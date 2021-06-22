Performing on a big stage is nothing new for New Oxford High School graduate Madi Smith.
Smith, a senior on the Penn State University track and field team, has taken second in the javelin at the PIAA Championships, second at the Big Ten Championships, and thrown at the NCAA Championships.
What’s next for Smith, however, trumps them all: The former Colonial is set to throw in the 2021 U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials on Friday, her first such appearance at the event.
“It’s hard to describe my emotions about heading to Olympic Trials,” Smith said of the opportunity. “I am thankful for the opportunity to even get to compete this year with the cancelation of our season last year due to COVID-19. I am overwhelmed with joy and love from the messages, posts, phone calls, and the amount of people that have reached out to me wishing me good luck at this meet. Just very thankful for the support systems I have. I am beyond excited to travel out to Eugene, Oregon and compete at the beautiful Hayward Field. There’s no way I couldn’t be excited about throwing with 23 other very talented javelin throwers and showcasing what we work so hard for.”
Smith qualified via a personal best throw of 53.03 meters at the Big Ten outdoor championships, which placed her among the top 24 throwers in the country. She is qualified 21st of the 24 entrants, with Maggie Malone topping the pack with a throw of 66.82. But for Smith, the appearance at Olympic Trials is about much more than a shot at making the team.
“For this meet, I have no expectations,” she said. “I want to go out there, take in the whole experience, and just enjoy every moment of competing. My goal is to throw well and give it 110 percent. If I were to be in the top 12 and make finals, that would be even more exciting for me. I just want to compete against myself and see what I can do out there.”
Despite the pomp and circumstance of such a prestigious event, Smith says she’s staying within herself and not much has changed from her typical preparation in the lead-up to the meet.
“My practice schedule has stayed pretty consistent throughout this spring. I lift twice a week, throw twice a week, but keep my body moving with hurdles, sprints, med ball exercise, et cetera throughout the week,” she said of her training regimen. “After traveling out to Oregon, I will be doing some shakeout work just to loosen up from travel and start to get used to the time change. I’m excited to get out there and start preparing for Friday.”
New Oxford throwing coach Steve Brown, who coached Smith in high school, says he’s excited to see what his former pupil can do in the coming days.
“It is very rewarding to see someone like Madi get the chance to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials because she is very personable and passionate about throwing a javelin and competing at the highest level possible,” he said. “(She) is willing to put in the time and hours of training necessary to improve and very coachable, as she is willing to trust her coaches and herself that what she is doing or being told is the best advice to follow in order to be successful. One of her strengths that sets her apart is her desire to be supportive of teammates and the athletes that she competes against. As a coaching staff, we witnessed her, on many occasions, cheering for her competitors to do their best and/or recognize their achievements even if she did not do as well as she would have liked at a competition. In such a competitive arena, it is rewarding to watch someone who thinks of others as much as herself.”
Meanwhile, New Oxford head coach Jason Warner says that the program will celebrate Smith’s success and that he hopes she can be someone that future Colonial athletes aspire to become.
“This opportunity for Madi is evidence of what can happen when talent meets hard work and perseverance,” he said. “This is something that we will celebrate as a track program with an emphasis on the dedication she has had to herself both athletically and academically. It takes all phases of the student athlete to open doors like the ones that Madi has opened for herself. We are proud of her and what she continues to accomplish. We hope that she can continue to be a positive role model for the young athletes, especially ladies, in our sports programs.”
Regardless of how Smith performs at trials, she says she already knows what the next steps will be in her track and field career.
“I just wrapped up my senior year at Penn State academically, but because of the cancellation of our season last year I have another year of eligibility for track and field,” she said. “I will be using that opportunity next year where I will compete one last time in the Penn State uniform. I think this experience just gives me confidence and determination for next year. I have one last ride, I’m going to make the best of it.”
Smith is slated to compete on Friday at 4 p.m. ET. Television coverage begins at 5 p.m. on NBCSN with earlier coverage taking place on Peacock streaming platform.
