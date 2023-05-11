“Pow!”
The gobbler gun thumps against the young boy’s shoulder in the early morning light.
For all but the first three weeks of his life, little Lane Bixler has been going to the woods with his mom and dad to hunt mushrooms, scout, and as a turkey-hunt tag-along. One of the Fairfield boy’s favorite things is to help track deer.
Last month, it was father Nathan tagging along when 7-year-old Lane tagged his first gobbler on the special half-day youth turkey hunt April 22. The regular spring gobbler season runs from April 29 to May 30.
The night before the hunt for Lane was like Christmas Eve for most kids—lots of excitement and not much sleep.
So, after enjoying his favorite breakfast waffles, Lane headed out with his Dad at 3 a.m. for a familiar field corner on old Gladfelter land in Michaux State Forest, Wildlife Management Unit 5A.
Remembering that last year, hunters intruded on their area and spooked turkeys, and that the boy didn’t get a clear shot on two jakes, they hoped for better luck.
This time, hearing the turkeys fly down from the roost, they set up at an old oak.
Nathan broadcast cutts, yelps, a fly down cackle and more yelps from slate, mouth and wing bone calls made by long-time family friend Rick Johnson.
Two big gobblers came strutting.
As any 7-year-old might be, Lane was nervy.
First gobble to the end took 20 minutes. It happened about a mile from his house.
His father could hear the boy’s heart pounding.
Nathan told Lane to get ready and steady and aim for the head.
At his early age, the boy practices shooting, be it with .22, shotgun, BB gun and other firearms. His parents say he is good at firearms safety.
With a Stevens 301 410 shotgun and just before 6:30 a.m., Lane killed the gobbler at 10 yards.
Shaking and overjoyed, the youngster ran to the downed gobbler and later carried it out of the woods himself.
The turkey’s beard was almost 11 inches long, the spurs an inch long.
On the way to the taxidermist, they stopped to show the 20-pound trophy to Mom, Krista. She said she leaves turkey hunting to the guys, and that they all go squirrel and deer hunting, and fishing together.
Lane likes turkey and they will cook and eat the breast meat.
Nathan is beyond proud of his son for getting his first turkey, and even teared up with the thoughts of it.
It is a family tradition extended.
Nathan was 17 when he killed his first turkey in 2010. His father Larry Ray was sure to be there. So, Nathan made sure he was there for Lane’s big day.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
