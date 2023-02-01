Its place in the district playoff field seemingly secure, Delone Catholic embraced the opportunity to take a leap up in the name of facing some high-caliber competition as the Squires ready for the postseason.
The Squires found such competition in Cedar Cliff, a squad that entered Wednesday one spot out of the playoff field in Class 6A.
A balanced Colts unit found the hoop early and often in the teams’ matchup, running out to a big first-half lead on its way to 63-45 victory Wednesday over the Squires in a non-conference boys basketball game at Cedar Cliff High School.
Cedar Cliff put four players in double figures and received a do-it-all performance from junior swingman Sam Grube. The Squires, conversely, found a lid on the bucket in a cold-shooting first half that prevented them from ever pressing the issue as the Colts found success against a variety of defensive looks.
“With where we are at in the district, we’re kind of locked in depending on what other people do,” Delone coach Brandon Staub said. “We’re tinkering with some different things in live game action as opposed to just practice. There’s not a whole lot of risk involved, and they’re a good team, so we were trying a little junk defense stuff, looking ahead to different things. We wanted to put some different looks on film to see where we could improve.”
Cedar Cliff’s willingness to share the basketball against the Squires triangle-and-two and half-court pressure paid off early, with the Colts racing out to an 8-0 lead. Alex Kohr had assists on each of the first three field goals, and Cedar Cliff would register helpers on each of its first six made shots.
Delone was still in fine shape when Aidan Bealmear hit a three-pointer to close it to 8-4, but Cedar Cliff soon went off to the races. The Colts reeled off a 12-0 run over the next 4:33, a spurt that included three straight made three-pointers. Aiden Cada (19 points) had a pair of those long-distance shots, and after he added a pair of free throws Cedar Cliff had a 20-4 lead with 6:25 to go in the first half.
“We needed that after (Tuesday’s loss to Milton Hershey),” Cedar Cliff coach Tigh Savercool said. “We were not good offensively there at all. We were really flat. For us to generate assists, and even hockey assists—two passes that lead to scores—that was a good thing for us tonight.”
The Squires, hampered by early foul trouble for Bryson Kopp, broke their scoring skid when their guards started finding success getting to the hoop. But the buckets were never accompanied by stops on the other end, and Grube started finding his stride in the second quarter, notching seven points and five rebounds. Coupled with Delone’s 4-for-18 (22 percent) performance from the field, it gave the Colts a 34-15 lead at half.
Delone made one push in the second half, when Cedar Cliff lost some of its structure on both ends in the early third quarter. Gage Zimmerman took advantage for the Squires, consistently getting to the hoop on drives to pile up 10 of his 19 points in the frame. His three-point play pulled Delone within 40-27 with 2:10 to go in the quarter.
Met with the challenge, Cedar Cliff regained its form. The Colts scored the final seven points of the third quarter, and the first two of the fourth, to boost the lead back to 49-27. The lead would never again dip below 15 points.
“When Cam (Keller) and Gage get going downhill, they’re tough to stop,” Staub said. “We were able to get some offense going and some flow going, but whenever we would go on a little run they would respond. Without Bryson out there, our role guys have to do more, it’s heavy lifting for Cam and Gage, and eventually that wears you down, especially against a 6A team.”
Grube would finish with 12 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 assists. Keith Ford (14 points) and Jaylen Mason (13) joined he and Cada in double figures.
Delone Catholic 4 11 15 18 — 45
Cedar Cliff 15 19 13 16 — 63
DELONE CATHOLIC (45): Aidan Wittmer 1 0-3 5, Cam Keller 2 4-6 9, Gage Zimmerman 6 6-8 19, Bryson Kopp 1 2-3 4, Aidan Bealmear 2 0-0 5, Brady Dettinburn 0 1-2 1, Luke Rebert 1 0-0 2, Brayden Claybaugh 0 0-0 0, JD Sieg 0 0-0 0, Liam O’Brien 0 0-0 0, Braden Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 16-23 45.
CEDAR CLIFF (63): Talan Shultz 1 0-0 3, Sam Grube 4 4-7 12, Alex Kohr 0 0-0 0, Aiden Cada 6 4-5 19, Keith Ford 6 2-3 14, Taeon Abraham 1 0-0 2, Jaylen Mason 4 3-5 13, Jayvion Walker 0 0-0 0, Matt Hall 0 0-0 0, Bryson Schenck 0 0-0 0, Garret Weaver 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 13-20 63.
3-pointers: Delone Catholic: Keller, Zimmerman, Bealmear. Cedar Cliff: Cada 3, Mason 2, Shultz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.