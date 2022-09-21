ROTH
Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth hits a return against York Catholic during her No. 1 singles match. The Squirettes took down the Irish, 4-1, in the teams’ YAIAA-2 showdown Wednesday afternoon. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Delone Catholic junior Ella Knox admitted prior to her match at No. 2 singles with York Catholic freshman Cydney Roberts that she was a little bit nervous.

Knox quickly got over those nerves and won in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 to help the Squirettes to a 4-1 victory over the previously unbeaten Irish in a YAIAA-2 girls’ tennis match on Wednesday afternoon at the West Hanover Street Tennis Courts in Hanover.

