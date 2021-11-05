A slow start doomed Gettysburg in a 44-14 loss to Warwick in the opening round of the District 3 Class 5A playoffs on Friday night in Lititz.
The hosts dominated the early going. The Warriors — the moniker for both schools — won the toss and deferred. A pooch kick gave Gettysburg (7-4) good field position, but two of the first three plays from scrimmage lost yardage and the visitors punted. Warwick took over in Gettysburg territory and took just five plays to find the end zone. Christian Royer finished the short foray from six yards out. The kick was good and the Lancaster-Lebanon League foe took a 7-0 lead.
The guests strung together a few first downs but the momentum stalled and Warwick (7-4) took over at its own 35. A pair of timely scrambles by Warwick quarterback kept the incursion going and on fourth-and-one, Royer sprinted up the middle 22 yards to glory. The kick failed but Gettysburg trailed 13-0 less than a minute into the second stanza.
After forcing another punt, the home team marched methodically down the field. A 31-yard completion to Cooper Eckert kept the drive alive and Reed found Ryan Fink on a 12-yard fade to the right corner of the end zone to push the advantage to 20-0.
Gettysburg responded with a mix of Landon McGee rushes and Brady Heiser completions to get on the scoreboard. On third down from the Warwick 36, Heiser drilled a dart to Tanner Newman on a skinny post. The junior wideout spun out of two attempted tackles and stretched across the goal line for the score.
Jermain Gondwe’s point-after got Matt Heiser’s club within 20-7 at the break.
“The slow start hurt us very much,” said Coach Heiser. “We were more nervous than anything. It took us a while to get rocking but then we made too many errors. Credit to them, they executed as a team.”
Warwick squandered an opportunity to start the second half when a fake reverse on the kickoff return netted 43 yards, but Gettysburg stuffed Royer on fourth-and-1 to take over on downs.
Operating out of the no-huddle, McGee found lots of running room but a costly penalty caused the guests to come up empty. Warwick turned the field around, traversing 75 yards with relative ease. Reed’s rope to Eckert was good for 32 yards and Colin Winters ran seven and 19 yards on consecutive attempts to find nirvana.
Gettysburg showed life on the ensuing possession. A 36-yard completion from Heiser to Newman got Team White close and the duo collaborated again for six when the freshman signal caller floated a perfect spiral to Newman in the promised land to trim the deficit to 27-14.
Gettysburg blocked a field goal attempt but was unable to gain any yardage and had to punt from its own end zone. Warwick took advantage of another short field and Royer added another six-yard TD to his resume.
On the next possession, the wheels came off for Gettyburg when Heiser fumbled and Warwick recovered at the 19-yard line, and capitalized with Meckley’s 33-yard field goal to push the advantage to 37-14.
Gettysburg threatened again but Heiser was picked off at the 4-yard line and Warwick took over. Winters got Team Red out of trouble with an 80-yard dash and after a completion, finished the job from the Gettysburg two.
There was no quit for McGee, but another pick by the Warwick secondary finished the decisive victory.
“His feet are always moving — he’s been a blessing,” said Heiser of his senior stalwart. “He’s always positive.”
McGee finished with 167 yards on 26 carries.
“I’m proud of the guys,” said Heiser. “It is special to get back to the playoffs. The season ended before we wanted it to but there can be only one winner. We have a lot of guys coming back, so in my mind, the future is bright. It’s a learning curve for some of our young players. Now we just have to get back in the weight room.”
Gettysburg 0 7 7 0 - 14
Warwick 7 13 7 17 - 44
First quarter
W-Christian Royer 6 run (Gage Meckley kick) 7:32
Second quarter
W-Royer 22 run (kick failed) 11:14
W-Ryan Fink 12 pass from Jack Reed (Meckley kick) 5:33
G-Tanner Newman 36 pass from Brady Heiser (Jermain Gondwe kick) 3:02
Third quarter
W-Colin Winters 19 run (Meckley kick) 4:48
G-Tanner Newman 6 pass from Heiser (Gondwe kick) 3:43
Fourth quarter
W-Royer 6 run (Meckley kick) 10:28
W-Meckley 33 FG 9:02
W-Winters 2 run (Meckley kick) 4:51
Team Statistics
G W
First downs 11 20
Rushes-yds. 37-117 38-284
Passing 9-15-2 14-20-0
Passing yds. 118 202
Total yds. 235 486
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yds. 5-32 6-60
Punts-avg. 3-32.8 1-44
Individual Statistics
Rushing: G-Landon McGee 26-167, Brady Heiser 10-(-45), Justino Neikirk 1-(-50); W-Christian Royer 21-129, Ryan Fink 1-(-1), Colin Winters 6-115, Jack Reed 5-15, Andrew McClune 5-26.
Passing: G-Heiser 9-15-118-2; W-Reed 14-20-202-0.
Receiving: G-Andrew Gastley 2-6, Tanner Newman 6-100, Jeremiah Scott 1-12; W-Cooper Eckert 5-111, Colin Winters 2-10, Fink 3-42, Kyle Sapovchak 2-22, Jack Mitchell 1-18, Max Brown 1-4.
