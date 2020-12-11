It has been an eventual, unusual and emotional week for those in high school sports, especially considering not a single game was played.
And we now know games will not be played until the after turn of the new year, at the earliest.
Only a day after the PIAA said there would be no delay to the start of the winter sports season, Gov. Tom Wolf announced a three-week pause of extracurricular activities, including all youth and scholastic sports, as part of mitigating efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. College and professional sports may continue but high school athletes will not return to the basketball court, wrestling mat or swimming pool until Jan. 4.
Again, at the earliest. I’d rather not be cynical but I recall being told way back in the spring that a 15-day lockdown was necessary in order to flatten the curve.
Wolf’s orders did not come as a surprise. Even the most eternal optimist had to be skeptical that a winter season would begin on time and be carried out given the current status of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID cases in Adams and York counties have surged recently with little sign of slowing. Multiple schools have been forced to transition to virtual learning, most recently Gettysburg which had six confirmed COVID cases in the high school this week.
With schools and their teams waiting out quarantines and trying to work in the required number of practices, a seamless start to the winter was simply unattainable. So, instead of a staggered beginning where some teams would play while others waited through quarantines or scheduling uncertainties, why not hit pause? Not cancel, just pause.
Undertand that by no means was I hoping to see kids denied the opportunity to compete, just the opposite. Which is why I think this pause — providing it remains just that and doesn’t turn into a prolonged postponement or cancellation — could be a good thing.
With several area teams quarantined and others not likely to get in the 15 practices required prior to competition, I’m not sure what next Friday night would have looked like in terms of a basketball season tipping off. And from there, who knows?
Hopefully a green light will be flashed on Jan. 4 and teams can resume practicing, with competitions kicking up shortly thereafter. At that point let’s dive headlong into the season and play as many games as possible before getting into postseason competition, which includes district and hopefully state playoff tournaments.
That plan worked well in the fall and I think it’s our best shot this winter as well.
WARRIORS PACKING THEIR BAGS
Prior to Wolf’s announcement, the news of the week had been Gettysburg Area School District voting to leave the York Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association in favor of the Mid-Penn Conference. The Warriors were members of the mighty Mid-Penn from 1992 to 2013 before opting to join the YAIAA. It appears a reunion is in the works following a 7-2 vote of GASD board members on Monday.
I’ve been asked what I think of the move, which would go into effect for the start of the 2022-23 school year. I understand it, considering what I believe was a growing level of frustration with the YAIAA, primarily the league’s policy to construct divisions based on enrollment. Without considering a competitive component, some Gettysburg programs would be hamstrung in terms of schedule strength and District 3 power rankings, most notably the wrestling program.
Fresh off a District 3 team title, the Warriors have been dropped to Y-2, where they’ll leave a trail of tears as they pulverize undermanned opponents. That’s not meant to disparage the rest of the division, but Gettysburg is simply on another level compared to those wrestling programs and has been for years.
Having the ability face divisonal opponents on equal footing is desirable and part of what made the Mid-Penn an attractive option.
Gettysburg officials also listed travel considerations and opportunities for junior varsity players as additional reasons for leaving the YAIAA. The travel comparison is a bit misleading. Gettysburg is likely to be placed in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division for most sports. In boys’ soccer, for example, Gettysburg shortest trip against current Colonial schools would be 23 miles (Waynesboro) while the longest would be 46 miles (West Perry). The Warriors’ average divisional road trip would be 34.8 miles each way.
As it now stands, Gettysburg’s shortest trip as a member of the YAIAA-2 is New Oxford (10 miles) while its longest is Kennard-Dale at 52 miles. The average trip for Gettysburg’s divisional boys’ soccer road games is 33 miles each way.
Pretty much a wash.
These numbers could certainly change depending on division placement and the selection of non-conference opponents, which hopefully include some Adams County schools in certain spots.
Getting ample competitions for JV players is essential for the development of those players and in turn, entire programs. Again, the Mid-Penn appears more inviting in the eyes of Gettysburg’s brass.
Gettysburg must still submit an official request to the Mid-Penn and be accepted by a two-thirds vote of member schools, which seems a formality. That would make the Warriors lame-duck members of the YAIAA for the 2021-22 scholastic year.
MEATGRINDER ON THE MAT
It is fully understood that no winter playoffs, if held, will resemble anything we’ve come to know. Still, that didn’t prepare me for the wicked couple of weeks drawn up for wrestlers who attempt to navigate the road to Hershey. I have reviewed the format and timeline with a mixture of fascination and horror.
Single-day tournaments with eight-man brackets for every weight in both classes. Sectionals and districts being held on back-to-back days. And a new-fangled super regional squeezed in just ahead of states.
The blood was rushing out of my head just thinking about it.
I had more questions than answers, like how will sectionals take place? If you go with four sections then it’s single elimination, with only finalists making districts. Can’t really go with two sections like last year in 2A because of the eight-man bracket catch.
And how do we get just eight district qualifiers in 3A, which had 57 schools send wrestlers to sectionals a year ago?
Districts would be incredibly difficult, and that super regional might as well be held in a slaughterhouse considering how cut-throat it would be. It’s like that horror movie that you watch, but don’t really want to see, but still can’t look away from.
Guess that about sums up 2020, eh?
