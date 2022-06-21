SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Hagerstown 6, Cashtown 4
Ryan Talbert’s two-run single keyed a four-run third inning that ultimately lifted the Braves past the Pirates on Tuesday in a clash of the top two teams in the South Penn League.
Cashtown (13-2-1) squared the game at a run apiece in the third when Dylan Ed singled home Zach Ketterman. Hagerstown (17-0-1) responded in the bottom half of the frame, getting an RBI single from Andrew Mathias in addition to Talbert’s clutch knock.
The Pirates put three runs on the board in the fifth, when Simeon Davis, Ketterman and Travis Black all singled to load the bases with no outs. Davis hustled home on a wild pitch before Kody Clausius laced a two-run knock.
Clausius and Ketterman finished with two hits each but Braves Mikey Hawbaker went six strong, striking out seven.
Jarrett Biesecker went 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the winners.
Cashtown 001 030 0 — 4 8 2
Hagerstown 104 001 x — 6 5 0
Davis, Reinert (4). Hawbaker, Romsburg (7). WP: Hawbaker. LP: Davis. SO-BB: Davis 4-2, Reinert 5-1, Hawbaker 7-1, Romsburg 1-0. 2B: C-Clausius
LEGION BASEBALL
Northeastern 7, Gettysburg 3
A pair of Northeastern pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts in Tuesday’s win over Gettysburg.
Zach Williams singled home a pair of runs for Post 202 and starting pitcher Wyatt Sokol posted three strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work.
Gettysburg 000 000 3 — 3 5 1
Northeastern 004 030 x — 7 11 0
Sokol, Foster (3), Rebert (5). Moser, Moser (7). WP: Moser. LP: Sokol. SO-BB: Sokol 3-1, Foster 2-4, Rebert 2-1, Moser 12-1, Moser 3-2. 2B: N-Eichelberger
York-Adams All-Star Game
The York-Adams American Legion Baseball League is holding an all-star game on Friday at Horn Field in Red Lion. The game will be a seven-inning contest with liberal substitution rules. Player and coach introductions take place at 5:45, with first pitch slated for 6 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for youths, with children 10-and-under free. All proceeds will be used to offset game costs as well as the league’s scholarship program, which awards $250 annually to a player entering post-high school education.
York-Adams American Legion All-Star Game
Friday — Horn Field, Red Lion
East Division
Northeastern: Drew Barshinger P/OF; Quinn Shindler P/SS; Nathan Moser P/3B; Cole Eichelberger 2B/SS
Red Lion: Reid Anderson OF; Jakob Shaffer 2B/OF; Shane Guise 1B/3B; Corbin Sparks, C/OF
Shiloh: Ian Thomson IF/OF; Mason Jianiney 1B/OF; Marcus Ropp P/1B; Dylan Sechrist OF
Spring Grove: Jack Reichart P/SS; Ethan Fuhrman 2B/3B; Jaydon Shaffer P/RF; Tanner Hoffman P/CF; Lawrence Steinhauer C
Manager: Scott Guise, Red Lion
Coaches: Dave Shindler, Northeastern; Kyle O’Keefe, Northeastern; Tyler Page, Red Lion; Luke Thomson, Shiloh; Nick Spangler, Spring Grove
West Division
Bermudian Springs: Evan Shearer 1B/3B; Ethan Shearer P/IF
Gettysburg: Zach Williams P/3B; Mason Rebert P/1B; Wyatt Sokol SS; Zach Turner C/OF
Hanover: Chase Roberts P/SS; Nadir Harris P/1B: Brandon Morgret C/3B; Jason Dell P/2B
New Oxford: Coy Baker C; Jesse Bitzer P; Kolton Haifley IF/OF; Adam Pascoe SS/3B; Mason Weaver P/SS; Aaron Smith P/OF
Manager: Scott Anderson, New Oxford
Coaches: Matt Rebert, Gettysburg; Max Laing, Gettysburg; Gene Turner, Gettysburg; Jeff Miller, Hanover; Heath Linebaugh, New Oxford; Matt Baker, New Oxford
