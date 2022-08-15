Troy Wagaman had been knocking on the door of his first 410 win this season and on Saturday night he finally parked it in victory lane for the first time in his career.
Before moving to the 410 sprint division last year, Wagaman had plenty of success in his 358 sprint car, earning six wins at Lincoln Speedweay in the division.
Wagaman lined up 10th for the start of the 30-lap feature at Lincoln and quickly fell back to 12th. He worked his way back up through the field and was running second when Robbie Kendall, the leader, stopped on the track with a fire under the car.
Wagaman inherited the lead on lap 22. Alan Krimes was in second when Wagaman jumped the cushion in turn 4 with three laps to go, but Wagaman had a big enough lead to hold on.
“I’m out of breath. I’ve never drove so hard the last five laps,” he said.
In victory lane Wagaman shared what his first 410 win meant to him.
“It’s amazing. I never thought it would come, this year we’ve been so close . . . seconds and thirds.”
Michael Millard and Chris Arnold were on the front row for the start of the feature. Millard took the lead when the green flag waved and Riley Emig looked under Arnold for second. Zane Rudisill and Kendall battled for fourth with Kendall taking the spot. Brandon Rahmer followed and got by Rudisill for fifth.
The first caution came on lap 3 when Dylan Norris found himself facing the wrong way on the backstretch.
Millard led Arnold, Emig, Kendall and Rahmer to the cone for the restart.
Millard got a solid jump on Arnold. Kendall got under Emig as they raced down the back stretch, but Emig held the spot.
The yellow flag waved again on lap 4 when Chad Trout and Tim Glatfelter both spun in turn 4. Trout and Glatfelter had both been running in the top 10.
Millard had another solid restart. Once again Kendall got under Emig on the backstretch and this time it stuck, and Kendall took third. Kendall made quick work of Arnold to take second.
Krimes had worked his way up through the field and raced side by side with Arnold on lap 9 for third. Kendall closed in on Millard and was on his bumper. Kendall slid Millard in turns 1 and 2 and took the lead on lap 14. Arnold followed to move back into second.
Kendall caught lapped traffic on lap 15. By the midway point of the race Wagaman had made his way into the top five and by lap 17 Troy was running third. By lap 19 Wagaman was in second and was closing in on Kendall as they worked their way through lapped traffic.
While leading, Kendall’s car went up in smoke on the backstretch on lap 22 bringing out the caution.
Wagaman inherited the lead with Krimes, Arnold, Rahmer and Siegel running in the top five.
Wagaman went high and Krimes opted to go low on the restart. Krimes had a good run off turn 2 and nearly took the lead as they raced into turn 3 but Wagaman held on to the top spot. Wagaman jumped the cushion in turn 4 with three laps to go but Krimes was too far back to make a move.
Wagaman won by 1.247 seconds over Krimes. Arnold finished third and Freddie Rahmer earned hard charger honors driving from 19th to fourth. Siegel completed the top five.
Diehl Victorious in
Central PA Legends
Pole-sitter Bill Diehl led the field into turn 1 after the green flag waved for the start of the 20-lap feature. The first caution of the race came on lap 2 for Mike Racine in turn 4.
Diehl led, Bob Stough, Logan Carbaugh, Travis McClelland and Jeremy Ott for the restart. Stough was on Diehl’s bumper when the caution came out again on lap 4. The yellow waved for Cory Phillips who sat sideways in turn 4. The caution came out again on the restart when Wayne Dutterer
Caution lap 2 for Mike Racine in turn 4 slowed and came to a stop. Stough stuck his nose under Diehl on the restart but could not complete the pass. The yellow flag waved again for Michael Stoppard in turn 1.
Stough got his nose under Diehl again on the restart and again the yellow waved for Stoppard.
The top six, Diehl, Stough, Carbaugh, McClelland, Ott and Stephen Wurtzer, started pulling away from the field after the restart.
McClelland looked under Carbaugh down the back stretch but did not make the pass. The two continued to race side by side for third with McClelland taking the spot on lap 8.
The yellow flag came out on lap 9 for Cody Altland. Stough was still on Diehl’s bumper searching for a way to get the lead.
Just as Stough had a solid run on Diehl the caution flag flew on lap 12 for Wayne Dutterer as he fell off the pace and stopped on the back stretch.
Shaun Miller brought out the yellow on lap 15 with a spin in turn 4.
Stough led McClelland, Stough, Ott and Carbaugh to the cone but there was another caution on the restart when Joshua Schrum and Richie Dobson spun in turns 1 and 2.
McClelland looked to the inside of Diehl on the restart when yet another caution came out. This time it was for Vincent Wenrich in turn 1.
Wurtzer drove by Carbaugh to enter the top five and Ott got by Stough for third.
McClelland looked to the inside of Diehl on the back stretch and took the lead on lap 17. Ott followed getting by Diehl for second.
The final caution came on lap 18 when Logan Carbaugh stopped in turn 1. Carbaugh had been running fifth.
McClelland, Ott, Diehl, Stough and Seth Kearchner lined up for the green-white-checkered finish.
Ott looked to the outside of McClelland for the lead with McClelland barely holding the advantage at the white flag. Ott continued his quest to take the lead using the outside line, but in an exciting finish, Diehl got by both McClelland and Ott coming out of turn 4 to the checkered flag.
Diehl won in thrilling fashion, just .075 seconds ahead of Ott. Stough crossed the line third and McClelland finished fourth. Kearchner completed the top five.
Wilbur Wins in Wingless Super Sportsman
Matt Ondek led the field into turn 1 with Tony Jackson in second and Michael Smith in third after the green flag dropped for the 20-lap feature. Smith got under Jackson but Jackson was able to hold on to second.
Jackson got high in turn 4 allowing Steve Wilbur to get by and take over the second spot. Jackson held off a charge from Smith for third.
The yellow flag flew on lap 3 when Brad Shenk and Ryan Rutz got turned around in turn 4.
The top five for the restart were Ondek, Wilbur, Jackson, Smith and Cliff Brian Jr. Jackson went to the outside on the restart and got by Wilbur coming out of turn 2. Ondek, Wilbur and Jackson raced three-wide down the front stretch for the lead with Jackson having the advantage at the line. Wilbur took the lead coming out of turn 2 and would hold on to it to take over the top spot on lap 5.
Jackson stayed on the top of the track running the high line trying to reel in Wilbur. Tony moved down to the bottom to block a charge by Ondek.
Ondek got by Jackson for second on lap 14. Jackson stayed close to try and reclaim the runner up spot and he did just that on lap 17.
Wilbur scored the win by a commanding 4.711 seconds over Jackson. Ondek crossed the line third and Cliff Brian Jr was fourth. Billy Brian Jr finished fifth.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 19-Troy Wagaman ($4,000); 2. 87-Alan Krimes; 3. 23A-Chris Arnold; 4. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 5. 59-Jim Siegel; 6. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 75-Tyler Ross; 8. 38-Cory Haas; 9. 19R-Matt Campbell; 10. 33-Riley Emig; 11. 23-Michael Millard; 12. 44-Dylan Norris; 13. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 14. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 15. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 16. 33M-Gerard McIntyre; 17. 45-Jeff Halligan; 18. 4z-Zane Rudisill; 19. 1X-Chad Trout; 20. 1W-Robbie Kendall (DNF); 21. 49H-Bradley Howard (DNF); 22. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF); 23. 97-Brie Hershey (DNF); 24. 69-Tim Glatfelter (DNF)
Lap leaders: Millard (1-13), Kendall (14-22) & Wagaman (23-30)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 33-Riley Emig; 2. 1w-Robbie Kendall; 3. 59-Jim Siegel; 4. 44-Dylan Norris; 5. 5a-Zachary Allman; 6. 91-Anthony Fiore; 7. 99m-Kyle Moody (DNS)
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 2. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 3. 21T-Scott Fisher; 4. 38-Cory Haas; 5. 19R-Matt Campbell; 6. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 7. 9-Dalton Dietrich
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 1X-Chad Trout; 2. 19-Troy Wagaman; 3. 33-Gerard McIntyre; 4. 97-Brie Hershey; 5. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 6. 11P-Niki Young; 7. 55-Dominic Melair
Heat 4 (8 laps): 1. 4z-Zane Rudisill; 2. 23-Michael Millard; 3. 75-Tyler Ross; 4. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 5. 45-Jeff Halligan; 6. 7H-Trey Hivner (DNF); 7. D57-Jeff Miller
Heat 5 (8 laps): 1. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 2. 23-Chris Arnold; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 5. 49H-Bradley Howard; 6. 99-Devan Adams
Consy (10 laps): 1. 19R-Matt Campbell; 2. 45-Jeff Halligan; 3. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 4. 49H-Bradley Howard; 5. 11P-Niki Young; 6. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 7. 99-Devin Adams; 8. 55-Dominic Melair; 9. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 10. D57-Jeff Miller; 11. 91-Anthony Fiore (DNF); 12. 5a-Zachary Allman (DNF); 13. 7H-Trey Hivner (DNS); 14. 99m-Kyle Moody (DNS)
Central PA Legends
Feature (20 laps): 1. 53-Bill Diehl; 2. 1G-Jeremy Ott; 3. 07-Bob Stough; 4. 51-Travis McClelland; 5. 30K-Seth Kearchner; 6. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer; 7. 93-Brent Marquis; 8. 26-Shaun Abney; 9. 19P-Travis Perry; 10. 31K-Lincoln Kearchner; 11. 30-Justin Wagaman; 12. 9-Rick Hartwig; 13. 119-Brady Arndt; 14. 11R-Scott Musselman; 15. 92-Cody Altland; 16. 25-Eric Hurst; 17. 4J-Choya Young; 18. 54-Roy Warehime; 19. 17-Cory Phillips; 20. 79S-Michael Stoppard; 21. 39-Wayne Dutterer; 22. 13W-Vincent Wenrich (DNF); 23. 27-Logan Carbaugh (DNF); 24. 55X-Richie Dobson (DNF); 25. 5-Josh Schrum (DNF); 26. 2G-Shaun Miller (DNF); 27. 90-Scott Spidle (DNF); 28. 70-Mike Racine (DNF)
Lap leaders: Diehl (1-16 & 20) & McClelland (17-19)
Qualifier 1 (10 laps): 1. 5-Joshua Schrum; 2. 119-Brady Arndt; 3. 13w-Vincent Wenrich; 4. 54-Roy Warehime; 5. 17-Cory Phillips; 6 11R-Scott Musselman; 7. 56-Zach Baxter; 8. 7H-Hunter Mcelroy; 9. 16-Tyler Kaylor (DNF); 10. 90-Scott Spidle (DNF); 11. 34-Dan Harrison (DNF); 12. 57-Luke Stiles (DNF); 13. 4-Eli Dodge (DNF)
Qualifier 2 (10 laps): 1. 70-Mike Racine; 2. 31K-Lincoln Kearchner; 3. 55x-Richie Dobson; 4. 92-Cody Atland; 5. 7F-Colton Friese; 6. 24-Brian Rampmeyer; 7. 49-Ron Dick Jr.; 8. 25N-Christopher Nicoll; 9. 25-Eric Hurst; 10. 19s-Steve Seibert; 11. 4K-Keegen McGrew; 12. 9G-Grady McGrew; 13. 13-Caleb Masse
Wingless Super Sportsman
Feature (20 laps): 1. 59-Steve Wilbur; 2. 88-Tony Jackson; 3. 93-Matt Ondek; 4. 28-Cliff Brian Jr; 5. 16-Billy Brian Jr; 6. 76-Michael Smith; 7. 63-Kevin Gutshall; 8. 65-Bob Gutshall; 9. 7-Sam Leonard Jr; 10. 66-Trent Yoder; 11. 55-Matt Cisney; 12. 33-Chad Thomas; 13. 38DD-Luke Lenker; 14. 2J-Jason Failor; 15. 77-Dan Blair; 16. 28N-Brian Nace; 17. 9B-Blake Brooks; 18. 58-Paul Miller; 19. 16R-Ryan Rutz; 20. 32-Gene Eppley; 21. 44-Dexter Ehrenzeller; 22. 24-Jake Liddick; 23. 33S-Brad Shenk (DNF); 24. 41-Chris Henry (DNF); 25. 66G-Jonathan Clay (DNS)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 88-Tony Jackson; 2. 59-Steve Wilbur; 3. 76-Michael Smith; 4. 58-Paul Miller; 5. 65-Bob Gutshall; 6. 32-Gene Eppley; 7. 9B-Blake Brooks; 8. 66G-Jonathan Clay; 9. 24-Jake Liddick (DNF)
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 16-Billy Brian Jr.; 2. 93-Matt Ondek; 3. 28-Cliff Brian Jr.; 4. 77-Dan Bair; 5. 33-Chad Thomas; 6. 66-Trent Yoder; 7. 38DD-Luke Lenker; 8. 33S-Brad Shenk
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 55-Matt Cisney; 2. 63-Kevin Gutshall; 3. 2J-Jason Failor; 4. 7-Sam Leonard Jr.; 5. 28N-Brian Nace; 6. 16R-Ryan Rutz; 7. 41-Chris Henry; 8. 44-Dexter Ehrenzeller (DNF)
