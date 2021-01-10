WRESTLING
Conestoga Valley Quad
New Oxford crowned four champions on Saturday at the Conestoga Valley Quad, which also included Governor Mifflin, Garden Spot and the host Buckskins.
Jerry Dattoli used a fall and 5-2 decision to win the title at 120, while Cameron Herring posted a pair of pins and a 6-1 decision to capture the top spot at 132. Connor Herring had a short day at 152, where he the was the top seed. Herring received a bye into the semifinals where he rolled with a 39-second pin. He then won by forfeit in the finals.
Ox senior Dylan Forbes had no trouble at 189, using pins in :23 and 2:10 to win the weight.
Trenton Fitz was second at 145 and Jacob Pope went 3-1 to place third at 138.
Team: 1. Governor Mifflin 237.5, 2. Garden Spot 189.5, 3. New Oxford 181.0, 4. Conestoga Valley 161.0
Championship bouts
106-Ruble (CV) d. Morley (CV), 7-0; 113-Portales (GS) md. Rivera (GM), 12-0; 120-Jerry Dattoli (NO) d. Hazlett (GM), 5-2; 126-Casey (GS) p. Casanova (GM), :57; 132-Cameron Herring (NO) p. Vogelin, (GM), 4:59; 138-Gehr (GS) d. Fischer (CV), 14-9; 145-Martin (GS) p. Trenton Fitz (NO), 4:55; 152-Connor Herring (NO) fft; 160-Muessig (GM) d. Swift (CV), 4-1; 172-Blanski (GM) tf. Krichner (CV), 5:15 (20-4); 189-Dylan Forbes (NO) p. Schickel (CV), 2:10; 215-Lopez (CV) p. Dobson (GM), :49; 285-Swanson (GS) p. Morey (GM), :42
Wilson 52, Delone Catholic 20
Delone Catholic 36, East Pennsboro 30
The Squires split a pair of season-opening matches on Saturday, including a 36-30 win over East Pennsboro.
Delone dropped a decision to Class 3A foe Wilson in its opener despite picking up a pin by Domonic Giraffa at 152 and a 16-0 technical fall from Artem Reichart at 138. Connor Bauerline also provided a 9-3 decision at 120.
East Pennsboro won all five contested bouts against Delone by pin but were undone by six forfeits.
106-Herrera (W) fft; 113-Garcia (W) fft; 120-Connor Bauerline (DC) d. Herb, 9-3; 126-Rodriguez (W) p. Colby Noel, 3:21; 132-Jurado (W) tf. Nate Hart, 16-0; 138-Artem Reichart (DC) tf. Delgado, 16-0; 145-Sensenig (W) tf. Justin Emeigh, 17-1; 152-Domonic Giraffa (DC) p. Thenga, 5:37; 160-Beidelman (W) p. Jack Scovitch, 1:22; 172-Tate Neiderer (DC) fft; 189-McMillan (W) p. Devin Reese, :24; 215-Harkless (W) p. Won Stewart, :12; 285-Kurzweg (W) p. Sam Scovitch, 3:03
113-no contest; 120-Bauerline (DC) fft; 126-Sanderson (WP) p. Noel, 2:31; 132-Harvey (EP) p. Hart, 3:54; 138-Stillions (EP) p. Reichart, 2:56; 145-Emeigh (DC) fft; 152-Giraffa (DC) fft; 160-J. Scovitch (DC) fft; 172-Neiderer (DC) fft; 189-Furlong (EP) p. Reese, :29; 215-Weaver (EP) p. Stewart, 1:44; 285-S. Scovitch (DC) fft; 106-no contest
West Perry 59, Hanover 14
The Mustangs won nine bouts via bonus points to power past the Nighthawks on Saturday.
Dominic Taylor put six on the board for the Hawks with a second-period fall at 126 and Malcolm Gerlach rolled to a 16-0 technical fall in 3:49 at 152. Daniel Corbin pitched a 4-0 shutout at 106 for Hanover as well.
152-Wonders (WP) p. Eli Abell, 3:02; 189-Morrison (WP) p. Shoap, :23; 215-Cordell (WP) fft; 285-Trostle (WP) fft; 106-Daniel Corbin (H) d. Leigh, 4-0; 113-Jackson (WP) fft; 120-Puchalsky (WP) fft; 126-Dominic Taylor (H) p. Rea, 3:53; 132-Zeigler (WP) fft; 138-Hockenberry-Folk (WP) tf. Miguel Melendez, 2:13 (15-0); 145-Saylor (WP) p. Dalton Kirby, 3:39; 152-Malcolm Gerlach (H) tf. Smith, 3:49 (16-0); 160-Seidel (WP) inj. def. Roger Romany-Walker
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cedar Cliff 62, Gettysburg 27
Mike Hankey tossed in 15 of Gettysburg’s 27 points in a non-league season-opener on Saturday.
The Colts used a 19-6 run in the second quarter to take command of the contest.
Gettysburg 10 6 7 4 – 27
Cedar Cliff 15 19 17 11 – 62
Gettysburg (27): Andrew Warthen 0 0-2 2, Mike Hankey 5 3-3 15, Ethan Wagner 3 0-1 6, Trent Ramirez-Keller 1 0-2 2, Logan Mosley 2 0-2 4. Non-scorers: Pual, Boone, Kuhns, Kibler, McLean, B. Wagner. Totals: 11 3-10 27.
Cedar Cliff (62): Werner 4 4-4 12, Negley 0 0-2 2, Breneman 2 0-0 5, Frey 4 2-2 11, Strain 5 0-1 10, Smiley 1 0-0 3, Houser 6 3-4 15, Armanini 2 2-3 6. Totals: 24 11-16 62
3-pointers: G-Hankey 2; CC-Breneman, Frey, Smiley. JV: Cedar Cliff 38, Gettysbug 29
Saturday’s District 3 Scores
BOYS
Cedar Cliff 62, Gettysburg 27; Cumberland Valley 46, Governor Mifflin 43; ELCO 65, Antietam 37; Manheim Central 64, Fleetwood 53; Mount Calvary 72, Hamburg 60; Panther Valley 70, Kutztown 53
GIRLS
Conestoga Christian 34, Dayspring Christian 27; Dallastown 50, Hempfield 39; Delone Catholic 63, Berks Catholic 47; Mechanicsburg 51, Northern 27; Panther Valley 39, Kutztown 26; Twin Valley 54, Hamburg 20; Wyomissing 53, Daniel Boone 17
