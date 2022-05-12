I missed the boat when it comes to investing in Wd-40, then Duct Tape, and I’m concerned it’s too late to pour some dough into Zip Ties. I’ve been using a ton of them around the house for spring projects.
Guess I could have had better sense in foreseeing opportunity.
If that were the case, I’d wear a hat more often and have fewer dings on the noggin. When you have no hair, the ol’ dome is a magnet for low-hanging obstacles.
WCO THURNER-DIAZ
EARNS ANOTHER HONOR
Indeed, when it comes to wildlife law enforcement, some of the finest officers are serving Adams County.
Adams-York Waterways Conservation Officer Rachael Thurner-Diaz has deservedly received the Gerald L. Greiner Environmental Protection Award from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
The Greiner is given annually to the WCO who best exemplifies the ideals of “Resource First” – the protection, conservation, and enhancement of the Commonwealth’s aquatic resources.
In 2021, Thurner-Diaz, whose district includes Adams and western York counties in the Southcentral Region, investigated 12 environmental incidents, including four pollution cases and eight disturbance of waterways violations. One high profile investigation in York County led to the offender paying over $50,000 in restitution.
In 2020, the PFBC named Thurner-Diaz its Northeast Conservation Law Enforcement Association Officer of the Year.
CHAMBER AWARD CAST
TO TROUT UNLIMITED
Outdoor accolades abound.
The Adams County Chapter of Trout Unlimited has received the 2022 Environmental Stewardship Award from The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County.
The recognition is for the chapter’s excellent volunteer efforts on behalf of the environment.
The Chamber said many activities within the chapter led to its heralding of ACTU. Of special attention is ACTU’s role in the two-year plan, purchase and preservation of 58 acres along the Conewago Creek and in the fly-fishing, catch-and-release-only section.
The property was deeded to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and ACTU will maintain it.
BULLET POINTS
• Pennsylvania’s first recreational boating fatality of 2022 is a 68-year-old man who fell overboard from a 14-foot open motorboat while fishing on Swatara Creek, in Dauphin County. He died in the evening of May 4 and was not wearing a life jacket.
• While there are an estimated 15 million red cardinals across the U.S., experts say there are only 10-15 yellow cardinals in North America. Have you seen one?
• You are old if, as a kid, a fidget spinner was a pencil and a ruler with a hole in the middle.
Send your wild thoughts, fish tales, and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
