Playing alongside some of the top teams in Division III, the Gettysburg College men’s golf team held its own against a stacked field and finished seventh overall out of 18 teams at the Oglethorpe University Royal Lakes Invitational held at the Royal Lakes Golf and Country Club on Sept. 26-27.
Royal Lakes Invitational
Royal Lakes Golf and Country Club
Par 72 – 6,828 Yards (18 Teams)
1. Babson 287 276-563
2. Oglethorpe 291 284-575
3. Sewanee 291 300-591
4. Lynchburg 300 295-595
5. Transylvania 306 295-601
6. Averett 303 299-602
7. Gettysburg 296 307-603
Gettysburg Lineup (99 Individuals)
T17. Joseph Furlong ‘23 74 73-147
T27. Daniel Suter ‘25 70 80-150
T27. Cameron Deiuliis ‘24 76 74-150
T71. Jack Cooley ‘25 79 80-159
T85. Drew Hurley ‘24 76 89-165
Match Summary
Gettysburg found itself in contention for a top-five finish by shooting a 296 on the opening day, nine strokes off the pace set by round one leader Babson College. Freshman Daniel Suter set the tone for the Bullets by carding a two-under 70 through the first 18 rounds. His opening round included three birdies and 14 pars as he went two-under on the back nine.
The Orange and Blue came up short of their round one effort on Monday, posting a 307 and falling two spots in the team standings. Babson carded a 12-under 276 in round two to run away with the team title by 12 strokes over host Oglethorpe. Five of the six teams that finished ahead of Gettysburg received votes in the last national poll, while the Bullets finished two places ahead of No. 17 Berry College and 18 strokes in front of Centennial Conference rival McDaniel College.
Junior Joseph Furlong took over team honors on day two with a 73 and finished tied for 17th overall with a three-over 147 (74-73). Furlong tallied six birdies during the event, including two on the par-5, 496-yard third hole.
Suter posted an 80 on the second day and dropped into a tie for 27th with teammate Cameron Deiuliis with a score of 150. Suter began and ended his final round with birdies on No. 1 and No. 18. After posting a 76 on Sunday, Deiuliis shaved two strokes off his score Monday thanks to an eagle on the par-5, 529-yard 18th hole, marking Gettysburg’s only eagle of the tournament. The junior posted five birdies total during the event.
Seeing his first collegiate action, freshman Jack Cooley tied for 71st after carding a two-day total of 159 (79-80). Cooley notched his first career birdie on the par-5, 496-yard third hole and posted two more birdies on the back nine on Sunday. On Monday, the first-year ran off five consecutive pars to close the tournament.
Sophomore Drew Hurley rounded out the lineup with a total score of 165 (76-89) to finish tied for 85th.
