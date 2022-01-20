Senior Avery Close posted 17 points to lead a quartet of double-figure scorers as Gettysburg College held off a late rally by Dickinson College for a 69-63 victory in Centennial Conference men’s basketball action on Thursday inside Bream Gym.
Dickinson (3-9, 2-5 CC) 25 38 — 63
Gettysburg (9-5, 5-3 CC) 32 37 — 69
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Avery Close ’22: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 4-6 FG, 9-10 FT
• Elijah Williams ’23: 12 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals
• Carl Schaller ’25: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals
• Jordan Stafford ’25: 10 points
Dickinson’s Top Performers
• Anthony Goeb: 19 points, 4 rebounds
• Ryan Robinson: 13 points
• Chris Bates: 7 points, 7 rebounds
Game Summary — First Half
• Dickinson managed the first field goal of the game 56 seconds into the contest, but the Red Devils went without another point for over five minutes. In the meantime, Williams spurred the Bullets to an 11-2 lead with a trio of strong moves to the rim.
• Despite the slow start, the visitors caught up quickly with a 14-5 run and took a 16-15 lead following back-to-back fast-break buckets by Goeb. Gettysburg regained the upper-hand with three-straight buckets to pull in front 21-16 at 9:34.
• The Bullets maintained the advantage for the remainder of the half and strode to the locker room with a 32-25 lead after Williams stole a pass and flushed a dunk just before the halftime buzzer.
Game Summary — Second Half
• The Red Devils built some momentum early in the final period and came back to tie the game 38-38 on a three-pointer by Robinson at 15:58. After a steal and lay-up by Stafford gave the lead back to Gettysburg, Dickinson jumped in front 41-40 on an old fashioned three-point play by Bates with 14:43 to play.
• The hosts pulled in front, but Dickinson refused to go away quietly and remained within a field goal following a made three-pointer by Andrew Gostovich which put the score at 46-44 with 12:15 left. A strong post move by sophomore Ryan McKeon ignited an 11-0 run by Gettysburg over the next five-plus minutes. Close capped the run with a pair of free throws to put his team ahead 57-44 with 6:40 left.
• Once again, Dickinson stormed back, overcoming a stellar night from Close at the free throw line to slice the margin down to three (63-60) with 68 seconds remaining on the clock.
• Schaller converted a big bucket inside the final minute, driving amongst the trees and hanging in the air to convert at the hoop to pad the lead. The first-year guard also connected on a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left. Drew Haueisen hit a deep three to cut the margin to 67-63, but Close sealed the victory with two more charity stripe conversions with four seconds left.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg shot 22-of-53 (41.5 percent) from the field, while Dickinson finished 21-of-58 (36.2 percent). The Red Devils committed 22 turnovers in the contest and the Bullets took advantage with 25 points off those miscues.
• Close tied a career high with nine free throws made and it was the third time in his career he went 9-of-10 from the stripe. Gettysburg has won all three of those games.
• Williams, who is the lone Bullet to start all 14 games this season, recorded his second double-double of the season and tied a season-high with 32 minutes played.
• Schaller leads Gettysburg with nine double-figure scoring outputs this season.
