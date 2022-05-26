The winning team’s offense started with a whimper and ended with a bang.
Susquenita’s freshman hurler Ayahna Fleisher, out-pitched — and outslugged — Littlestown’s Chelsey Stonesifer to lead the Lady Hawks to a scintillating 5-4, nine-inning victory in the District 3 Class 3A semifinals at the Bolts’ yard on Thursday afternoon.
With the triumph, Susquenita (19-3) advanced to the district final against Kutztown. Littlestown ends its glorious season 18-4.
Stonesifer, a righty, was dealing at the start and at one time retired 11 in a row. She had also driven in the only run of the game and entered the sixth with a no-hitter and a 1-0 edge. It looked like the lone run might be enough.
With one out and no one on, Elaine Gates laid down a bunt. Stonesifer bobbled it and Gates reached on the miscue. Lilly Feltenberger broke up the no-hit bid with a solid single and Fleisher turned the game around with a three-run blast to dead center.
“I was looking (for a) fastball,” said Fleisher, who found one to her liking and sent it soaring. “I’m so proud. Just amazing.”
Trailing 3-1, the Lady Bolts rallied in the sixth with their speed. Bailey Rucker worked a lead-off walk, stole second and sprinted home on Carli Thayer’s rope to left. Thayer moved halfway on the throw and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by cleanup hitter Destiny Henderson. When Kaily Miller also bunted, the third baseman seemed to hold Thayer at third as she threw out Miller. Thayer took off on a mad dash and slid home ahead of the throw from first to tie the score, 3-all.
Littlestown had broken the scoreless deadlock in the third when Rebecca Green sliced a single to right. Consecutive bunts moved her to third. With two outs, Stonesifer laced a liner that the third baseman got leather on before the ball trickled into foul territory as courtesy runner Cassidy Reinhart dented the dish.
“She’s a gamer,” said Lady Bolt boss James Loveless of Stonesifer.
Neither team scored in the seventh but both added single runs in the eighth to prolong the classic.
Liz Horton plated Fleisher with a single in the top half and the Bolts responded, spurred again by Rucker. The Littlestown center fielder walked, stole second then circled the sacks on consecutive throwing errors to make it 4-4.
With two outs and no one on in the ninth, Feltenberger scorched a drive far beyond the fence in left to put the guests back on top. This time, it held up as Fleisher put down the Lady Bolts in order.
Susquenita head coach Rodney Reed had high praise for Littlestown.
“What a great team they are — pitching, hitting, small ball,” said Reed. “But our girls didn’t give up. We got senior leadership. It was a hard-fought game.”
Thayer led Littlestown with a pair of hits. Fleisher fanned 11 and walked just two in her route-going performance.
“We had a super season,” said Loveless. “This was a great game. They hit two jacks — that was four of their five runs. I’m proud of this squad. Things didn’t work out in our favor, but we’ll be back next year.”
Susquenita 000 003 011 — 5 6 3
Littlestown 001 020 010 — 4 7 2
Ayahna Fleisher and Ryleigh Prinz; Chelsey Stonesifer and Destiny Henderson. WP: Fleisher. LP: Stonesifer. SO-BB: Fleisher 11-2; Stonesifer 10-7 HR: Fleisher (S), Lilly Feltenberger (S).
