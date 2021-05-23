Chase Dietz had been knocking on victory lane’s door all season long.
Going into Saturday night’s racing action Dietz had seven top 10 finishes, including two seconds, two thirds a fourth and a fifth. Dietz finally cashed in on the speed he and the Trone team have found this season with a late race pass for the win Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.
“We’ve been good here about every race,” he said. “We got a lot better tonight and were in the right spot at the right time.”
Billy Dietrich started on the front row and led the first 26 laps of the 30-lap feature. Dietz lined up ninth and ran down Dietrich in lapped traffic. “Billy was running a good race and I figured it was going to come down to the lapped cars,” said Dietz.
It was a close finish, with Dietz getting to the checkered flag .123 seconds ahead of Dietrich. Dietz knew it was going to be a close finish in the final turns, “Like the rest of them it came down to the end and we ended up on top.”
Dave Brown started on the pole. Dietrich and Tim Glatfelter raced three-wide with Brown at the start with Dietrich taking the lead and Glatfelter moving up to second. Landon Myers was running fourth and got under Brown for third in turns 1 and 2 on lap 2.
Dietz and Tyler Ross each took a side to get around Brown for fourth and fifth. Myers got by Glatfelter for second on lap 3. Glatfelter stayed close and was using the high line to try and take second back. Glatfelter took the runner-up spot back at the line on lap 6.
Dietz drove by Myers coming out of turn 2 for third on lap 9.
Dietrich had racked up a two-second lead over Glatfelter and the rest of the field as he approached lapped traffic a third of the way through the race.
Dietz was reeling in Glatfelter to challenge for second when the caution came out on lap 12 for Aaron Bollinger, who stopped on the front stretch.
Glatfelter, Dietz, Myers and Ross lined up behind Dietrich for the restart.
Dietz won a four-car battle and took second on lap 13. Glatfelter and Myers continued to battle for third. Ross fell back and was being challenged by Freddie Rahmer for fifth.
Myers got by Glatfelter to take the third spot back on lap 14. Ross challenged Glatfelter for fourth with Rahmer joining to make it a three-car battle. Rahmer tried a slider in turns 1 and 2 to get by both Ross and Glatfelter. Rahmer only managed to get by Glatfelter to move up to fifth.
Dietrich entered lapped traffic on lap 18 with Dietz closing in. Dietrich made quick work of the first lapped car and started to pull away, taking his lead back up to over one second. As the leaders worked through lapped traffic Dietz had whittled Dietrich’s lead back down to under a second.
Dietz took the lead at the line with three laps to go. Dietrich took the lead back in turns 1 and 2 with Dietz taking over the top spot down the back stretch.
A lapped car loomed ahead of Dietz when the white flag waved. Dietz got hung up behind the lapped car in turns 3 and 4 allowing Dietrich to make one last attempt for the win. Dietz won a close one over Dietrich with Rahmer crossing the line third. Ross finished fourth and Myers held on to finish fifth. Rahmer was the hard charger advancing 12 positions, from 15th to 3rd.
Cody Fletcher Outlasts Owings for Victory
Hayden Miller and Cody Fletcher, both having wins under their belts already this season, shared the front row for the 20-lap feature on Saturday night.
Fletcher and Miller made contact in turn 1 on the initial start with Miller spinning and Fletcher continuing on. Miller was not the only one with issues in turns 1 and 2 at the start. Jon Stewart and Justice Forbes got together in turn 1. Bruce Garner was turned around in turn 1 and Brett Strickler was stopped coming out of turn 2. Kody Hartlaub sustained damage and headed to the pits for repairs.
Miller, Stewart, Garner, Strickler and Hartlaub rejoined the field for the complete restart.
Fletcher shared the front row with Matt Findley as the field lined up side by side.
Fletcher took the lead with Steve Owings driving by Findley to take second. Findley and Cappetta raced side by side for third with Cappetta taking the spot. Before the lap was completed the caution waved again. Tony Hippensteel, Kyle Rohrbaugh and Zachary Cool were all stopped in turn 4.
The field lined up for their third attempt at starting the race. The third time was a charm as Fletcher once again took the lead.
Owings went to the top but could not get by Findley this time for second in turns 1 and 2. Owings took the spot in turns 3 and 4.
It didn’t take long for Owings to track down Fletcher and the two raced wheel to wheel for the lead on lap 2. Fletcher held on to the top spot as the caution flag flew again. Garner was stopped on the inside of turn 4.
Owings ran the top looking to take the lead from Fletcher. When the top did not prove fruitful, Owings moved to the bottom of turns 3 and 4 nearly taking the lead at the line. Owings took the top spot on lap 6. Fletcher stayed close and took the lead back on lap 7.
The caution flag waved on lap 7 when Justin Foster fell off the pace on the front stretch.
Fletcher led Owings, Findley, Rohrbaugh and Adrian Shaffer to the cone for the restart.
Once again Owings went to the top while Fletcher stuck to the bottom. Owings got a good run coming out of turn 2 on lap 12 to reel Fletcher in, but Hartlaub brought out the caution in turn 1 before the lap was completed.
Another caution on the restart came when Garner and Hippensteel got spun around in turn 2.
The field got one lap in on the restart before yet another caution on lap 13. Garner, Strickler, David Holbrook, Hippensteel, Zach Euculano and Shane Yost got together in turn 4.
Yet again Fletcher held off Owings on the restart and yet again the yellow flag flew on lap 14. Garner spun out in turn 4. The yellow turned into an open red for teams to refuel.
Fletcher held off Owings on the restart and the field completed the final six laps incident free.
Fletcher took the checkered flag .645 seconds ahead of Owings. With his second-place finish Owings captured the Trail-Way/Lincoln Shootout Championship. Findley finished third with Jeff Rohrbaugh crossing the line fourth. Shaffer completed the top five.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 39-Chase Dietz ($4,000); 2. 8-Billy Dietrich; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 75-Tyler Ross; 5. 19m-Landon Myers; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 7. 87-Alan Krimes; 8. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 9. 59-Jim Siegel; 10. 11-TJ Stutts; 11. 19-Troy Wagaman; 12. 1X-Chad Trout; 13. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 14. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 15. 44-Dave Brown; 16. 44-Dylan Norris; 17. 21T-Scott Fisher; 18. 72-Tim Shaffer; 19. 90-Jordan Givler; 20. 99m-Kyle Moody; 21. 7-Trey Hivner; 22. 69-Landon Price; 23. 11A-Austin Bishop (DNF); 24. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNF)
Lap leaders: Dietrich (1-26) & Dietz (27-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 8-Billy Dietrich; 2. 19m-Landon Myers; 3. 11A-Austin Bishop; 4. 44-Dylan Norris; 5. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 6. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 7. 72-Tim Shaffer; 8. 69-Landon Price; 9. 45-Kurt Conklin (DNF); 10. 97-Brie Hershey (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 19-Troy Wagaman; 2. 87-Alan Krimes; 3. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 4. 1x-Chad Trout; 5. 59-Jim Siegel; 6. 21T-Scott Fisher; 7. 90-Jordan Givler; 8. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 9. 11P-Greg Plank
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 39-Chase Dietz; 2. 44-Dave Brown; 3. 75-Tyler Ross; 4. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 5. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 6. 11-TJ Stutts; 7. 7-Trey Hivner; 8. 99m-Kyle Moody; 9. 4-D. Leppo (DNF)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 72-Tim Shaffer; 2. 99m-Kyle Moody; 3. 7-Trey Hivner; 4. 90-Jordan Givler; 5. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 6. 69-Landon Price; 7. 11P-Greg Plank; 8. 4-Dwight Leppo; 9. 45-Kurt Conklin; 10. 97-Brie Hershey (DNF)
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 66a-Cody Fletcher ($1,100); 2. 35-Steve Owings; 3. 28-Matt Findley; 4. 00-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 5. 91-Adrian Shaffer; 6. 50-Tyler Esh; 7. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 8. 54-Brett Wanner; 9. 5-Travis Scott; 10. 11H-Hayden Miller; 11. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 12. 22-Jacob Balliet; 13. 38-Brett Stricker; 14. 99-Shane Yost; 15. 13s-Jon Stewart; 16. 55-Tony Hippensteel; 17. 77-David Holbrook; 18. 59-Steve Wilbur; 19. 08-Bruce Garner (DNF); 20. 10-Zach Euculano (DNF); 21. 69-Justice Forbes; 22. 23-Justin Foster (DNF); 23. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh (DNF); 24. 99-Zachary Cool (DNF)
Lap leaders: Fletcher (1-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 35-Steve Owings; 2. 91-Adrian Shaffer; 3. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 4. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh; 5. 23-Justin Foster; 6. 5-Travis Scott; 7. 54-Brett Wanner; 8. 99Y-Shane Yost; 9. 55-Tony Hippensteel; 10. 08-Bruce Garner (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 50-Tyler Esh; 2. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 3. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 4. 28-Matt Findley; 5. 59-Steve Wilbur; 6. 99-Zachary Cool; 7. 22-Jacot Balliet; 8. 13s-Jon Stewart; 9. 69f-Justice Forbes (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 89-Ashely Cappetta; 2. 38-Brett Strickler; 3. 11H-Hayden Miller; 4. 10-Zach Eucalano; 5. 00-Jeff Rohrbaugh (DNF); 6. 33-Riley Emig (DNF); 7. 77-David Holbrook (DNF); 8. 44-Steven Cox (DNF); 9. 5a-Zachary Allman (DNS)
Consy (5 laps): 1. 77-David Holbrook; 2. 54-Brett Wanner; 3. 22-Jacot Balliet; 4. 13s-Jon Stewart; 5. 99Y-Shane Yost; 6. 69-Justice Forbes; 7. 55-Tony Hippensteel; 8. 08-Bruce Garner; 9. 44-Steven Cox (DNS)
