Defenses preparing to face Bermudian Springs this fall may want to plan on spending a little extra time in the film room. The Eagles, who have been content smashing opponents into tiny bits with a punishing ground game, are spicing it up a bit this season. They aren’t ripping up their traditional recipe for success but are adding a few healthy dashes of blazing speed to the mix.
The tweaks come due to a combination of personnel and being afforded time to explore adjustments.
“Last year was not a year to change or do something different,” said head coach John Livelsberger, referring to COVID restrictions that altered offseason workouts and practice time. “This year having time to install was extremely helpful.
“We want to run the ball, be ball control and limit our mistakes, but instead of having a two-back system we’re looking to have a three-back system to have more guys involved. We have a lot of speed that we want to highlight this year so we’ll throw some wrinkles in to keep defenses guessing.”
Steering the Berm offense will be junior Ethan Beachy at quarterback. At 5-foot-8 Beachy doesn’t fit the prototypical passer mold but offers a running dimension that could cause headaches for opposing defenders.
“He’s a versatile run-pass threat,” said Livelsberger. “Ethan has really stepped up to that and we have confidence in the backfield.”
Junior Ricky Pacana looks to absorb the bulk of the carries for the Eagles after coming off a shortened 2020 campaign in which he covered 535 yards and scored six touchdowns. Pacana brings the speed element Livelsberger is seeking to incorporate into the scheme. And when it comes to speed, Michael Carlson has it in spades.
Carlson was a state qualifier last spring in the 110 hurdles for the Bermudian track team. He provides a true deep threat on the perimeter that should divert defenders from preferred running lanes.
“He looks like lightning,” said Livelsberger of his wideout. “Our goal is to get them in the best position to succeed.”
The Eagles, who averaged a healthy 25 points and 210 rushing yards per game last fall, believe a year of seasoning will do wonders for a quartet of returning lettermen along the offensive line.
Seniors Mason Smith (6-1, 250) and Jesiah Farley (6-3, 200) man the tackle spots while classmate Ethan King (6-2, 230) steps in at guard and junior Montana Speelman 6-3, 240) gets the starting nod at center. The remaining guard spot was yet to be decided and could come from a promising collection of freshmen and sophomores.
“We knew up front we would have one of our more experienced groups,” Livelsberger said. “They’ve put the work in in the weight room.”
Bermudian pulled its freshmen up to varsity this season, giving it 44 players on its roster. An imbalance of 17 seniors but only four juniors created the need to bring up the younger players, who will have an opportunity to compete in a full junior varsity schedule.
Defensively, the Eagles expect to continue the Red Swarm that has served them so well. Berm yielded an uncharacteristic 175 yards per game on the ground last season, which Livelsberger believes will be rectified with the bulk of his offensive linemen jumping over to the defensive trenches. Junior Brennon Ault (6-1, 205) has converted from linebacker to tackle and should help fortify that unit as well.
“He’s really worked hard in the offseason and put on good weight,” said Livelsberger. “We expect him to play well.”
Senior Chanse Boyer (5-6, 170) will be the anchor at middle linebacker, looking to play downhill behind a disruptive group up front. Joey Hemler and Smith are most likely to flank Boyer.
Speed is the name of the game in the secondary where Pacana and Carlson line up at the corner spots with Beachy patrolling at safety.
Bermudian will know where it stands without delay thanks to a challenging season opener at New Oxford, which is coming off a YAIAA-2 championship. The Colonials expect to be a physical team again this fall, giving the Eagles an opportunity to measure themselves.
“I was really glad when we re-started the tradition with New Oxford,” said Livelsberger. “If we want to compete with Delone Catholic, York Catholic and Littlestown, why not start with New Oxford? They are well-coached and will be ready to go.”
Unseating Delone for the YAIAA-3 title would be no small feat but Livelsberger’s team has that goal in its sights.
“If we stay healthy and hungry, and play within the scheme, we hope to be in the mix at the end of the year,” he said. “Our kids miss the (championship) jackets and being in the mix. We let a couple opportunities slip away last year, we’re hoping to take those back.”
