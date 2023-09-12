The 2022 campaign was a rough one for the Gettysburg boys’ soccer program.
So rough that when Quaide Clark scored off of a header in overtime with the game-winner to defeat Shippensburg on Tuesday night, 1-0, the Warriors had already matched their previous year’s win total in just four matches in 2023.
Clark’s golden goal came with 26 seconds left and was off of a cross from Wyatt Michaels following the Warriors’ fourth corner of the extra session.
“Wyatt is a lefty and he plays them in very well,” Clark said of the setup. “I got my head on one earlier and it went over the net.”
Clark continued, “I knew what I did wrong on that one and tried to use the right technique when I got another chance. I beat my man and hit it with my forehead.”
Gettysburg head coach Scott Hancock was pleased with what he saw from the junior.
“That’s the sign of a smart player,” Hancock said. “To recognize it and make an adjustment in the middle of a match is impressive.”
Hancock continued, “I’ve been coaching here for 20 years and that’s the first header off of a corner to win a game in overtime that I can remember us having. I can’t say it’s the only one, but it’s the only one I can remember.”
Gettysburg (3-1, 2-1) had back-to-back chances from the corner around the three-minute mark of overtime and both came up empty.
David Langman also had a chance to end it in the extra period that was denied by Ship keeper Xavier Rodriguez.
After a first half where neither team had a clean scoring opportunity and both sides recorded a pair of shots on goal from well out on the pitch, the Warriors went on the attack after intermission.
The hosts rang the crossbar twice in the opening four minutes of the second half and Langman dialed up a shot with 34 minutes left that was denied by Rodriguez.
Ship (2-3, 1-2) had one shot on goal in the second half, a good look by Gage Sauserman that was stonewalled by Gettysburg keeper Jake Bernier with 20:13 to play in regulation. Bernier finished the match with three saves to earn the clean sheet.
Alex Cunningham (14:22) and Gabriel Carillo-Rico (4:17) both had a go-at-goal that was denied by Rodriguez to keep the match deadlocked at bagels.
“I think we had control for more of the match than they did, but we couldn’t get a finish in regulation,” Clark said.
Gettysburg held a 7-3 edge in both shots on goal and corners.
“They weren’t really pressing us and were playing more of a counter attack,” Hancock said. “That gave us more opportunities, but we couldn’t finish them.”
The Warriors’ 3-10-2 mark was the worst of Hancock’s long tenure at the helm and not something that the veteran head coach and his co-coach, son Ian, are looking to repeat.
“We play with much more consistency this year,” Ian said. “Last year, we might get ten good minutes and follow it up with 20 bad minutes. This year, our stretches of good play are getting longer and our stretches of poor play are getting shorter.”
Clark added, “We have the mentality that this is going to be a different year than last year was. The players and coaches are motivated to have a good season and we’re all working hard to make that happen.”
The Warriors are back on the pitch with a road tilt at James Buchanan on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Shippensburg 0 0 0 — 0
Gettysburg 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: G-Quaide Clark. Assists: G-Wyatt Michaels. Shots: S-3; G-7. Corners: S-3; G-7. Saves: S-Xavier Rodriguez (6); G-Jake Bernier (3). JV: Gettysburg 3, Shippensburg 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.