Anthony Macri 2, Mother Nature 2.
That’s the scoreboard after the first four dates of 2023 PA Speedweek. As hot as Macri has been, I’m not betting against the lady who dumped an obscene amount of rain – and hail, thanks for that! – on the area in a brief but powerful outburst Monday evening.
Assuming that friendly reminder of her might is over and they get back to racing on Tuesday, it’s up to the field to rain on Macri’s parade. Thus far, it’s been nothing but sunshine and smiles for the Concrete Kid from Dillsburg.
After last Friday’s Speedweek opener at Williams Grove was scratched for weather, Lincoln Speedweek served as the lidlifter the following night. Fans were treated to a barnburner that saw Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich set the pace for most of the 30-lap feature. Macri worked by Dietrich with just a few circuits remaining, then held off bombs thrown by Dietrich and defending Speedweek champ Brent Marks to score the win and pocket a cool $10,092.
Marks edged Dietrich for second while Justin Peck and Freddie Rahmer rounded out the top five in the annual Kevin Gobrecht Memorial, which honors the late legendary driver from New Oxford.
It was all Macri on Sunday as Speedweek set up shop at BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven. Veteran Lucas Wolfe led the first six laps before the 39M took over and ran away to the checkers. Peck was second followed by Tanner Thorson, Dietrich and three-time Speedweek champion Lance Dewease.
Marks and Devon Borden got tangled up with both cars going on the hook, and Wolfe had mechanical issues as well. The night proved costly for Marks, who finished 21st, one spot behind Wolfe.
With two races in the books, Macri sits atop the Speedweek points table with 351 markers, followed by Peck (290), Dietrich (274), Thorson (271) and Rahmer (231). Rounding out the top 10 is Kyle Reinhardt (208), Dylan Norris (198), Marks (196), Wolfe (171), Jeff Halligan (149) and TJ Stutts (142).
Tuesday sees the field head to Grandview for a $10,000-to-win race followed by Wednesday’s stop at Hagerstown Speedway where the winner collects $8,000. Lincoln, which smartly called off Monday’s show well in advance of the apocalypse that smashed the area in the evening, is back up Thursday night with $10K for the win.
The final four Speedweek stops, which run Friday-Monday, are Williams Grove, Port Royal, Selinsgrove and then back to Port Royal for the finale. There is a pile of money up for grabs, including $20,000 to win at the Grove and a total of $25K for wins in the two Port races.
Macri is looking to become just the 11th Speedweek champion since its inception in 1991. Fred Rahmer remains the undisputed PA Speedweek king with a whopping 13 titles. The late Greg Hodnett claimed five crowns, the last coming in 2018, while Wolfe (4), Dewease (3) and Dietrich (2) are the other multi-time winners. Steve Smith (1991), Keith Kauffman (1996), Stevie Smith (2015), Kyle Larson (2020) and Marks (2022) are also former champions.
While Macri has enjoyed a near-perfect start to Speedweek, anything can happen over the remaining seven races. Knowing just how good the 39M is at Port Royal, however, could make for some urgency as the challengers try to reel him in before getting to the Speed Palace.
Dietrich is plenty capable, and he’s found his stride with a pair of wins, four top-5s and five top-10s in his last five starts. He won at Fremont during an abbreviated appearance in Ohio’s Speedweek, then nailed down a victory at Lincoln on June 17th.
Double-D has notched 23 top-5s in 46 starts this season, finishing inside the top 10 29 times. Safe to say, the 48 will be a factor in the championship chase.
And despite Sunday’s misfortune, who can count out Marks? The Myerstown Missile was just that last year, reeling off a whopping five Speedweek wins en route to the title.
Peck is also right there after a runner-up finish in the final 2022 Speedweek points, so this open-wheel battle is just beginning.
