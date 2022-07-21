It could be said that Aneka Seumanutafa was destined to star on the golf course. After all, she was named after Annika Sorenstam, arguably the greatest female golfer of all time.
Seumanutafa is navigating a course she believes will ultimately lead her to the LPGA, where Sorenstam became a legend in the game. The next stop in the journey for the Emmitsburg, MD resident will be at Chambers Bay, an esteemed course located in Washington that is serving as the venue for the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur.
Seumanutafa will be making her sixth appearance in the prestigious tournament which is held Aug. 8-14.
“I was out there to in 2014 with my dad to watch the U.S. Open,” said Seumanutafa. “I have a little knowledge about the history of the course, it will be nice to put it to use. I’m excited. My mom and grandparents are coming from Hawaii.”
Seumanutafa hails from the rainbow state and moved to Maryland at age 13. It was in Hawaii where her parents, Isopo and Poni Seumanutafa, got the idea to name her after Sorenstam.
“My mom and dad follow golf, and Annika came out to Hawaii,” said Seumanutafa. “My parents followed her throughout her career. They loved how she held herself on the course and off the course as well.”
Seumanutafa’s passion for golf was not immediate. In fact, she describes herself as a bit of a late bloomer.
“My dad took me to the range when I was five and I had zero interest,” she said, laughing. “I started competing more around (age) nine or ten; I was late to the game.”
Playing as though she had to make up for lost time, the talented Seumanutafa quickly displayed prowess despite her youth. In 2015 at age 14, she became the youngest player to win the Maryland State Women’s Amateur Championship. Later that year she stormed to victory in the Maryland Junior Girls Amateur Championship and has continued to compile an impressive resume littered with titles and medalist honors while playing against high-caliber competition.
While Seumanutafa is clearly blessed with natural gifts and abilities that help her on the course, the foundation of her success is hard work. And lots of it.
“I would practice with my dad from the morning until late in the evening,” she said. “It gets tiring and to the point where I want to stop playing golf for a little bit but he’s doing it for the best for me. That has really paid off on 36-hole days which are mentally tiring, but you have to push through.”
A highly accomplished golfer during her youth and scholastic careers, Seumanutafa’s golfing journey led her to Columbus, Ohio, home of the Buckeyes when it came time to decide on a collegiate destination. She made an immediate splash at Ohio State, where she was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019. She has earned multiple all-conference and All-American honors and led the team with 77 birdies last season.
Making the jump from scholastic standout to the NCAA Division I level can be daunting for some, but Seumanutafa’s tireless work ethic helped lessen the learning curve.
“Before I came to college I practiced every day with my dad,” she said. “I knew my freshman year I had to come out swinging. I was starstruck when I came in but I knew I could make it big. I wanted to leave my mark.”
She’s done just that, and there is more to her Buckeye story as Seumanutafa will return to school to compete for a fifth year.
Reflecting on how far she’s come, Seumanutafa said the mental side of her game as improved the most.
“Course management,” she quickly said when asked to pinpoint an area of growth. “As a junior golfer I would attack every pin I could see. I learned from (Ohio State head coach) Lisa Strom how to position off the tee, where to miss and where not to miss. My mental game has increased since my junior golf years.”
That mental toughness was on display July 7 when Seumanutafa found herself deadlocked in a battle for a spot in the U.S. Women’s Amateur. While playing the qualifier at Walnut Grove Country Club in Ohio, she went to a playoff. Leaning on those long days of practice and fortitude they helped develop, Seumanutafa emerged with a qualifying spot in hand.
“It was a long process, took me five holes to complete it, but I stuck to my game plan on every hole,” she said. “We played (hole) 1 and 18 over and over again and I hit 4 iron on each tee, never deviated from my plan. When it was time to make a putt, I made a birdie. I hit 4 iron, then a wedge to 40 feet and canned it for a birdie to win the playoff.”
Seumanutafa gave a nod to her caddie, New Oxford High School graduate Bailey Neveker, who also doubles as her boyfriend. Neveker, who plays on the Millersville University golf team, is the 1st assistant professional at The Links At Gettysburg, where Seumanutafa has worked for the past two months.
She joked that Neveker mis-clubbed her once during the qualifier, but his yardages were spot-on throughout the event.
“We were a great team,” she said. “We’ve never had a dispute on the golf course. We can separate our professional side and our time off the bag, when it’s boyfriend-girlfriend again. When it’s time for business, it’s all business.”
Working at The Links has provided Seumanutafa with an ideal environment where she’s received tremendous support while honing her skills on a daily basis.
“I love it here, everyone is so supportive,” she said. “I work in the pro shop and help out with junior camps. I usually work from 6-1 then I’ll be here until 7:30 working on my game.”
Seumanutafa said the driver is the favorite club in her bag, as she likes nothing more than to ‘tee it high and let it fly.’ In preparation for the competition at Chambers Bay she is placing an emphasis on her short game, particular her putting.
“I’m working pretty hard with my swing coach and dad with putting,” she said. “I know how to read greens and my speed is fine, I just need to put putts in. Putting is the key for me to shoot well.”
Even as she strives to fulfill her incredible potential and play professionally someday, Seumanutafa has her sights set on something even bigger.
“I want to teach kids how to play after pro golf,” she said. “I always want to give back to the community that helped me get to where I am.”
