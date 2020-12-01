Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball opens its schedule of 12 home games with a Wednesday night showdown with Coppin State.
Due to Maryland Department of Health regulations, no fans are permitted. The game will be streamed live on NECFrontRow.com.
THE MATCHUP
The two sides are meeting for the 10th time, with Mount holding a 5-4 series advantage. When the game is played in Emmitsburg, the Mountaineers are a perfect 4-0, but when played in Baltimore, Coppin has won four of five. Wednesday’s game renews a series that was contested every year from 2014 to 2017. Those four contests were split, with the Eagles winning the most recent meeting, 68-54.
MOUNTAINEER REPORT
Mount found their groove on offense in their second game against Howard, but struggled on defense and allowed the Bison to shoot 51 percent in an 87-83 defeat. Junior Taylor Addison was one of six Mountaineers to score in double figures, tallying 15 points on seven field goals. Both marks serve as career highs.
The 87 points were the most surrendered by a Mount team since January 2019, and combined with the James Madison final, the team has allowed an average of 78 points in the pair of losses.
The team is hoping that the home court advantage would affect the fortunes going forward. In home openers the Mount is 31-15, and the current squad is looking to win its fifth straight Knott Arena debut. A bulk of the 31 wins came from 1975 to 1992, when those teams put together 18 home opening wins in a row.
EXAMINING THE EAGLES
Coppin State stands at 0-1 following an 84-45 loss to Penn State. The Eagles are gearing up a program reboot, looking to turn around four seasons where the team had eight wins or fewer. Their first step was to hire former Maryland great and WNBA draftee Laura Harper to coach the team. She inherited a core group of veteran players, led by Aliyah Watson and her 10 points per game average. But absent from the team is Chance Graham – a First Team All-MEAC performer who nearly averaged a double-double in her senior campaign before graduating.
LOOKING AHEAD
Wednesday will be the first of two home games for the Mount. They will be back on the Knott Arena floor Saturday for a 1 p.m. tip-off with UMBC.
