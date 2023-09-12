Just before stepping between the lines on Tuesday night to face Bermudian Springs, the Biglerville field hockey team shouted, ‘stay hungry.’
Made sense, considering the Canners were starving for a win over their rivals, who they hadn’t defeated in more than a decade.
Less than a minute into the contest, Biglerville’s Ava Peterson scored a goal to trigger a feeding frenzy. When it was all said and done, the Canners made repeated trips to the goal-scoring buffet in a 7-0 victory that left them quite satisfied – if just for one evening.
“The girls are really offensive as a whole,” said Canner co-coach Sara Peterson, who noted Biglerville’s last victory over Bermudian came in October of 2011. “We have to dial back our mids and backs a little bit at times because they’re pushing up. All of the girls have been really aggressive and hungry for the ball. We’ve had a lot of different scorers this year.”
The Canners were like sharks circling the cage on Tuesday when they reeled off 26 shots. Pressure came from all angles as the hosts set the tone with the first of Ava Peterson’s four tallies only 36 ticks into regulation. The junior was a constant threat, applying pressure on Berm’s keepers throughout.
Even while getting the jump on Bermudian, a program that has qualified for the District 3 playoffs for 19 consecutive seasons, there was no collective sigh of relief from the Bville bench.
“I didn’t exhale,” said Canner co-coach Katie Weigle. “I wanted to see them play 110 percent all the way through. Be hungry all the way through.”
Seven minutes later Biglerville (5-1) doubled its lead after Kierney Weigle raced down the right side before firing a crossing pass to Rylie Brewer, who deftly chipped the ball into the cage to make it 2-0.
Brewer nearly scored again in the final minute of the quarter, which saw the Canners set up camp in the Eagle circle.
“Biglerville had a nice game today, outstanding players,” said Bermudian head coach Kristy Zehr. (Brewer) was fun to watch.”
Eagle goalie Addie Madara was under attack again in the second, turning aside a pair of quality chances before Peterson collected the ball after it bounced off the keeper’s pads and shoveled it back into the boards for another goal.
Peterson and Anna Walmer were cooking on the left side, creating havoc for the Berm defense and ample scoring opportunities for the Black & Gold. Walmer assisted on three of Peterson’s four markers.
Bermudian (2-5) had precious few scoring opportunities on the night, as it was held without a shot on goal. Hannah Naylor and Claire Roberts collected everything in sight, not only shutting down potential rushes but quickly converting them into scoring chances for their teammates.
Aliza Staub was able to carry down the right side in the second quarter for Berm and send a strong crossing pass in front of the crease, but no Eagles were able to get a stick on the ball.
Berm earned three straight penalty corners shortly after Staub’s foray, but the Canners held firm and flipped the field once again. Walmer found Peterson in front and the junior didn’t miss, powering home yet another tally. Peterson was one of the most prolific scorers in the YAIAA a year ago, finishing with 26 goals.
Bermudian leveled play a bit to begin the third quarter but that all changed when Weigle unleashed a screamer from the top of the circle. The ‘thwack’ of the ball blasting into the boards in the back of the cage signaled a 5-0 lead with 8:03 left in the period.
New Eagle keeper Kimberly Claeys made a handful of stellar saves as the Canners continued to pepper the goal, nearly scoring on a tic-tac-toe exchange that saw three players tip the ball in succession following a corner.
It was off another corner that Peterson pumped home another shot to make it 6-0, and with less than three minutes to play Weigle set the final margin by cranking a low missile into the bottom right corner.
Zehr stressed defensive improvement after watching her team allow seven goals, upping its season total to 33 in seven contests. The veteran coach did find positives in the loss, however.
“Both goalies did well, Marissa Riley and Jordyn Keffer had a nice game,” she said. “We just need to keep breaking down our defense, transitioning from defense to the mids to the forwards. That’s what we need to work on the most.”
Biglerville travels to Delone Catholic on Thursday before hosting Littlestown (4-1), which they edged for the division title last season, next Monday evening.
“We saw this group in junior high together and knew they were a special group,” said Sara Peterson of her squad. “To see that continue to build and grow as a team, we knew this year could be pretty special.”
Bermudian Springs 0 0 0 0 – 0
Biglerville 2 2 1 2 – 7
Goals: Big-Ava Peterson 4, Rylie Brewer, Kierney Weigle 2. Assists: Big-Walmer 3, Weigle. Shots: BS-0; Big-26. Corners: BS-4; Big-17. Saves: BS-Kimberly Claeys/Addie Madara 19; Big-Gabrielle Rogerson 0, Sami Waybright 0
