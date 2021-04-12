Adams County athletes are posting some eye-opening numbers less than one month into the 2021 track and field season.
We’ve already seen two county records broken, and a number of the top times from 2019 have already been bested.
At the forefront of all of the early excitement is Gettysburg’s Noah Sanders. The senior, who is committed to run collegiately at Mount St. Mary’s, has already broken the county records in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
His 100 time of 10.74 (FAT), set on April 8, bested the record held by Littlestown’s Ryan Bigham of 10.96 set in 1999. He also posted a 22.1 in the 200 on the same day, topping the time of 22.24 set by Bigham in 1999 and Kurt Dagenhart of Gettysburg in 1972.
“Honestly, I was definitely surprised,” Sanders said of his early times. “My coach has been telling me all the times that have been going up across the state and that made me a little nervous. I had no idea I’d be able to do that, especially in the 100 and 200.”
Sanders also has the top time in the county in the 400, an event he qualified for the state meet in in 2019, at 48.9.
“I think you’re seeing all these times from people who used the time off to get bigger and strong and faster,” he said. “With COVID, you can really tell who took that time to get better and that’s what you’re seeing early in the season already.”
Sanders says the early fast times mean he’s now got to adjust his goals, which we was unclear of going into the year.
“Honestly I didn’t really know what to expect at all,” he said. “But now every time I go out, if I don’t set a PR I’m disappointed. And I know that may seem unrealistic but that’s just how I think. That’s how I keep pushing myself.”
Times have also been fast in the area on the girls’ side of things.
Winter Oaster, a teammate of Sanders at Gettysburg and just a freshman, posted a blistering time of 11:41.6 in the 3200. That time would been the best of year in 2019 by nearly seven seconds over Sarah Forry of South Western at 11:48.1. It’s also currently the fastest time among area schools by over a minute ahead of teammate Marrin Crist. Oaster’s older sister Kelty was a state qualifier in the 800 in 2019.
In the field events, South Western’s Zaiyah Marshall is off to a phenomenal start as well. The senior has already posted a long jump personal best of 18-feet-1-inch, which tops the area-best mark of 17-3.75 from 2019. Similarly, she’s just two inches off the mark of 38-2.5 set in the triple jump. She took sixth in the state in the latter event in 2019.
Marshall’s teammate Maddie Lehker, a junior, leads the way with a 5-foot-3-inch high jump, two inches better than her personal best set in 2019 when she qualified for the state meet a freshman. Lehker’s mark is also just one inch off the county-best mark set by Bailey Wagaman in 2019.
Fairfield senior Aliyah Hillman has come bounding out of the gates in the pole vault, leaping 10-foot-6-inches on April 10 to match the mark set by Danielle Malesky of Delone, a state qualifier in 2019. Biglerville senior Kenzie White also set a new school record in the javelin last week with a heave of 120-10, topping her previous best of 114-10 two seasons ago.
“I think you’re just going to see things get better and better,” Sanders said. “Not just with me or with Gettysburg, but across the state because I know people put a lot of work in with all the time off and you’re seeing sort of the results of that so far.”
