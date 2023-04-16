Gettysburg won three events as part of a fifth-place team finish at the Messiah Multis and Invitational on Saturday. The Bullets tied with Dickinson for fifth place in the field of 22 women’s track & field teams with 63 points in a meet interrupted by weather during the day.
THE LEADERS
• Lily Morrell led the Bullets with a victory in the 400 hurdles, turning in a program-record time of 1:03.63, which hits the Centennial Conference standard as well. She was also second in the 100 hurdles with a CC-qualifying time of 15.46 seconds, which is fourth in program history.
• Holly Ferrara won the javelin with a conference-qualifying throw of 36.85 meters.
FOR THE FOES
• Messiah won its own invitational with 108 points. Frostburg placed second with 98 points.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Caroline Gensinger placed fourth in the hammer with a conference-qualifying throw of 41.62 meters, which is fifth in program history. She also finished 15th in the shot put, hitting the CC mark with a toss of 10.13 meters.
• Lillian Boudreau was second in the 400 with a personal-best and conference-qualifying time of 59.29 seconds.
• Ava Crawford hit the CC mark in the 1,500, placing fourth in a personal-best time of 4:54.69.
• Amanda Addesso was fourth in the 5,000 with a conference-qualifying and personal-best time of 19:25.68.
• Eliza Hoover finished seventh in the 800 with a personal-best time of 2:26.32, which also hits the CC standard.
• Anna Imrie placed 11th in the 400 with a CC-qualifying and personal-best time of 1:02.29. She also hit the CC standard with a personal-best time of 28.27 second in the 200, placing 11th overall.
• Carys Cook crossed 11th in the 1,500 with a conference-qualifying time of 5:01.44.
• Georgia Mercer finished 15th in the heptathlon with a 2,829 points, which qualifies for the conference meet. Her best mark came in the shot put, placing third in the field with a throw of 9.11 meters. Her long jump (4.63 meters) and 100 hurdles (19.49 seconds) were individual conference qualifiers.
• Cassidy Callahan was 15th in the pole vault, clearing a conference-qualifying height of 2.52 meters.
• Julia Wert was 28th in the 400 with a conference-qualifying time of 1:05.18, She also placed 40th in the 200 with a time of 38.93 seconds.
• Emma Bernstein, Carys Cook, Ava Crawford and Eliza Hoover combined to win the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:04.94.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Sarah Smith finished 18th in the 5,000 with a personal-best time of 21:25.19.
• Franny Proto posted a personal-best time of 5:25.39 to finish 29th in the 1,500.
• Abbey Woodcome was 36th in the 1,500 with a personal-best time of 5:32.32.
• Rachel Nori was 38th in the 800 with a personal-best time of 2:57.22. She was also 44th in a season-best time of 5:46.42 in the 1,500.
• Megan McArthur turned in PRs in both the 800 (3:00.82) and 1,500 (5:53.78), placing 39th and 49th, respectively.
• Lola Balkcom turned in her best times of the year in the 100 (14.72 seconds) and 200 (30.67), placing 48th and 55th, respectively.
• Reese Koch was 53rd in the 1,500 with a personal-best time of 6:01.55.
• Emily Trout was 24th in the 1,500 with a season-best time of 5:21.85.
• Emma Bernstein posted a season-best time of 2:39.91 to finish 27th in the 800.
• Emily Trout, Franny Proto, Abbey Woodcome and Reese Koch were fifth in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:50.67.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at its own Mason-Dixon Invitational on Saturday. Action begins at 10 a.m.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Gettysburg finished ninth as a team behind four individual top-five finishes at the Messiah Multis and Invitational. The Bullets totaled 27 points.
THE LEADERS
• Connor Elliott finished second in the 10,000 on Friday night, turning in a personal-best and Centennial Conference-qualifying time of 33:13.82.
• Kyle Northrup placed third in the 400 with a conference-qualifying and personal-best time of 50.42 seconds. He was also 21st in the 200 with a personal-best time of 2329 seconds, which also hit the CC mark.
• Caden Giordano placed third in the triple jump (13.42 meters) and fourth in the long jump (6.63). Both marks were conference qualifiers while the long jump was a personal best.
FOR THE FOES:
• Messiah won its own 24-team invitational with 135 points. Pitt-Johnstown was second with 91.5 points.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Michael Sutera finished 10th in the decathlon with a conference-qualifying score of 4,147 points. He hit individual qualifiers in the pole vault (third, 3.40 meters), 110 hurdles (19.80 seconds), 100 (12.18), and long jump (5.43 meters).
• Arthur Keegan finished 10th in the 100 with a time of 11.50 seconds and 25th in the 200 with a time of 23.38 seconds. Both marks hit the CC qualifier.
• Eric Liedtka placed 12th in the 110 hurdles (16.78 seconds) and 16th in the 400 hurdles (59.74), recording a pair of conference qualifiers.
• Jack Regentin, a Biglerville H.S. graduate, hit a trio of qualifiers in the throws, placing 15th in the javelin (44.06 meters), 16th in the shot put (12.30) and 24th in the discus (34.40).
• Jake Dressler cleared 1.67 meters to finish 15th in the high jump, posting a conference-qualifying jump.
• Andres Nunez-Castaneda crossed 18th in the 400 with a conference-qualifying time of 52.45 seconds. He was also 26th in the 200 with a CC-qualifying time of 23.39 seconds. Both established collegiate bests.
• Luke DeMato was 25th with a conference-qualifying and personal-best mark of 5.68 meters in the long jump.
• Joe Kressen placed 28th in the javelin with a CC-qualifying throew of 38.69 meters.
• Xander Tate hit the CC standard in the long jump, placing 29th with a jump of 5.32 meters. He was also 49th in the 100 with a time of 12.63 seconds.
