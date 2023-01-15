The Gettysburg College women’s basketball team controlled things throughout as it downed visiting Swarthmore, 68-50, on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Shinya Lee led all scorers with a career-high 18, to go with eight rebounds.
• Mackenzie Szlosek was Gettysburg’s other player in double-digits, with 16 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.
FOR THE FOES
• Dana Bandurick led Swathmore in offense with 15 points.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• The Bullets (8-5, 5-3 CC) started the game strong with a Caitlyn Priore block on the first play and an Alayna Arnolie jumper on the next. The teams would notch a tie at 4-all with 7:48 showing, before Gettysburg went on a massive 12-2 run by five different scorers to close out the first quarter up 18-6.
• It was Alyssa Hayashi that converted first for the Garnet in the second, cutting Gettysburg’s deficit to 10. Shinya Lee responded less than 30 seconds later with a layup that brought Gettysburg’s lead up to 12. A huge 10-0 run for the Garnet (4-10, 2-7 CC) brought them within two, 20-18, with 3:51 showing in the half. An Emily Violante free throw gave the Bullets a little room, though it would be over two minutes before Mackenzie Szlosek hit a layup to bring the Bullets’ lead back to five. Two free throws from Szlosek and a Shinya Lee layup sent the Bullets into the locker room, up 27-20.
• Almost 90 seconds lapsed before Kylie Holcomb scored the first points of the second half for the Bullets, bringing their lead back up to nine. Swarthmore stayed close, countering with a 6-0 run that put them back within three with 5:10 left in the quarter. It would be another two minutes before Lee hit another layup for the Bullets, but Anna Hansson was fouled shortly after and knocked down a pair at the line, trimming the deficit to three once more. The Bullets finished the quarter with a 5-0 run, with Shinya Lee providing three, to lead by eight going into the final quarter.
• Only 12 seconds into the final quarter, Alyssa Hayashi made a layup for the Garnet to make it a three-possession game once more. Norah Wingfield brought it within four, before Courtney Kelly made a 3-pointer at 8:33 to put the Bullets back up to a seven-point lead. Several free throws by Dana Bandurick brought Swarthmore within four again at 47-43 with just over two left to play. That was as close as the Garnet would get, as the Bullets finished the game with a 11-3 run to take home a 58-46 victory.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Shinya Lee also added four blocks.
• Gettysburg shot 33.3% from the field goal range, while Swarthmore hit 28.8% of their field goals.
• Gettysburg hit 3 of 17 three-point attempts, while Franklin & Marshall went 1-for-18.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action against Dickinson on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Swarthmore, ranked 12th in the latest D3hoops.com poll, withstood multiple Gettysburg runs in the second half to remain undefeated in conference play and escape with an 81-71 home win on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Jordan Stafford led the Bullets (8-7, 5-3 CC) with 15 points, two rebounds, two assists, and three blocked shots.
• Elijah Williams added 15 points, four rebounds, and two assists.
FOR THE FOES
• Vinny DeAngelo led the Garnet (14-1, 8-0 CC) with 30 points.
• George Viscanti added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Behind a pair of Michael Caprise layups, Swarthmore opened up a 6-0 lead in the game’s first 2:39. The advantage swelled to 11-3 on a Vinny DeAngelo 3-pointer with 15:33 on the clock. Three points from Carl Schaller keyed a 5-0 burst that closed the margin to 11-8 just 75 ticks later. Triples from Eddie Paquette and Aiden Godfrey pushed the lead to 26-16 with 9:24 showing. The teams traded points over the second half of the first stanza before Akim Joseph swiped a pass and got a run-out dunk just before the break to cut the deficit to 38-30 at the intermission.
• Five points from Schaller helped close the deficit to 44-42 when Antonello Baggi hit a corner trey just seven minutes into the second half. Swarthmore, however, scored 10 straight points in the next 3:16 to push the lead to 12. Nate Williams halted the run with a 3-pointer and sparked a 16-6 counter that once again trimmed the margin to 60-58 with 6:33 remaining. Williams had eight points during the stretch.
• Swarthmore, however, responded once again, scoring 10 of the game’s next 12 to once again make it a double-digit lead just 1:48 later. Gettysburg closed once again to within six but could get no closer down the stretch and the hosts escaped with the win.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Carl Schaller added 14 points
• Swarthmore finished with a 50-30 rebounding advantage, including 17 offensive boards that led to 17 second-chance points.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at Dickinson on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
WRESTLING: Gettysburg had a placewinner in six of the 10 weight classes to place sixth at the Will Abele Invitational hosted by Ursinus on Saturday. The Bullets posted 91.5 points on the day.
THE LEADERS
• Luke Kowalski led the Bullets with a second-place finish at 133 in his first tournament action of the season. His day opened with a pin of Larry Melchionda (College of New Jersey) in 2:17 before posting back-to-back major decisions. He topped RIT’s Isaiah Shafer 12-3 and Western New England’s Austin Monteiro 13-5 in the semifinals. In the championship bout, Gabe Scalise (RIT) pinned Kowalski in late in the second period.
• Eric Mougalian was one of three Gettysburg wrestlers to place sixth. His day at 149 started with a 9-2 win over Scranton’s Konstantinos Mavrikidis before pinning RIT’s Jackson Vermelen in the final 33 seconds of the match to advance to the quarterfinals, where Dante Monaco (Ursinus) notched a first-period pin. Mougalian worked his way back through the consolation bracket with wins by 10-5 and 9-5 before falling in the fifth-place bout 3-2 to Brian Lombardi (East Stroudsburg).
• Justin Richey also placed sixth at 165. His day started with a 9-4 win over Scranton’s Timothy Greff before falling 2-1 to RIT’s Liam Strouse in the quarterfinals. In the consolation bracket, Richey recorded an 8-0 win and advanced to the fifth-place match with an injury default win. Alex Strashinsky won by fall over Richey with a first-period fall.
• Brendan Loder rounded out the trio of sixth-place finishers. At 197, he started with a 16-7 win over Chris Baker (TCNJ) before falling to Ajay Hiller (East Stroudsburg) 3-1 in the first sudden-victory period. In the consolation bracket, Loder won 9-4 and 2-0 before College of New Jersey’s Joe Daddario recorded a second-period technical fall in the fifth-place bout.
• Antonio Abate went 3-2 to finish seventh at 125. His day started with a 5-0 win before Nassau’s Kevin Lopez won by technical fall in the first period. Abate then topped Danny Poggi (Oneonta) 9-6 in the consolation bracket before falling to the seventh-place match with a 10-0 defeat to Franco Mazza (Ursinus). Abate won his final match by medical forfeit.
• At the other end of the bracket, Phil Nave was seventh at heavyweight. His day started with a pin in 2:04 before falling 14-4 to drop to the consolation bracket. There, he recorded a pin in the final 20 seconds over Oneonta’s Kennith Jackson before being pinned in the first period by Southern Virginia’s Porter Trapp. In the seventh-place match, Nave won by fall in 1:16 over AIC’s Andrew Bumpus.
FOR THE FOES
• RIT won the team title with 178.5 points behind two first-place finishes to go with four seconds and a third. College of New Jersey placed second with 176 points and had four individual champions.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Justin Rhyne went 2-2 at 184, recording a pin in 2-minutes, 29-seconds over Scranton’s Joseph Cosgrove in his opening match. Rhyne then dropped a 10-0 major decision before recording his second win by fall, topping Ikia Garcia (Southern Virginia) midway through the final period. Rhyne’s day ended with a 5-3 loss to Oneonta’s James Delucia.
• At 141, Jake Stein opened with a 12-6 win before falling in back-to-back major decisions.
• At 149, Julian Armadio sandwiched an 8-6 win between a pair of close losses for a 1-2 day at 149.
• At 157, Heath Rudolph (Winchester, Va./Roanoke) and Cooper Leszczuk (The Village of Indian Hill, Ohio/Indian Hill) each recorded a single win. Rudolph’s win came in a matchup against his teammate, 3-2. Leszczuk pinned Jaccob Gonzalez (East Stroudsburg) just before regulation expired.
• Michael Daugherty went 1-2 at 174 in three matches all decided by pins. His winning pin came in his first match of the consolation bracket in 34 seconds.
