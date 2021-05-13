BASEBALL
Delone Catholic 4, Bishop McDevitt 1
The Crusaders scored a run in the top of the first, but got no more after that as Tyler Hillson pitched a sterling complete game to pick up the win for the Squires.
Wyatt Schussler’s two-run jack in the bottom of the first gave Delone the lead for good and leadoff hitter Avery Kuntz scored a pair of runs for the Squires who now sit second in the D3-2A power rankings at 10-7.
Bishop McDevitt 100 000 0 — 1 8 1
Delone Catholic 220 000 0 — 4 4 0
Sidella, Demuro (3); Tyler Hillson. WP: Hillson. LP: Sidella. SO-BB: BM-Sidella 1-3, Demuro 2-0; DC-Hillson 6-1. 2B: BM-Radzik. HR: DC-Wyatt Schussler.
Hanover 6, York Tech 1
Chase Roberts, Mason Smith, and a five-run second inning helped the Nighthawks to a convincing win over York Tech.
Roberts pitched a complete game on just 84 pitches, including eight strikeouts to just one walk to grab the win. He also went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a double at the dish. Smith, meanwhile, wass 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a double of his own in the victory.
Hanover currently sits at 7-10, one spot outside the D3-3A playoff cutline.
York Tech 000 001 0 — 1 6 2
Hanover 050 010 x — 6 9 2
Hess, Bond (5). Chase Roberts. WP: Roberts. LP: Hess. SO-BB: YT-Hess 5-0, Bond 3-0; H-Roberts 8-1. 2B: YT-Rogers; H-Robers Mason Smith. HR-Smith.
Red Lion 9, South Western 4
The Mustangs held a 4-0 lead into the top of the seventh, but errors eventually proved their undoing as the Lions plated four in the seventh and five in the eighth for the extra-inning win.
Josh Berzonski was once again strong for South Western, starting and going 6 2/3 for a no decision. He allowed four runs, but all were unearned in the seventh. Kamden Truelove and Levi Loughry each had a pair of hits, including a double, for the hosts.
Red Lion 000 000 45 — 0 11 1
South Western 100 102 00 — 4 7 4
Roberts, Morris (6), Lipscomp (7). Josh Berzonski, Long (7). WP: Morris. LP: Long. SO-BB: RL-Roberts 4-2, Morris 1-0, Lipscomb 1-0; SW-Berzonski 6-3, Long 1-1. 2B: RL-Earnest 2, SW-Loughry, Truelove.
Susquehannock 3, Bermudian Springs 2
AJ Miller singled home Conner Gillispie in the bottom of the eighth to give the Warriors a walk-off win on Thursday.
The Eagles (4-14) led 2-1 into the seventh thanks to RBI from Dalton Reinert and Carter Stuart. Reinert was plunked with the bases loaded in the third, forcing home Stuart. In the following frame Stuart lofted a sacrifce fly that plated Riley Martin.
Stuart took the loss on the mound despite going the distance in a five-hitter.
Three different Susky (10-6) pitchers held Bermudian to one hit, a single by Stuart.
Bermudian Springs 001 100 00 - 2 1 1
Susquehannock 101 000 01 - 3 5 1
Carter Stuart. Laubach, Wilson (4), Geiple (5). WP: Geiple. LP: Stuart. SO-BB: Stuart 3-3, Laubach 2-5, Wilson 0-1, Geipie 0-2. 2B: S-Laubach, Geiple
SOFTBALL
Bishop McDevitt 8, Delone Catholic 4
The Crusaders jumped out to a 7-0 lead through five innings, but the host Squirettes clawed back in it before falling short of the comeback attempT.
Leadoff hitter Alma Partenza continued her strong season, going 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for Delone which sits second in the D3-2A power rankings at 9-7. Meredith Wilson had a pair of doubles and Carolina Arigo notched two hits for the Squirretes, who tallied 10 hits in the contest.
Amy Anderson took the loss in the circle, but allowed just four earned runs in a complete game.
Bishop McDevitt 004 120 1 — 8 10 0
Delone Catholic 000 001 3 — 4 10 4
Murphy, Reagan (7). Amy Anderson. WP: Murphy. LP: Anderson. SO-BB: BM-Murphy 10-1, Regan 0-0; DC-Anderson 0-3. 2B: BM-Reagan; DC-Meredith Wilson 2, Alma Partenza. HR: BM-Barkman.
Kennard-Dale 12, Littlestown 2
The Thunderbolts ran into a buzzsaw in the form of 16-2 Kennard-Dale on Thursday.
The Rams put up 12 hits and 12 runs in five innings to grab the win. Chelsey Stonesifer took the loss in the circle, but had a solid day at the dish with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Kennard-Dale 200 64 — 12 12 0
Littlestown 000 02 — 2 6 2
WP: Rubelman. LP: Stonesifer. SO-BB: KD-Rubelman 4-0; L-Stonesifer 6-3. 2B: KD-Vaughan 2, Stike. HR: KD-Ambrose; L-Stonesifer.
TRACK & FIELD
YAIAA Championships
Results from Wednesday’s opening day of the YAIAA Track and Field Championships at New Oxford. Due to deadlines, a story and photos from Thursday’s action will appear in Saturday’s edition of the Times.
YAIAA Track & Field Championships
Wednesday - New Oxford High School
Key: B-Biglerville, BS-Bermudian Springs, DC-Delone Catholic, F-Fairfield, G-Gettysburg, H-Hanover, L-Littlestown, NO-New Oxford, S-South Western, CY-Central York, D-Dallastown, DO-Dover, EY-Eastern York, KD-Kennard-Dale, N-Northeastern, RL-Red Lion, SG-Spring Grove, S-Susquehannock, WY-West York, WP-William Penn, YC-York Catholic, YS-York Suburbab, YT-York Tech.
BOYS
3200-1. Cole Adams (YS) 9:42.72, 2. Matthew O’Brien (S) 9:43.90, 3. Tyler Rackley (DO) 9:49.05, 3. Garrett Quinan (KD) 9:53.02, 5. Grant Kern (YS) 9:54.58, 6. Dan Gibney (KD) 9:56.11, 7. Sam Douds (G) 9:59.74, 8. Christian Henry (CY) 10:06.38; 300 hurdles-1. Jonah Warehime (SG) 39.69, 2. Dustin Edwards (SW) 40.21, 3. Perry Addey (WY) 41.34, 4. Nate Clyde (NO) 41.35, 5. Ryan Murphy (DC) 41.62, 6. Bernard Bell (SW) 41.64, 7. Mike Alicea (N) 41.96, 8. Bryan Rios (DO) 41.10.
GIRLS
3200-1. Maragaret Carroll (N) 10:35.03, 2. Lydia Tolerico (D) 11:03.75, 3. Marissa Prichett (N) 11:06.14, 4. Bella Treglia (N) 11:09.24, 5. Winter Oaster (G) 11:30.61, 6. Nicole Dauberman (S) 11:31.29, 7. Mae Treml (D) 11:45.60, 8. Brooke Sargen (YS); 300 hurdles-1. Alivia Colgan (G) 47.51, 2. Olivia Kay (YS) 48.04, 3. Ryleigh Marks (S) 48.33, 4. Kayla Leppo (SW) 48.38, 5. Gemma Galligani (DO) 48.79, 6. Abby Jacoby (DC) 49.14, 6. Emma Dennison (F) 49.14, 8. Maya Richwine (NO) 49.18; Discus-1. Kylyn McIntyre (RL) 117-10, 2. Sarah Moore (EY) 107-0, 3. Natalie Brown (F) 103-5, 4. Michaela Fink (DO) 98-7, 5. Samantha Shaffer (G) 96-4, 6. Nicole Fisher (DO) 93-8, 7. Jewel Tallman (BS) 91-4, 8. Audra Chilcoat-Goble (S) 85-11; High jump-1. Maddie Lehker (SW) 5-4.75, 2. Adrianna Andrews (S) 5-0, 3. Maryn Spitzlay (D) 4-8, 3. Rayna Abboud (CY) 4-8, 3. Katie Wivell (G) 4-8, 6. Hope Null (NO) 4-8, 6. Eliana Fetter (CY) 4-8, 8. Ava Strickland (KD) 4-8; Triple jump-1. Alison Watts (BS) 36-10.5, 2. Zaiyah Marshall (SW) 36-6.25, 3. Anne Bair (G) 35-7, 4. Maddie Lehker (SW) 35-5.75, 5. Ryleigh Marks (S) 35-0.75, 6. Shelby Derkosh (S) 33-4, 7. Ella Billman (NO) 32-5.75, 8. RyLee Haugh (NO) 32-1.25; Javelin-1. Mackenzie White (B) 118-7, 2. Shaely Stabler (NO) 113-5, 3. Sarah Moore (EY) 107-1, 4. Maddie Lehker (SW) 106-6, 5. Abigail Gotwals (CY) 104-8, 6. Samantha Shaffer (G) 102-6, 7. Kylyn McIntyre (RL) 99-8, 8. Amanda Olson (SW) 98-1; Pole vault-1. Kaitlyn Thorne (CY) 11-0, 2. Aliyah Hillman (F) 10-6, 3. Pearl Butz (YS) 9-0, 4. Alexandra Nice (SW) 9-0, 5. Kaylee Grubb (SG) 9-0, 6. Emily Malesky (DC) 8-6, 7. Taelyn Thomas (WY) 8-6, 8. Hailey Dermota (BS) 8-0, 8. Madelyn Neutzel (D) 8-0, 8. Izabella Lakatosh (RL) 8-0; Long jump-1. Zaiyah Marshall (SW) 17-4.25, 2. Alison Watts (BS) 16-9.25, 3. Avery Benzel (BS) 15-5, 4. Lian Peach (D) 15-0, 5. Julia Bittner (S) 14-11.5, 6. Maslyn Soisson (CY) 14-8.25, 7. Amelia Myers (WY) 14-4.75, 8. Tianna Gray (H) 14-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.