Biglerville 8, Mason-Dixon 0
Mason-Dixon 3, Biglerville 2
Jacob Hall’s two-out single in the bottom of the eighth plated Caleb Ludwig with the winning run, allowing the Rebels to split a Sunday twinbill with the Black Sox.
Biglerville (7-5) breezed to an 8-0 win in the opener behind a four-hitter from Tanner Byers. The righty struck out seven and walked one while scattering four singles.
Offensively, Chase Long, Noah Ayers and Tucker Byers rattled three hits apiece, with Long piling up three RBI. Logan Brewer was 2-for-3 with a home run and Dylan Johnson singled twice.
The Black Sox worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh in Game 2 before the Rebels (6-6) claimed the win. Ayers capped his big day with three more hits, joining Liam Cook by going 3-for-4. Cook and Dylan Johnson, who was 2-for-4, both doubled.
Biglerville 004 000 4 — 8 14 1
Mason-Dixon 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Ta. Byers. Staggers, Peters (4). WP: Byers. LP: Staggers. SO-BB: Byers 7-1, Staggers 1-0, Peters 3-2. 2B: B-Long, Ayers. HR: B-Brewer.
Biglerville 001 100 00 — 2 10 1
Mason-Dixon 001 100 01 — 3 7 1
Brewer, Ayers (4). Ritzo, Davis (6). WP: Davis. LP: Ayers. SO-BB: Brewer 4-6, Ayers 2-2, Ritzo 5-1, Davis 5-1. 2B: B-Johnson, Cook; MD-Hall, Kelch
Hagerstown 5, Littlestown 2
Hagerstown 7, Littlestown 2
The Braves used six different pitchers to limit the Dodgers to five hits in a doubleheader sweep on Sunday.
Hagerstown (10-0-1) scored five times over the first three innings of the opener, getting a home run from Peyton Mason and a triple by Joey Schwartz.
Littlestown (9-5) plated two runs in the first frame, with Jacob Crawmer hitting an RBI single.
Five different Braves cracked two hits each in the second game.
Jake Saylor hit a two-bagger and Joe Kroeger drove in a run for the Dodgers.
Littlestown 200 000 0 — 2 3 0
Hagerstown 212 000 x — 5 6 2
Inch, Saylor (5). Trunnell, Hawbaker (2). WP: Hawbaker. LP: Inch. SO-BB: Inch 4-6, Saylor 1-2, Trunnell 1-4, Hawbaker 7-2. 3B: H-Schwartz. HR: H-Mason
Littlestown 110 000 0 — 2 2 3
Hagerstown 411 001 x — 7 13 0
Benevento, Wertz (5). Smith, Derocher (4), Grove (4), Romsburg (7). WP: Smith. LP: Benevento. SO-BB: Benevento 2-0, Wertz 0-1, Smith 4-3, Derocher 0-2, Grove 1-2, Romsburg 1-0. 2B: L-Saylor; Kulikowski 2, Schwartz
