Aneka Seumanutafa tees off during a practice session at The Links At Gettysburg. Seumanutafa, a Maryland resident who works at The Links, has qualified for the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

It could be said that Aneka Seumanutafa was destined to star on the golf course. After all, she was named after Annika Sorenstam, arguably the greatest female golfer of all time.

Seumanutafa is navigating a course she believes will ultimately lead her to the LPGA, where Sorenstam became a legend in the game. The next stop in the journey for the Emmitsburg, MD resident will be at Chambers Bay, an esteemed course located in Washington that is serving as the venue for the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur.

