Coaches don’t always know what they’re going to get when they have freshmen on the varsity team, but that’s not the case for New Oxford’s Scott Anderson when it comes to Cade Baker.
Baker was part of Anderson’s New Oxford American Legion baseball team last summer and saw meaningful time on the mound.
Making his first scholastic start for the Colonials, Baker worked six solid innings to help the Ox to a 2-1, eight-inning victory over visiting York Suburban in YAIAA-2 baseball action Wednesday afternoon at New Oxford.
“Cade got us a win in the Region 4 tournament last summer and he pitched for us other times, as well,” Anderson said. “We’ve got some good depth with our pitching this season and we’re bringing him along slowly. But we like what we’ve seen so far from him.”
With the game tied, 1-1 in the eighth, the hosts loaded the bases on singles from Aaron Smith and Mason Weaver before Adam Pascoe reached on an error to pack ‘em for sophomore Brennan Holmes with no outs.
Suburban (0-7, 0-7) moved an outfielder into the infield and had its two remaining outfielders playing shallow.
Holmes lifted a fly ball to left-center that carried far enough for Smith to beat the throw of Turner Hare by just a hair to win it for the Ox.
“I had a lot of confidence in Brennan that he would get the job done and he did,” Anderson said. “He didn’t try to do too much there. He got the ball to the outfield, in the air and deep enough to get Smitty home.”
New Oxford (3-3, 3-3) was coming off of a 2-1 loss to Spring Grove on Monday.
“We had two on and one out in the seventh inning on Monday, but lined into a double play to end it,” Anderson said. “Our guys responded well 48 hours after a tough loss.”
Baker worked into the seventh before allowing a leadoff single to Collin Boldt and that was the end of the line for the ninth grader. He exited after throwing 48 of his 68 pitches for strikes and allowed one run and four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
The southpaw, Smith, replaced him on the bump and retired the next hitter on a sac bunt, then a strike ‘em out-throw ‘em out double play ended it as Ox catcher Coy Baker cut down courtesy runner Ty Pridgen trying to steal third.
Smith worked out of a jam in the eighth, as well. This time, the Trojans had runners on the corners with one down and Vinnie Klinedinst hit a ball up the middle that Weaver flagged down from his spot at shortstop. Weaver stepped on second and fired to first to get Klinedinst by a smidge to end the threat.
“The strikeout-throw out double play to end the seventh was huge, then Mason’s double play to end the eighth was just as huge,” Anderson said. “We played rock-solid defense today and that’s our identity. That and our pitching.”
The Ox scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first when Pascoe inside-outed a single to right that chased home Weaver, who had doubled with two down in the inning.
New Oxford didn’t threaten again against Trojan starter Luke Andricos until the sixth when Weaver singled with two down and Andricos issued back-to-back free passes to load the bases and end his day in the process.
Cam Mummert entered in relief and induced a fielder’s choice to keep the game tied.
Andricos threw 5 2/3 innings and yielded a run on four hits with five punchouts and two base on balls.
Suburban’s only run of the contest came in the third when Klinedinst grounded out to plate Nick Andricos, who had singled with one down.
Weaver led the way for the Ox offense with a trio of knocks, while Pascoe contributed two to the winning cause.
For Suburban, Mummert and Nick Andricos each had two hits.
The Ox returns to action with a road tilt at Gettysburg on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban 001 000 00 — 1 6 2
New Oxford 100 000 01 — 2 6 0
Luke Andricos, Cam Mummert (6), Vinnie Klinedinst (7) and Collin Boldt; Cade Baker, Aaron Smith (7) and Coy Baker. SO-BB: Andricos 5-2, Mummert 0-0, Klinedinst 0-0; Baker 4-2, Smith 2-0. W-Smith. L-Klinedinst. 2B: NO-Mason Weaver.
