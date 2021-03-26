BASEBALL
Gettysburg 8, Northeastern 2
The Warriors pounded out six runs in the home half of the sixth inning, highlighted by Alex Meckley’s inside-the-park homer, to kick off their season with a win on Friday.
Meckley had a monster start for Gettysburg, taking the win on the mound in addition to clubbing a big home run. Meckley struck out five and didn’t allow an earned run over four innings of work.
Tegan Kuhns fanned four in three solid innings of relief.
Bryce Rudisill went 2-for-4 as seven different Warriors recorded base hits. Logan Mosley, Kuhns, Chris Boone and Andrew Warthen all rattled doubles for the winners.
Northeastern 001 001 0 — 2 3 1
Gettysburg 010 106 x — 8 8 0
Toomey, Bortner (5), Rogers (6) and Floyd. Alex Meckley, Tegan Kuhns (5) adn Cody Furman. WP: Meckley. LP: Toomey. SO-BB: Toomey 5-6, Bortner 1-1, Rogers 1-1, Meckley 5-3, Kuhns 4-1. 2B: G-Logan Mosley, Chris Boone, Andrew Warthen. HR: G-Meckley
Susquehannock 3,
Biglerville 2
The Canners tied the game with a run in the top of the sixth inning only to see the Warriors win with walk-off single in the home half of the frame on Friday.
Connor Orner went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Biglerville, which was limited to four hits. Cameron Hartzell smacked a double and Eli Weigle delivered a run-scoring single.
Weigle yielded one earned run over 4.2 innings of pitching.
Biglerville 001 000 1 — 2 4 2
Susquehannock 000 020 1 — 3 6 0
Eli Weigle, Logan Brewer (6) and Austin Black. Houser, Smith (4) and Barrett. WP: Smith. LP: Brewer. SO-BB: Weigle 4-5, Brewer 2-3, Houser 3-5, Smith 2-0. 2B: B-Connor Orner, Cameron Hartzell. 3B: S-Barrett.
SOFTBALL
Gettysburg 18, Biglerville 3
The Warriors turned a 4-3 game into a rout after plating a dozen runs in the third inning of their contest against the visiting Canners on Friday.
Rachel Keller keyed a 14-hit attack for the hosts by going 4-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored. Kaelyn Blocher collected three RBI while Aubreigh DeFriece, Ella Andras, Emily Delacruz and Abby Hurst knocked in two runs apiece.
Jenna Brasee fanned seven over four innings for the win in the circle.
Charlotte King swatted a pair of hits for the Canners and scored a run. Lexi Pickett doubled home King and Olivia Miller plated Pickett with a single in the first inning.
King singled to score Emily Woolson for Biglerville in the third as well.
Biglerville 20 1 0 — 3 4 4
Gettysburg 22(12) 2 — 18 14 2
Abigail Reckard, Hope Strouth (4) and Lexi Pickett. Jenna Brasee and Rachel Keller. WP: Brasee. LP: Reckard. SO-BB: Reckard 3-7, Strouth 1-1, Brasee 7-3. 2B: B-Pickett; G-Keller. 3B: G-Abby Hurst
BOYS’ TENNIS
Spring Grove 5, Littlestown 0
The Rockets swept the Bolts on Friday in a match that featured pro sets.
Littlestown’s Shawn Nelson nearly broke through at No. 3 singles, where he fell to Logan Covington 8-7.
Singles: 1. Nicholas Etter (SG) d. Cyrus Marshall 8-0; 2. Mike Shaqfeh (SG) d. Nolan Westfall 8-0, 3. Logan Covington (SG) d. Shawn Nelson 8-7
Doubles: 1. Joseph Kelly/Will Cummings (SG) d. Nathan Snyder/Mason Adams 8-5; 2. Cameron Gutshall/James Raub (SG) d. Sam Kamara/Derek Reed 8-2
