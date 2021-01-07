District 3 made significant strides on Thursday morning toward trying to protect the integrity of its winter sports postseasons.
At their monthly meeting, the first since Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf lifted new COVID-19 mitigation orders, the District 3 board of directors passed a motion setting freeze dates for when teams can add new games to their regular season schedules that will still count for postseason power rankings.
The move, which had been discussed in previous months’ meetings, applies to sports in all three seasons and states that games added within the 14 days prior to the power rankings deadline will not count toward the final power rankings.
Teams can still add games in that two-week window, but they will not count toward postseason eligibility.
The goal of the rule is to prevent schools adding games late in the season that may manipulate the final power rankings and thus the playoff fields.
In addition, the district announced both postseason and power ranking cutoff dates for the upcoming winter season. Basketball power rankings will be set on Feb. 27, with a Feb. 13 freeze date for new games. Wrestling, meanwhile, will be set on Feb. 13 with a freeze date of Jan. 31.
As for the postseason schedule, the District 3 basketball tournaments will run from March 1 to March 13. The district championships for swimming will be held on March 6 at Cumberland Valley for Class 3A and Central York for Class 2A while diving sites and times have yet to be announced.
The individual section tournaments for wrestling will be held on Feb. 20 at six different sites. The District 3 Class 2A tournament will be held on Feb. 21 at Central Dauphin East, while the Class 3A tournament will be held on Feb. 27 at Spring Grove. The Class 2A regional tournament will also be on Feb. 27 in Bethlehem.
