Freshman Charlotte Lacey made her first collegiate goal a memorable one, smashing the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead Gettysburg College past Alvernia University 4-3 in non-conference field hockey action Wednesday evening.
Gettysburg (3-0) 1 1 0 1 0 1 — 4
Alvernia (1-2) 0 1 0 2 0 0 — 3
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Lauren Beccaria ’22: 2 Goals
• Jenna Vadinsky ’23: Goal (Stroke)
• Charlotte Lacey ’25: Goal
• Eilene Besselman ’22 – 3 Saves
Alvernia’s Top Performers
• Rori Caulfield: 2 Goals
• Hailey Miller: Goal
• Lexi Boettcher: 13 Saves
Game Summary
• First Quarter: Gettysburg found its groove early as Beccaria struck for her first goal of the season in the eigth minute. The senior slipped past Boettcher and had a clean look at the back of the cage. The Bullets continued to dominate possession of the ball, but Boettcher tacked on two saves to keep the one-goal margin.
• Second Quarter: Beccaria once again hit pay-dirt early, firing off a pair of point-blank shots before finding the seam past Boettcher for a 2-0 advantage. After being held without a shot for the first 20 minutes, Alvernia finally found some room to work inside the arc and Miller converted a carom off Besselman’s pads to pull the score to 2-1 in the 22nd minute. Boettcher prevented another shot by Beccaria to maintain the score heading into the break.
• Third Quarter: In the third period, the Golden Wolves worked as a pack to attack the Gettysburg goal, accounting for all three shots by either team in the frame. Besselman swatted away both attempts on goal by Miller in the 38th minute.
• Fourth Quarter: Caulfield was in the right place at the right time to tie the game, sending a loose ball to the back of the cage just over three minutes into the fourth quarter. Alvernia’s defense kept Gettysburg in check, and Caulfield responded again by deflecting a hit by Madison Potthoff into the goal for a 3-2 lead with just 3:09 remaining in regulation. The Bullets pressed the advantage in the final minutes, tallying up a penalty corner and four shots within 13 seconds. The heated action resulted in a penalty on the hosts and Vadinsky stepped up and ripped a line drive shot past Boettcher’s out-stretched hand for the equalizer with 1:57 remaining.
• Overtime: Gettysburg pelted the Alvernia goal with 10 shots in the first overtime period. Boettcher was up to the challenge, stopping all six attempts on goal, including back-to-back tries by senior Henna Fraiman and sophomore Gaby Markunas in the final 68 seconds.
• Double Overtime: Potthoff tried a shot just 27 seconds into the second extra session that went wide of the target. At the start of the 74th minute, Gettysburg busted loose on the break with the ball finding its way to Lacey about 35 yards from the cage. The first-year darted up the field and ducked a defender before firing a low straight shot past Boettcher for the game-winner at 73:15.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg out-shot Alvernia 27-11 and held a 9-6 lead in penalty corners. On the season, the Bullets have out-shot their opponents 84-18.
• Gettysburg earned its first double-overtime win since beating Bryn Mawr 1-0 on Sept. 29, 2018.
• Lacey is the first Bullet first-year to score an overtime game-winner since Allison Cavicchio ’21 in a 2-1 victory against No. 15 Ursinus on Sept. 23, 2017.
• Beccaria recorded her third career multi-goal game. Two of her multi-goal efforts have come at the expense of Alvernia in overtime decisions.
• Vadinsky has scored a goal in each of Gettysburg’s three games this fall.
Where the Series Stands Now
Gettysburg has won the last four meetings against Alvernia since the Golden Wolves won the first meeting in 2016. Each win by the Bullets has come by a goal with the last two decisions coming in overtime.
Next Up
Gettysburg hosts Cabrini University on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
