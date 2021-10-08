In Week 6, New Oxford absorbed a tough loss on the road at Kennard-Dale, but the Colonials returned to the win column on Friday with a 52-7 trouncing of visiting York Suburban in YAIAA-2 football action at Colonial Stadium.
“We had our chances and plenty of them last week against Kennard-Dale and we couldn’t finish them,” New Oxford head coach Jason Warner said. “It was a long, quiet bus ride home from Fawn Grove last Friday. But our kids got back to work this week and they rebounded well.”
Time and time again against the Trojans, the Colonials took possession in plus territory. In fact they began five of their six offensive drives in the first half inside the Suburban 40-yard line. The Ox scored on all six possessions.
“Our defense created a couple of turnovers and our special teams made plays to put us in good field position,” Warner said. “We cashed those opportunities in then.”
Suburban (1-5, 1-2) went 3-and-out on its opening possession and Ox sophomore Brennan Holmes returned the ensuing punt 18 yards to the Trojan 37 and the hosts were in business.
It took 10 plays, but junior quarterback Jett Moore got his team into the end zone when he kept it on a read option and scooted around the left side for a 9-yard touchdown run at the 5:58 mark of the opening stanza. Daniel Wolfe connected on the conversion and the senior placekicker, who also plays for the Colonial boys’ soccer team, made all seven of his conversion tries and a field goal in Friday’s contest.
“Daniel is a valuable member of our team and he should probably be able to kick for a PSAC school next year, if he wants to,” Warner said. “His kickoffs all go at least inside the 5-yard line and he’s accurate with his extra points and field goals.”
New Oxford (5-2, 3-1) began its next possession at the Suburban 21 following Evan Schriver’s 42-yard punt return and Schriver finished off the short foray with a 6-yard touchdown catch on a tunnel screen with 13 seconds left in the opening frame.
Wolfe’s 20-yard field goal capped the hosts’ next drive, then Schriver scored on a 21-yard pass from Moore on a quick slant with 4:26 to play in the half.
“Evan is a great player and he makes things happen when he has the ball in his hands,” Warner said. “Ben Leese draws a lot of attention from our opponents and rightly so, but that gives guys like Evan a chance to step up and he’s done that for us.”
Cameron Herring brought an end to the Trojans’ next possession when he picked off a pass and took it deep into YS territory before being shoved out of bounds at the 8.
Just one play later, Leese ran it in, but the Ox wasn’t done scoring before halftime.
Riley Killen romped in from seven yards out with 47 seconds left and the Colonials had a chance to add more points after Jaydan Seiler pick gave them possession inside the Trojan 15 with under 10 seconds to go until the break.
Warner elected to have Moore take a knee to get the contest to the half.
New Oxford began the third quarter with the ball at the Suburban 47 and covered that distance in six plays, capped off by Killen’s 17-yard run to glory with 8:41 to play in the quarter.
Suburban managed to avoid the shutout when Jayce Henderson scored on a 4-yard run with 8:42 left in the game, but the second unit of the Ox offense responded. They put together a 7-play, 65-yard march that culminated in an 8-yard scoring toss from Idriz Ahmetovic to Hunter Crabbs with 3:54 remaining.
“We have some quality players on our JV team. They work hard and they’ve done some good things when given the chance in varsity games,” Warner said. “We’ve had some sophomores work their way into varsity playing time and our JV team has lost only once this season.”
The victory moved the Ox from 12th place to 10th place in the Class 5A district power rankings where 14 teams qualify for the postseason. The top eight will have their first playoff game at home.
New Oxford steps out of YAIAA-2 play next week when it takes a long bus ride to Robesonia to face Conrad Weiser (5-2). Meanwhile, Suburban will host Gettysburg (4-3). Both contests are slated to kick at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
York Suburban 0 0 0 7 — 7
New Oxford 14 24 7 7 — 52
First Quarter
NO-Jett Moore 9 run (Daniel Wolfe kick) 5:58
NO-Evan Schriver 6 pass from Moore (Wolfe kick) 0:13
Second Quarter
NO-Wolfe 20 FG 8:29
NO-Schriver 21 pass from Moore (Wolfe kick) 4:26
NO-Ben Leese 8 run (Wolfe kick) 2:40
NO-Riley Killen 7 run (Wolfe kick) 0:47
Third Quarter
NO-Killen 17 run (Wolfe kick) 8:41
Fourth Quarter
YS-Jayce Henderson 4 run (Damien Yepez kick) 8:42
NO-Hunter Crabbs 8 pass from Idriz Ahmetovic (Wolfe kick) 3:54
Team Statistics
YS NO
First Downs 7 17
Rushes-Yards 22-73 38-196
Passing 8-20-2 4-9-0
Passing Yards 67 44
Total Yards 140 240
Fumbles-Lost 4-0 0-0
Penalties 8-76 1-15
Punts 5-23.0 1-19.0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: YS-Damas Edouard 8-31, Amire Chivers 5-36, Henderson 4-22, Rylan Bratton 3-(-13), Gavin Smith 1-1, Ephraim Munufie 1-(-4); NO-Brittyn Eakins 11-41, Killen 6-36, Moore 5-10, Derek Noel 5-29, Holden Crabbs 4-32, Ahmetovic 2-34, Leese 2-11, Derek Price 2-0, Brennan Holmes 1-3.
Passing: YS-Bratton 8-19-67-2, Smith 0-1-0-0; NO-Moore 2-7-27-0, Ahmetovic 2-2-17-0.
Receiving: YS-Henderson 5-49, Smith 2-12, Sam Poster 1-6; NO-Schriver 2-27, Troy Dubbert 1-9, Hunter Crabbs 1-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.