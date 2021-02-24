With modifications to the individual postseason due to COVID-19, Saturday’s District 3 Class 3A Wrestling Championships take on an even bigger feel than in most years.
The tournament, which also serves as the south central regional, will host 104 wrestlers this year, just eight per weight class compared to the usual 16.
The top three finishers from each weight class will advance, but rather than qualifying for the state tournament as in most years, they will head to Altoona High School on March 6 for a super regional tournament with wrestlers from southwest and northwest regions.
Eight Times Area wrestlers will compete in districts, including six from Gettysburg and a pair from New Oxford.
Returning to the tournament are Jared Townsend, Jake Cherry, Nathan Ridgley, Max Gourley, Sam Rodriguez and Trevor Gallagher for the Warriors, as well as the Colonials’ Dylan Forbes. Meanwhile, New Oxford’s Jerry Dattoli will make his first appearance.
Dattoli, the only of the eight area wrestlers to compete in the six lower weights, took second place in the section and in doing so draws Manheim Township’s Kamdyn Williams in the opening round at 113. Williams, a freshman, is 14-0 on the year the Section 2 champion. If he manages to get past him, Dattoli will likely have Cedar Cliff’s Aidan Lewis, a senior and state runner-up from a year ago.
Townsend is the next area wrestler all the way up at 152 points. After finishing as the section runner-up, he draws another talented Manheim Township freshman in Kevin Olavarria. Olavarria has just one loss so far on the year and is coming off a Section 2 title of his own. Should Townsend advance, he’s likely looking at talented Cumberland Valley sophomore Gabe Belga, the Section 3 champ, in the semis.
Teammate Cherry is similarly positioned at 160 pounds as the Section 4 runner-up. He’ll be the underdog in the opening round against Hempfield’s Dylan Bard, but Bard and Cherry are ranked third and fifth respectively in the region by PA Power Wrestling and an upset certainly isn’t out of the picture. The winner, however, will have an uphill battle in the semis as they’re likely to face Section 2 champion and region favorite Sean Smith of Carlisle. Smith is 21-0 and downed Cherry 14-6 earlier in the season.
Ridgley finished as the Section 4 runner-up to regional favorite Thomas Dressler of Spring Grove. The loss means Ridgley squares off with Section 2 champion Andrew Vogelbacher, a returning state qualifier, in the opening round. A win likely sees Ridgley hit Section 3 champion Tate Nichter of Chambersburg in the semis. Nichter finished sixth in the state in 2019 but missed the state tournament altogether a year ago. He does, however, own two victories, one by fall and one by major decision, over Ridgley this season.
Up at 189 we’ve got the deepest field of the tournament. So much so that Central Dauphin’s Timmy Smith did not advance out of Section 2. Those spots went to Cade Clancy of Manheim Township and Colt Barley of Penn Manor, who won the section and will take on Gettyburg’s Gourley in the opening round.
Gourley was second to Dallastown’s Brooks Gable, who he’d previously beaten this season, in the section final. Gable is ranked third behind Barley and Carlisle’s Colton ZImmerman in the region. Barley is a returning state qualifier and has lost just once on the year, dropping a 6-4 match to Gable early in the season. Should Gourley best Barley, he’ll have Zimmerman in the second round.
Gourley, Barley, Zimmerman, Gable, Clancy and Smith are all ranked in the top 15. Isaiah Aumen of Cedar Cliff, who is ranked No. 23 in the state, is also in the top half of the bracket.
By virtue of his pin of Rodriguez in the section finals, Forbes goes to the top half of the bracket where he’ll have Section 2 runner-up Nathaniel Mosey of Central Dauphin. Mosey is 20-2 on the year, including a loss to Rodriguez in the District 3 dual championship. Should he win, Forbes would likely have returning state qualifier Josh Harkless in the semis.
On the bottom half, Rodriguez takes on J.P. McCaskey sophomore Jose Garcia. Garcia is 17-1 r and took out Mosey 3-2 in the section tournament. A win for Rodriguez would most likely put him up against Cumberland Valley’s Jake Lucas in the semifinals. Lucas (21-0) was fourth in the state a year ago. The two did not meet in the Gettysburg’s dual with Cumberland Valley earlier in the season.
Looking at the back half of the bracket, Forbes and Rodriguez could very well meet in the third-place match with a trip to the super regional on the line.
Lastly, at heavyweight Gallagher finds himself in a solid spot in the bracket thanks to a section title. Gallagher will have Hempfield sophomore Caleb Mussleman, the Section 2 runner-up, in the opening round. Should he move on, it’ll mean a matchup with either returning state placewinner Dustin Swanson or Carlisle’s Layton Schmick in the semifinals. Gallagher topped Schmick 7-5 earlier in the season.
Gallagher avoids both Red Land’s Dylan Rodenhaber, ranked seventh in the state, and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Zack Shelley, ranked 10th, who are both in the bottom half of the bracket. Swanson comes in ranked No. 11, while Gallagher is No. 19 and Schmick is No. 19.
A year ago, the Warriors advanced three wrestlers out of the region, with Dylan Reinert and Luke Sainato winning regional titles and Gourley taking third. The Colonials, meanwhile advanced four to the state tournament as Tim Uhler took second, Andrew Christie third, and both Forbes and Lance Beckner finished fourth.
Wrestling begins Saturday at 9 a.m. and will be streamed online via FloWrestling.
Contact Clay Sauertieg at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
PICKS
106: 1. Kaedyn WIlliams (Manheim Twp.) 2. Levi Snyder (Spring Grove) 3. Dominic Flatt (Solanco)
113: 1. Aidan Lewis (Cedar Cliff) 2. Noah Clawson (Carlisle) 3. Kamdyn WIlliams (Manheim Twp.)
120: 1. Mason Leiphart (Dover) 2. Josh Hilliard (Manheim Twp.) 3. Karl Shindledecker (Chambersburg)
126: 1. Matt Repos (Central Dauphin) 2.Aliazer Alicea (Manheim Twp.) 3. Stephen Spitko (Daniel Boone)
132: 1. Griffin Gonzalez (Lebanon) 2. Garrett Gehr (Garden Spot) 3. Bryson Neidigh (York Suburban)
138: 1. Josh Miller (Central Dauphin) 2. JT Hogan (Daniel Boone) 3. Caden Dobbins (Dallastown)
145: 1. Ryan Garvick (Central Dauphin) 2. Reagan Lefevre (Hempfield) 3. Mike Trainor (Octorara)
152: 1. Kevin Olavarria (Manheim Twp.) 2. Bryce Buckman (Central Dauphin) 3. Gabe Belga (Central Dauphin)
160: 1. Sean Smith (Carlisle) 2. Ryan Fry (Red Lion) 3. Jake Cherry (Gettysburg)
172: 1. Thomas Dressler (Spring Grove) 2. Tate NIchter (Chambersburg) 3. Tucker Hogan (Daniel Boone)
189: 1. Colton ZImmerman (Carlisle) 2. Brooks Gable (Dallastown) 3. Colt Barley (Penn Manor)
215: 1. Jake Lucas (Cumberland Valley) 2. Josh Harkless (Wilson) 3. Sam Rodriguez (Gettysburg)
285: 1. Dylan Rodenhaber (Red Land) 2. Dustin Swanson (Garden Spot) 3. Zachary Shelley (Lampeter-Strasburg
