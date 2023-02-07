After every home victory for Gettysburg College, Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s 1974 hit “Takin’ Care of Business” blares over the loudspeaker inside Bream Gymnasium.
It wasn’t easy, but when the clock reached triple zero, the Bullets had earned a 66-59 victory over Dickinson College in a Centennial Conference men’s basketball contest Tuesday night, and that old, familiar tune began to play.
The victory, Gettysburg’s third in a row and ninth in their past 12 games, also pushed the Bullets’ home record to 9-2 on the campaign. Additionally, the Orange & Blue punched their ticket to the upcoming Centennial Conference tournament. It’ll be their second straight trip to the postseason after missing the previous four years.
“We played unbelievable defensively tonight,” Gettysburg head coach B.J. Dunne said. “When our shots start to fall, and they will, we’ll really take off as a team.”
Dickinson (6-16, 4-11) shot 20-of-62 (32 percent) from the field and turned the ball over 16 times. The Red Devils’ 15 offensive rebounds allowed them to stay in the game right to the end.
Gettysburg (13-9, 11-5) opened up its largest lead of the night when Jordan Stafford sank a freebie with 3:45 to go to make it 51-39, but the visitors weren’t ready to pack it in just yet.
Down the stretch, the Bullets were shaky at the foul line, making 6-of-11 from the charity stripe over the next three minutes, as Dickinson was able to shave the deficit to 60-54 following a bucket by Martin Mann with 36 seconds left.
Mann’s free throws with 17 seconds to play cut the lead to 61-56, but Carl Schaller sank 5-of-6 from the foul line in the final 15 seconds to ice the game.
“I thought we did a good job on Mann and I’m pleased with the way we defended him,” Dunne said. “Most of his points came late, from the foul line.”
Mann scored nine points in the final 1:21 of the game and finished with a team-high 18 points to go with 13 boards.
Schaller led the way for the winners with 21 points, while Stafford had 17.
“When Carl and Staff are clicking, we’re hard to beat,” Dunne said. “Both of them had it going offensively tonight for us.”
For the third game in a row, the Bullets were slow out of the gate and trailed 19-11 following Anthony Goeb’s bucket with 7:23 left to play until the break.
Schaller’s triple at the 6:28 mark got the Bullet offense going and they ended the half on a 14-5 run to go to intermission possessing a 25-24 lead.
“I didn’t have any problem at all with the shots that we were taking, we just weren’t making them,” Dunne said. “When we started to hit, we were in good shape.”
The lead switched hands three times in the first 90 seconds of the second half before Stafford’s old-fashioned 3-point play pushed the Bullets in front, 30-28 and ignited a 10-1 run.
Even though they’ve got their postseason ticket in hand, Dunne stressed that there is still work left to be done over the final three games of the regular season.
“We want that 3-seed, that’s our goal and has been ever since 1 and 2 were unrealistic,” he said. “We’ve got to continue playing well if we’re going to do it, but we’re capable of doing it.”
The Bullets return to the hardwood for their final road contest of the regular season at Haverford on Saturday at 3 p.m. They wrap up the regular season by hosting McDaniel on Tuesday and conference-leading Swarthmore on Saturday Feb 18.
