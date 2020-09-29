After months of practicing, and with a season-opening postponement due to a Covid-related suspension of school, the Gettysburg cross country teams finally got to race on Tuesday. The Warriors came out blazing on the home course, defeating New Oxford 15-45 on the boys’ side and beating the Colonials 18-41 in the girls’ race.
Though the season is shortened, it felt good to finally let it out and run fast.
“It feels like we’ve been practicing forever, and it’s like they had it all bottled up inside,” said Gettysburg boys’ coach Brian Mount. “We didn’t talk too much strategy, because I know they just wanted to get out there and run.”
Junior Drew Cole, a 2019 state qualifier, virtually exploded at the start, dashing out to a 60-meter lead after just 600 meters of racing. The fleet Warrior whizzed through the course in 17:00, 24 seconds ahead of second-place teammate Jacob Bordatto. Bordatto and Sam Douds ran together the whole race until the final 800 as Bordatto gutted out a fine race, ahead of Douds’ 17:32. Auden Day (17:37) and Gavin Cole (17:53) rounded out the top five.
It is a strong bunch that will make it tough for any team to contend with.
“It feels great to be racing,” said winner Cole. “The whole first mile I was thinking how good it is to be able to run again and just enjoy it. I wanted to go out hard, but in hindsight I might have gone out a little slower, so that my second mile was faster. But I was happy with it. I was comfortable throughout the race.”
New Oxford’s Lukas Raullerson gave it his best shot, running ahead of Day and Gavin Cole for most of the race. When it came down to it, the Warriors had just a little too much. Mount was hoping that his team could pack five guys in front of Raullerson, and somewhere in the last mile that happened.
“Lukas is right about where he was at the end of last year,” said New Oxford coach Eva Karkoff. “I think a little bit more of hard workouts and getting used to racing again will help him. It’s good that there are guys like Drew out there that he can chase.”
Drew and freshman brother Gavin make good bookends for the Warriors’ top five. They are part of the reason Gettysburg had such a good summer of training. There is lot of motivation for this young team to work hard, and it is paying off. All of the Warriors had impressive finishing kicks.
“This is a great bunch of guys,” Mount said. “They worked seriously over the summer. I met them twice a week, but they were meeting together every morning. Lately we’ve been working on their race finish. I have told them that nobody passes us in the last 200 meters. That happened too much last year.”
In the girls’ race, it was obvious that there is a new sheriff in town. Gone is state-qualifier and team leader Anne Bair, who has decided to place all of her effort into basketball. But new to the YAIAA racing scene is freshman Winter Oaster. Oaster, youngest sister of Kelty Oaster, a Warrior standout the last two seasons, took charge of the race just after the mile mark and established herself as a runner to watch. Oaster never looked back and won the race with a speedy time of 20:52.
And the Warriors may follow her right to a division title repeat.
“This feels amazing, to have this group of girls where everyone has the same fire as you do to be good,” Oaster said. “We have such great potential, and we’re pretty tight as a team. I really want to have fun with this team in this unusual season.”
The senior leader of the team, Marrin Crist, has demonstrated her work ethic and positive attitude with her great improvement in the last three years. She placed second behind Oaster in 21:19, pulling ahead of a game Elizabeth Pfisterer of New Oxford. Pfisterer, sister of former Colonial stalwart Sarah Pfisterer, ran a strong race (22:20), and was the only Colonial to break up Gettysburg’s top five. But she was no match for the Warrior duo.
“It feels really good to be racing – almost normal,” Crist said. “(Being a senior team leader), it feels kind of intimidating to live up to the expectations to keep the Gettysburg cross country legacy alive. My time today felt great, so hopefully that can translate well into getting a spot in districts.”
Megan Hurst (22:27), Carolyn Scheungrab (22:31), and freshman Gabby Sainato (23:27), rounded out the Warrior top five, which is a force to be reckoned with.
“It was a good day for everybody,” said Gettysburg girls’ coach Michael Beegle. “We had a good summer, and were meeting a lot. I think it is the most girls I have had attend summer workouts. I think they wanted to get out and see each other and be around other people, and it has made them very close.”
New Oxford is happy to have a full girls’ team for the first time in a few years. While young, they have potential and work well together. Though the season has just begun, it will not be long until the YAIAA championship meet at Gettysburg on October 24. The Colonials are looking to improve as the season progresses, and while there is not that much time, the team experience has been gratifying.
“It’s very weird that districts is only one month away,” Karkoff said. “The whole season in one month. But it’s been kind of nice to have a full month of practice with the whole team. I think it has helped everyone. I’m excited about the girls’ team having a full team this year. It has been a while.”
BOYS
Gettysburg 15, New Oxford 45.
Individual (35)
1.Drew Cole 17:00, 2.Jacob Bordatto G 17:24, 3.Sam Douds G 17:32, 4.Auden Day 17:37, 5.Gavin Cole G 17:53, 6.Lukas Raullerson NO 17:59, 7.Colin Arnold G 18:35, 8.Vance Hagerman NO 18:58, 9.Neal Price NO 19:23, 10.Max Boyer NO 19:39, 11.Josh Herr G 19:40, 12.Adam Myers G 19:49, 13.Alan Flores NO 20:03, 14.Ryan Clayton G 20:04, 15.Calvin Lang G 20:05.
GIRLS
Gettysburg 18, New Oxford 41.
Individual (15)
1.Winter Oaster G 20:52, 2.Marrin Crist G 21:19, 3.Elizabeth Pfisterer NO 22:20, 4.Megan Hurst G 22:27, 5.Carolyn Scheungrab G 22:31, 6.Gabriella Sainato 23:27, 7.Katherine Wagner G 23:43, 8.Ella Kraus NO 23:51, 9.Jessica Pfisterer NO 25:14, 10.Alayna Diviney NO 26:22, 11.Erin Deak NO 26:23, 12.Lily Crowner G 26:37, 13.Courtney Cox NO 27:19, 14.Chloe Trawinski NO 27:44, 15.Cittali Martinez G 31:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.