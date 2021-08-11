Quadir Copeland, the former Gettysburg High School basketball star announced on Tuesday that he will play collegiately at Syracuse University.
Copeland, a 6-foot-6 combo guard, is considered a top 100 prospect nationally in the class of 2022 by multiple media outlets and ranking services. ESPN has Copeland listed as a 4-star recruit, while Rivals ranks him No. 85 overall in his class.
Copeland played last season for Life Center Academy in New Jersey, where he averaged 17.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He decided to transfer to the famed IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. for his upcoming senior year, according to an announcement on social media.
Copeland was able to reclassify after transferring from Gettysburg, gaining an extra year of high school eligibility.
The versatile guard chose Syracuse over a number of schools that made scholarship offers, including Miami (Fla.), Oregon, Maryland, Connecticut, Oklahoma State and Penn State. The Orange, which plays in the ACC, went 18-10 last season, reaching the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim has guided Syracuse to 982 wins and 34 NCAA Tournament appearances during his 43-year tenure.
In his final season at Gettysburg in 2019, Copeland led the Warriors to an undefeated regular season record that included a YAIAA-2 title. He averaged an area-high 22 points per game, garnering Class 5A all-state honors.
