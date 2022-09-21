Delone Catholic junior Ella Knox admitted prior to her match at No. 2 singles with York Catholic freshman Cydney Roberts that she was a little bit nervous.
Knox quickly got over those nerves and won in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 to help the Squirettes to a 4-1 victory over the previously unbeaten Irish in a YAIAA-2 girls’ tennis match on Wednesday afternoon at the West Hanover Street Tennis Courts in Hanover.
“I was a little intimidated at the beginning, because I know how good her sister (Carina) is,” Knox said. “I had to relax and just play my game. I concentrated on keeping my forehand tight, because I was struggling with it a little bit.”
The victory moves Delone into sole possession of first place in the division and they’re in the driver’s seat to claim their first division title since 2018 with two matches to go.
“It would mean a lot, because we only have one senior (Olivia Roth),” Knox said. “We have a lot of young players, so it would really boost their confidence and it would be nice to have Olivia win a championship in her senior year.”
Head coach Denise Dunn added: “I thought that the league would be a little bit down because a lot of teams lost a lot of good players. But it’s nice to have a chance to win the division again.”
Knox fell behind early, but righted the ship quickly and took the opening set. She then finished strong in the second set for the sweep.
“Ella is a lot more experienced than her opponent is,” Dunn said. “I thought that it would be a close match, but that her experience would get her through and it did.”
Carina Roberts used a powerful serve to take down Roth in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.
“I expected Olivia’s match with Carina to be a tough one and it was,” Dunn said. “Carina has worked really hard and improved a lot since last year. She’s an excellent player.”
At No. 3 singles, junior Brielle Baughman powered to a 6-0 opening set win, then her opponent, Nicole Schellenberg had to forfeit due to injury in the second set.
“It’s unfortunate that their girl got hurt, you hate to see that. But I really thought that Brielle was going to win today,” Dunn said. “She’s a very strong No. 3 player for us. She’s won every match that she’s played this year, except for against Susquehannock.
At No. 1 doubles, Delone’s duo of Gabby Erdman and Michalina Miller needed three sets to get past Kat Kierkengaard and Ashlyn Mulligan, but the Squirette team pulled it out 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
The No. 2 doubles match also went the distance with Emily Flynn and Kali Hilfiger getting by Ana Cartwright and Makenzie Michael 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
Delone (9-1, 5-0) has now won two straight since suffering it’s only defeat of the campaign, 5-0, to Susquehannock last Thursday. The Squirettes were just outside the cutline for the District 3 Class 2A Team Championships prior to Wednesday’s win.
“I had confidence that we could make it to districts before the season started,” Knox said. “Individually, it’s been a little more challenging than I expected, but I like the challenge of playing against good players.”
The Squirettes are back in action today with a non-division match at home against Dover at 4 p.m.
Delone Catholic 4, York Catholic 1
Singles: 1. Carina Roberts (YC) d. Olivia Roth 6-2, 6-1; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Cydney Roberts 7-5, 6-3; 3. Brielle Baughman (DC) d. Nicole Schellenberg 6-0, forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Gabby Erdman/Michalina Miller (DC) d. Kat Kierkengaard/Ashlyn Mulligan 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; 2. Emily Flynn/Kali Hilfiger (DC) d. Ana Cartwright/Makenzie Michael 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
