WAGAMAN

Troy Wagaman celebrates atop his car in victory lane after scoring his first career 410 sprint car win on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. Wagaman held off Alan Krimes to take the checkers. (Lincoln Speedway photograph)

 Lincoln Speedway photograph

Troy Wagaman had been knocking on the door of his first 410 win this season and on Saturday night he finally parked it in victory lane for the first time in his career.

Before moving to the 410 sprint division last year, Wagaman had plenty of success in his 358 sprint car, earning six wins at Lincoln Speedweay in the division.

