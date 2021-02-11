Gettysburg 78, Northeastern 0
On a night when the Warriors secured 13 pins in 13 matches to also secure a perfect dual meet record in the regular season, it was senior Nathan Ridgley who stole the spotlight.
Ridgley pinned Northeastern’s Adam Stockbower at 1:25 of the first period to notch his 100th career win.
Gettysburg will now wait until the weekend to find out the location of its first round opponent in the District 3 tournament. The Warriors, who enter the postseason seeded third, will face either Daniel Boone or Central Dauphin. This marks the second season in a row that the Warriors completed an undefeated regular season.
126: Jacob Fetrow (G) p. Nekoda Keller, :18; 132: Dalton Redden (G) p. Ryder Evans, :13; 138: Ethan Dalton (G) fft.; 145: Tyler Withers (G) p. Garrett Staub, :39; 152: Jared Townsend (G) p. Alex Staub, :15, 160: Jacob Cherry (G) p. Ryan Maley, 1:24; 172: Nathan Ridgley (G) p. Adam Stockbower, 1:25; 189: Max Gourley (G) p. Aiden Garcia, :22; 215: Aaron Vazquez (G) p. Tyler Schmerge, 3:44; 285: Trevor Gallagher (G) p. David Perry, 1:09; 106: Reed Miller (G) p. Connor Hash, 1:41; 113: Gabe Pecaitis (G) fft., 120: Montana DeLawder (G) p. Constantino Kocoronis, 1:10.
South Western 48,
New Oxford 21
Robert Utz picked up a third-period pin over Dylan Forbes and the Mustangs continued their strong finish to the season with a comprehensive victory over the Colonials.
Joe Sprenkle (160), Ayden Wysocki (215), Caleb Martz (126) and Wyatt Hale (132) added pins for South Western, while Connor Herring continued hit winning streak, making it six in a row with a pin at 145 for New Oxford. Cameron Herring (138) and Hunter Shaffer (172) also recorded pins for the Colonials.
160: Joe Sprenkle (SW) p. John Ernst, 3:09; 172: Hunter Shaffer (NO) p. Owen Reed, 4:32; 189: Robert Utz (SW) p. Dylan Forbes, 4:37; 215: Ayden Wysocki (SW) p. Elias Ernst, 1:35; 285: Josh Metz (SW) dec. Joshua Getz, 3-0; 106: Daniel Pierce (SW) dec. Trent Uhler, 8-2; 113: Jerry Dattoli (NO) dec. Josh Martz, 10-8; 120: Brian Williams (SW) fft.; 126: Caleb Martz (SW) p. Zane Bodvin, 3:43; 132: Wyatt Hale (SW) p. Jacob Pope, 3:54; 138: Cameron Herring (NO) p. Bryson Coruzzi, 2:17; 145: Connor Herring (NO) p. Luke Dewees, 1:11; 152: Gavin Leitzel (SW) fft.
Littlestown 66, York Tech 9
Connor Brown remained undefeated and led the Bolts, who notched a slew of pins, to a blowout victory over visiting York Tech. Ayden Dillon (145), Ian Donihue (160, Jeremy Gebhart (215), Caden Rankin (120) and Barrett Ziegler (126) added pins for Littlestown.
132: Cohen Butler (YT) dec. Diego Lagunas, 6-2; 138: Connor Brown (L) p. Benjamin Edick, 2:24; 145: Ayden Dillon (L) p. Brayden Whitacre, 1:26; 152: Mason Hurst (L) fft.; 160: Ian Donihue (L) p. Tyger Smock, 1:59; 172: Dakota Kroft (L) fft.; 189: Hermery Nieves Jr. (YT) p. Thomas Carucci, 1:07; 215: Jeremy Gebhart (L) p. Ethan Markel, 3:31; 285: Connor Rankin (L) fft.; 106: Peyton Welch (L) fft.; 113: Cameron Mingee (L) fft.; 120: Caden Rankin (L) p. Harrison Gotwols, 1:03; 126: Barrett Ziegler (L) p. Lacie Youngblood, 1:00
