, and the two teams indeed traded baskets for much of the quarter. Jonathan Darnell scored in transition off a nice Herr assist, then Herr slammed down a dunk on the break. But the Bulldogs always seemed to answer right back. When Sallie made a layup with 3:41 remaining, the Warrior lead had shrunk to nine at 55-46.
However, on the strength of intense energy down the stretch, Herr, Brody and Darnell outscored the Bulldogs 11-3 over the final three minutes, and Gettysburg had earned its 13th game of the season.
The 13 wins may not be enough to get Gettysburg into the upcoming District 3 playoffs. The Warriors are currently sitting 15th in the Class 5A power rankings, with the top 14 teams making the tournament. Standing in the way is Donegal, ranked 14th, who still has one game remaining. If they should win that game, the Warriors are certainly out, but if they should lose, it may be close.
“It’s just unfortunate we lost a couple of close games this year, because there are no teams in 5A that are in the top four that we would be scared to play,” McLean said. “We may not get in, but we are playing well right now. If we take care of what we have to do in the offseason, there is no reason why we cannot be a top team next year.”
Sallie, just a sophomore, led the Bulldogs with 29 points and 12 rebounds. For Gettysburg, Kuhns hit three threes and scored 11 points, while McLean had eight and Wagner seven. Wagner also had three blocked shots to go with eight caroms. Herr’s 36 points are the most points scored in a single game by a Times-area player this season.
“Making districts at this point will be tough,” Herr said. “There’s some stuff we should have taken care of during the year with some close games, but we have had a good season. We are just going to try to keep going up next year. We just have to keep getting stronger and working on our game. We are already excited, even if we don’t make it into districts.”
Big Spring 11 11 14 14 — 50
Gettysburg 11 16 21 18 — 66
Big Spring (50): Aidan Salle 10 7-8 29, Tavon Hodge 3 1-2 8, Eli Sadavary 2 0-0 5, Jake Knouse 1 0-2 3, Levi Steart 0 1-2 1, Brexton Heckendorn 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Seller, Reall, Alajlouni, Walker. Totals: 18 9-14 50.
Gettysburg (66): Jonathan Darnell 1 2-2 4, Tegan Kuhns 4 0-0 11, Brody Wagner 3 1-1 7, Ian McLean 3 2-5 8, Josh Herr 14 6-6 36. Non-scorers: Warren, Cole, Harnish, C. Kuhns, Johnson, Null. Totals: 25 11-14 66.
3-pointers: BS-Salle 2, Hodge, Sadvary, Knouse; G-T. Kuhns 3, Herr 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.