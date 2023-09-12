The 2022 campaign was a rough one for the Gettysburg boys’ soccer program.

So rough that when Quaide Clark scored off of a header in overtime with the game-winner to defeat Shippensburg on Tuesday night, 1-0, the Warriors had already matched their previous year’s win total in just four matches in 2023.

