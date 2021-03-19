The Gettysburg College baseball team kicks off the 2021 campaign at home with a Centennial Conference doubleheader against Washington College this Saturday, March 20, at noon.
The Bullets return a veteran lineup bolstered by a crop of newcomers all vying for playing time. If all goes as planned, Gettysburg will play 14 conference games this spring with the goal of claiming the regular-season crown and a spot in the NCAA Division III Championships.
“Our goal as always is to win the CC Championship,” said Head Coach John Campo, who enters his 35th year at the helm. “This year is a lot different for us without any non- conference games and no CC playoffs. The team with the best overall record after 14 games will be declared the conference champion.”
Last spring, the team was off to a hot start, hitting .430 as a team and scoring 91 runs in eight games. The Bullets mashed 11 home runs, including six in a doubleheader split with the University of Northwestern (Minn.). Following a 16-2 win over Marymount University, Gettysburg’s torrid beginning was thwarted by the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the cancellation of the remainder of the season.
Memories of that ending remain fresh in the minds of a deep and experienced returning group of seniors. Infielder Matt Szczesny (Schwenksville, Pa./Perkiomen Valley), outfielder Kobi Wolf (Westfield, N.J./Westfield), and catcher Collin Short (Chesterfield, Va./Benedictine College Prep) aim to lead the Bullets at the plate, while Dan Ball (Bernardsville, N.J./Bernards), Myles Burbank (Rye, N.Y./Rye), and Erik Wortmann (Garden City, N.Y./Garden City) will return as leaders on the mound.
Szczesny, Short, and Wortmann were recently named team captains for the season.
“Our seniors have set a great example for the rest of the team with their strong work ethic, positive attitude, punctuality and diligence with everything that we do,” noted Campo. “They are an outstanding group that our younger players can emulate in the future.”
A number of potent bats return to the order in juniors Shane Manieri (Harleysville, Pa./La Salle College), Mark Seibert (Yardley, Pa./Holy Ghost Prep), Andrew Decker (Baltimore, Md./Towson), and Matt Muir (South Easton, Mass./Oliver Ames).
Juniors Tim Fay (Easthampton, Mass./Williston Northhampton), Teo Torrado (New York, N.Y./Polytech Prep Country Day), and Tyler Carmolingo (Mullica Hill, N.J./Saint Augustine Prep) should help bolster the pitching rotation.
In the Centennial Conference Preseason Poll, Gettysburg was selected seventh out of eight teams competing this spring. Johns Hopkins University earned top billing with seven first-place votes.
No fans will be allowed at athletic contests hosted by Centennial Conference institutions this spring. All home baseball games at Gettysburg will be streamed live and feature live in-game statistics.
