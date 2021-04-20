New Oxford attacker Ally Mathis celebrated her birthday in style on Tuesday evening.
While her teammates brought cupcakes and sang happy birthday, Mathis provided her own gifts, scoring four times and providing five assists in the Colonials’ resounding 18-2 victory over visiting Central Dauphin.
“It feels awesome,” the sophomore said after the game. “I was so excited to play this game and this team and I’m just glad that we came together as a team and put it together out on the field.”
New Oxford is now 6-2 on the year and has been decimating opponents, averaging 17 goals per game compared to just 6.1 per game against.
The onslaught started early against the Rams (2-6), as Mathis found a cutting Savannah Winpigler just 74 seconds in to make it 1-0. Just 31 seconds later, she went on a solo run, slicing through the Central Dauphin defenders and firing past goaltender Taylor Dillman to make it 2-0 less than two minutes into the contest.
“We’re just really fortunate to have so many players that can score and create and they all love playing together,” Colonials coach Jessica McIntyre said. “We have a really good group of girls who came up in the system with me through our youth program and play year-round and that’s part of what makes them so special, that commitment.”
Shortly thereafter, Mathis would add her second and the rout was on. Morgan Sauter and Eryn Little got in on the fun early on as well, netting early goals as the Colonials pushed it out to 5-0 just 7:41 into the contest.
“We all love playing with one another and we love working hard for one another,” Mathis said of why the balanced offense is so explosive. “I think we’re all just as happy to see someone else score as we are to score ourselves.”
Zoe Dicks scored the first of her two goals for the Rams with 9:01 left in the first half to cut the score to 8-1 and break the shutout, but the hosts didn’t let off the gas. From then on, the Colonials outscored Central Dauphin 4-1 with four different goal scorers to lead 12-2 at the break.
“I’m feeling pretty good about the way we’re playing,” McIntyre said after the game. “We transition very well. We use our teammates all the way. We have fast cutters. We’re not afraid to pass it in and we have seven awesome threats in the field. Our defense talks well and communicates well and we slide. So I’m feeling pretty good.”
The second half was largely a formality, as New Oxford tacked on six goals and kept the Rams off the board to come away with the comfortable victory.
Mathis leads all scorers with 33 goals to go along with a team-high fourteen assists, but she’s hardly a one-woman show. Little is close behind with 30 goals and 13 assists. Hannah Zimmer has 22 goals and seven assists, and Sauter now has 12 goals to pair with three assists.
“I think having so many options makes us dangerous,” McIntyre said. “You can’t just take away one or two players because we have players that want to have the ball and aren’t afraid to have the ball and create.”
New Oxford is solid at the back, as well. Goalkeeper Morgan Scott came into the contest with a .552 save percentage, higher than the national average per MaxPreps, and is an integral part of the team’s build-up play.
“Morgan has been huge for us,” McIntyre said. “Not just with saves, but a lot of time our transition starts with our goalie and she’s a big part of that.”
The Colonials find themselves fourth in the YAIAA standings and ninth in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings. They now look ahead to pivotal game on Friday at area foe South Western (5-0), which sits atop the conference and third in the district.
“I think we just need to be confident going into the game,” Mathis said. “We can’t pay attention to the name on the jersey.”
Central Dauphin 2 0 — 2
New Oxford 12 6 — 18
Goals: CD-Zoe Dicks 2. NO-Ally Mathis 4, Eryn Little 4, Hannah Zimmer 3, Bethan Cohee 2, Morgan Sauter 2, Sav Winpigler 2, Madison Cohee. Assists: NO-Mathis 5, Little 2, Zimmer 2, Hailey Linebaugh 2. Saves: CD-Taylor Dillman 8. NO-Morgan Scott 4. Shots: CD-6. NO-21.
