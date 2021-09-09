On the heels of a dramatic road victory over Wisconsin, Penn State coach James Franklin is well aware of the dangers that Ball State can present the Nittany Lions in Saturday’s home opener.
“I do believe in trap games if you’re sending mixed messages, if you’re inconsistent in your approach,” Franklin said when asked about a potential letdown during Tuesday’s weekly press conference. “It’s subtle things. It’s little, subtle things that you say in the press conference that the fans and the players pick up on, that your staff picks up on.”
Penn State enters its Week 2 contest with the Cardinals as a resounding favorite, with DraftKings listing the Nittany Lions as 23-point favorites as of Thursday evening. But don’t be fooled, Ball State is certainly far from a pushover.
The defending Mid-American Conference champions return 21 starters from a team that went 7-1 in 2020 and dispatched of San Jose State handily in the Arizona Bowl, 34-13. The Cardinals also list 16 “super seniors,” or players returning for a sixth year of eligibility, on their roster.
“I have a lot of respect for coach (Mike) Neu and what he’s been able to do there at Ball State,” Franklin said. “...It’s going to be a tremendous challenge. We look forward to the opportunity.”
It was all about offense for Ball State in 2020. The Cardinals posted 34.2 points per game a year ago and moved the ball consistently through the air and on the ground, with 448.5 yards from scrimmage on average.
The passing game, led by sixth-year senior Drew Plitt, averaged 270.5 yards a game last year. Plitt also threw for 17 touchdowns to just six interceptions. His favorite target was Justin Hall, who averaged 95 yards a game on 49 total receptions. Hall, who returns this year as a fifth-year senior, also hauled in four touchdowns and was a first-team All-MAC selection for the second year running.
Where the Cardinals struggled was on the defensive side of the ball, conceding 25.8 points per game and an average of 429.8 yards from scrimmage. Those issues reared their head again in Week 1. While a late touchdown made Ball State’s 31-21 victory over FCS Western Illinois look closer than it ever was, the Cardinals were torched repeatedly in the passing game. The Bulldogs, which won a combined two games in 2019 and 2020, threw for 367 yards, while receiver Dennis Houston caught 12 balls for 237 yards and two touchdowns, a stat that has to open the eyes of Penn State’s preseason All-American wide receiver, Jahan Dotson.
MAC Maulers
While this marks the first meeting between the two schools, Penn State had played against a MAC opponents for 18 straight seasons up until last year’s conference-only slate. In 30 games all-time against MAC opponents, the Nittany Lions are 27-3, with the most recent loss coming to Ohio University in 2012. The last time Penn State played an opponent from the conference, the Lions dispatched of Buffalo, 45-13, in 2019.
Home Cooking
Home openers have been kind to Franklin’s team. Penn State is 119-3-1 all-time in home debuts, including a 51-10 record in Beaver Stadium and a 17-2 record in its last 19. The Nittany Lions are also 6-1 under Franklin in those games, with the lone loss coming to Ohio State in the pandemic-shortened season a year ago.
With or Without You
Of note for the hosts is that defensive lineman Hakeem Beamon will be out again after missing Week 1 against the Badgers according to defensive line coach. Running back John Lovett continues to work with the scout team. The status of he and safety Keaton Ellis are still to be determined according to Franklin.
White Out Showdown Looming
The Nittany Lions moved up to No. 11 in the AP Poll on Tuesday after their Week 1 victory. A win against the Cardinals would likely set up a showdown of ranked teams between Penn State and Auburn in Week 3. The Tigers boat raced Akron in week one to move into the poll at No. 25 and are heavy favorites against FCS foe Alabama State on Saturday.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com.
