BASEBALL
Gettysburg 10, CD East 3
The Warriors plated five runs in the home half of the sixth to pull away from the Panthers on Monday.
Braden Manning doubled and homered in the win, collecting three RBI. Bryce Rudisill stroked three hits and knocked in three runs and Cody Furman doubled twice.
Wes Coolbaugh was 2-for-2 as well.
On the bump, Tegan Kuhns fanned seven Panthers in only three innings of work for the win.
CD East 000 030 0 — 3 6 2
Gettysburg 201 205 x — 10 12 2
Stutzman, Ward (5), Brodrich (6). T. Kuhns, W. Coolbaugh (4), C. Kuhns (5), Williams. WP: T. Kuhns. LP: Stutzman. SO-BB: Stutzman 3-2, Ward 0-3, Brodrich 2-2, T. Kuhns 7-0, Coolbaugh 3-2, C. Kuhns 1-1, Williams 3-0. 2B: CDE-Kent, Paul; G-C. Kuhns, Gillin, Manning, Furman 2, Rudisill. HR: G-Manning
Littlestown 9, Biglerville 3
The visiting Bolts used a pair of four-run innings to down the Canners in YAIAA play on Monday.
Ryan Jones slugged a three-run home run in the sixth as Littlestown blew open a 5-3 game. Jones had a big day at the dish, going 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored.
Brandon Morgret singled three times and Brandon Clabaugh doubled with a pair of RBI for the winners.
Jacob Dennis worked five strong frames on the mound, piling up nine strikeouts while allowing three earned runs.
For the Canners, Aiden Hoffman was 2-for-3 with two runs scored from the leadoff spot and Austin Black singled twice, driving in three runs.
Littlestown 401 004 0 — 9 9 1
Biglerville 002 010 0 — 3 4 2
Dennis, Clabaugh (6), Hahn (7). Miller, Black (3), Hollabaugh (6). WP: Dennis. LP: Miller. SO-BB: Dennis 9-5, Clabaugh 0-1, Hahn 0-1, Miller 2-0, Black 2-3, Hollabaugh 1-1. 2B: L-Clabaugh. HR: L-Jones
Delone Catholic 3, West York 2
The Squires rallied for a two-spot in the bottom of the seventh to stun the Bulldogs on Monday.
Brady Dettinburn led off the seventh with a hit-by-pitch, and following an out, moved to second on Cole Lambert’s single. Dettinburn then scored the tying run when Chris Cole swatted a hit to left.
A walk loaded the bases for Aidan Wittmer, who put the ball in play with a bunt that produced the winning run.
Cole worked the final 2.2 innings in relief of Wittmer, fanning three without allowing a hit.
West York 000 110 0 — 2 5 1
Delone Catholic 00 1000 2 — 3 6 2
Vottero, Kinsley (4). Wittmer, Cole (5). WP: Cole. LP: Kinsley. SO-BB: Vottero 7-2, Kinsley 3-1, Wittmer 2-2, Cole 3-3. 2B: WY-Jones, Fultz
SOFTBALL
Delone Catholic 10, West York 0
The first three hitters in Delone’s lineup combined to go 7-for-11 with three RBI and six runs scored in Monday’s victory over the Bulldogs.
Teagan Funkhouser and Carolina Arigo were both 2-for-4, with Arigo doubling and picking up a pair of RBI. Amy Anderson smashed three hits and scored twice from the No. 3 spot, and cleanup hitter Jill Sherdel tripled home two more runs.
Kat Keller added two singles and Caylee Zortman doubled.
Inside the pitching circle it was all Anderson, who struck out 10 batters in a five-inning one-hitter.
West York 000 00 — 0 1 3
Delone Catholic 500 32 — 10 12 0
WP: Anderson. LP: McGlynn. SO-BB: McGlynn 5-1, Anderson 10-0. 2B: DC-Anderson, C. Arigo, Zortman. 3B: DC-Sherdel
Littlestown 15, Biglerville 3
Isabella Olvera and Emma Peart drove in four runs apiece as the Bolts jumped all over the Canners on Monday.
Littlestown scored a dozen runs in the first two innings, including eight in the second to put the game out of reach. Peart stroked two doubles as part of a 3-for-4 day and Olvera was 2-for-4.
Bolt standout Chelsey Stonesifer singled three times and doubled from the top of the order, scoring three runs. Stonesifer also came on in relief in the second and stacked up 14 strikeouts while allowing only three hits.
For Biglerville, Olivia Miller pounded out three hits, including a two-bagger, and drove in a pair of runs.
Littlestown 480 000 3 — 15 14 2
Biglerville 201 000 0 — 3 4 1
Gorsuch, Stonesifer (2). McCleaf. WP: Stonesifer. LP: McCleaf. SO-BB: Gorsuch 3-2, Stonesifer 14-2, McCleaf 5-9. 2B: L-Peart 2, Stonesifer; B-Miller.
Fairfield 23, Susquehanna Twp. 11
The Knights scored in every inning of last Thursday’s matchup with the Indians, which included 41 base hits.
Sarah Devilbiss led a 27-hit Fairfield attack with a monster 5-for-5 effort at the plate. Devilbiss smashed four doubles and collected a whopping eight RBI. She also scored four times.
Sydney Kreitz matched Devilbiss with five hits, going 5-for-6 with a pair of RBI.
Ellie Snyder had four hits and four RBI while Chrissy Hamilton and Alyssa Wiles finished with three base knocks apiece.
Fairfield 162 414 5 — 23 27 2
Susquehanna Twp. 300 042 2 — 11 14 8
WP: Payne. LP: Lane. SO-BB: Payne 4-4, Lane 3-2. 2B: F-Devilbiss 4; ST-Beall. 3B: ST-Kuchinski, Hendricks
BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 3, Littlestown 2
The Eagles scored a pair of singles wins to work past the Thunderbolts in a tightly-contested YAIAA match on Monday.
Parker Sanders went three sets to top Cyrus Marshall at No. 1 singles, winning 7-5, 0-6, 6-3. Teammate Eli Snyder tacked on a 6-1, 6-3 nod at No. 2
The Berm duo of Nate Brown and Isaac Talkington helped put the match away with their 6-1, 6-1 decision at second doubles.
For the Bolts, Isaac Marshall won at third singles and the tandem of Carter Owings and Dylon Smith went three sets before prevailing at No. 1 doubles.
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (BS) d. Cyrus Marshall 7-5, 0-6, 6-3; 2. Eli Snyder (BS) d. Shawn Nelson 6-1, 6-3; 3. Isaac Marshall (L) d. Tyler Chenault 7-6(2), 6-3
Doubles: 1. Carter Owings/Dylon Smith (L) d. Bryce Laughman/Gabe Crews 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; 2. Nate Brown/Isaac Talkington (BS) d. Jason Wang/Alexis Reyes 6-1, 6-1
West York 3, Delone Catholic 2
The Bulldogs took two of three singles matches in their narrow victory over the Squires on Monday.
Collin Kuhn scored a straight-set win at No. 1 singles for Delone, which also received a win at first doubles courtesy of Evan Glass and Lance Keller. The Squire duo rallied for a first-set loss to win 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5).
Singles: 1. Collin Kuhn (DC) d. R. Steele, 6-3, 6-2; 2. Vu (WY) d. Sebastian Fielding 6-3, 6-3; 3. Agravante (WY) d. Adam Lawrence 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Evan Glass/Lance Keller (DC) d. Whitacre/S. Steele 3-6, 76-4, 1-0 (10-5); 2. Noel/Godfrey (WY) d. Kevin Yao/Max Reinhardt 7-5, 6-2
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
South Western 16, New Oxford 12
Six different Mustangs notched multiple goals in a high-scoring affair with the Colonials last Friday. Lexi Plesic led the victors with four goals and Leah Leonard had a hat trick.
For the Ox, Cameryn Cohee piled up five goals while Sydney Winpigler recorded four markers and an assist.
Ally Mathis scored twice and Alena Doll had a pair of helpers.
