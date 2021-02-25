Bermudian Springs arranged Thursday’s game with Central Dauphin as a postseason primer, a chance for the Eagles to measure themselves against one of District 3’s top programs.
Todd Askins and his squad came out of the contest with a pair of positives: the knowledge that they could compete with a top-flight big-school squad, and the assurance that they never have to see the likes of Caroline Shiery again.
Shiery, Central Dauphin’s junior forward, was the difference maker for the Rams in their 73-51 victory, as she poured in a career-high 41 points and pulled down 17 rebounds in the non-league game at Bermudian Springs High School.
“It was great that they were willing to come out and play us,” Askins said. “It gets us an opportunity to play competitively against a really good basketball team. I think our girls fought great for what we had against the size that they had. Shiery had 41 points, and that’s something we have to learn how to defend, but I thought the girls did great in competing.”
Shiery, a 6-foot, 3-inch Liberty University commit, was a force in the paint all evening, leaving the undersized Eagles few options in moving her off the blocks. Her night included five old-fashioned three-point plays, the result of her strength and positioning underneath.
“I love posting up,” Shiery said. “I love post moves. That’s my favorite thing to do in basketball. This season that’s what I’ve been working on the most, and I’ve just taken that and run with it. My post coach has been helping so much with it. It’s really been helping my game a lot.”
Shiery was the centerpiece of an efficient first quarter for the Rams, one in which they shot 9-for-13 from the field and registered assists on seven of those field goals.
At the other end Bermudian created quality looks but struggled in getting shots to drop, and the Rams raced to a 23-9 lead after the opening frame.
After the shaky start, Bermudian settled in and traded buckets with CD over the next two quarters. Lillian Peters opened the second with back-to-back hoops and Hannah Chenault and Bailey Dehmig each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter. The Eagles played to the Rams to a draw, with CD taking a 41-27 lead into the break.
“We came out with some jitters,” Askins said. “I think we came out with a little, ‘Oh my gosh, we have to play this game.’ And they saw Shiery is a big player, and she’s a great player. Hannah really came alive there in the second quarter. The looks were there. The nerves hurt us in the first, and then we were even with them in the second.”
Bermudian made another push in the third, pulling to within 46-34 after Dehmig’s bucket with 5:10 to go. But Maddie LaFrance converted an and-one at the other end, and CD again prevented the Eagles from pulling within single digits.
Shiery ultimately slammed the door shut with her fourth-quarter effort.
She had 13 points in the final quarter, the last of those coming on a pair of free throws with 2:40 remaining to put her over the 40-point mark. She also added six blocks and three assists to her stat line—not that she was keeping track.
“I’m not good at multitasking,” Shiery laughed. “When I play, I just kind of play. Nobody said anything to me during the game. When I came off to the bench and they were all telling me (I had 40). I thought there was no way. I thought they were lying to me.”
Peters led the Eagles with 17 points, with Chenault right behind with 16.
Bermudian held CD to its smallest margin of victory in its 13 wins this season, with the Rams having entered the contest winning by an average of 41 points.
Central Dauphin 23 18 14 18 — 73
Bermudian Springs 9 18 13 11 — 51
Central Dauphin (73):Lauren Cavoli 0 0-0 0, Izzy Vogel 2 0-0 4, Megan Cavoli 3 0-0 9, Caroline Shiery 16 9-11 41, Alexie Buie 0 0-2 0, Maddie LaFrance 6 1-1 17, Kenedy Cooper 0 0-0 0, Sam Widnick 0 0-0 0, Leah McGarvey 0 0-0 0, Amelia Green 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 10-14 73.
Bermudian Springs (51) — Avery Benzel 3 0-0 7, Lillian Labure 0 0-0 0, Keri Speelman 1 0-0 2, Lillian Peters 8 1-3 17, Bailey Dehmig 2 3-4 9, Hannah Chenault 5 1-1 16, Amelia Peters 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5-8 51.
3-pointers: CD — LaFrance 4, M. Cavoli 3. BS — Chenault 5, Dehmig 2, Benzel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.